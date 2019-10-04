Nukeproof Reveals EWS-Winning Carbon Mega 290

Nukeproof have revealed the details of the Mega 290 Carbon that they've been testing on the Enduro World Series circuit since the Val di Fassa event.
There apparently wasn't ever a plan to make a Mega 290 carbon until Sam Hill requested it. It's a fairly big risk, making a whole new caron mold for a product, just because a racer wants to test it, but Nukeproof decided to gamble and it instantly paid off. After first putting it between the tape, Sam podiumed four times in a row and overhauled Florian Nicolai in the overall. His performance meant a third successive EWS overall title and made the Mega platform one of the most successful in EWS history across both wheel sizes and in carbon or aluminium.
There are a lot of changes from the currently existing aluminium Mega. First is an increase in travel from 155mm up to 160mm that comes in tandem with a reworked suspension kinematic said to "improve its small bump sensitivity, provide greater mid-stroke support... and increased end stroke." The suspension grows at the front as well, going from 160mm to 170mm, with the exception of the top of the line RS model, that comes with a 180mm Lyrik Ultimate fork.
Geometry-wise, there's a significant 1.5° slackening of the head tube angle, from 66° down to 64.5° while the seat tube angle steepens to 76.75. from 75.5-degrees. That monster trucking 180mm version gets even slacker geometry, with a 64° head tube angle and a 76.3° seat tube angle.
Interesting that we made similar changes with last year's aluminium version that Kaz chose for his staff ride
. We fitted a shorter offset 170mm Marzocchi Z1 fork, which gave the bike a bit more plough-ability and slackened it off.
It's only the front end that looks to be carbon on these bikes, with the stays remaining aluminium. The link itself also looks fairly similar to the aluminium version, although we think it has been repositioned, which may change the bike's characteristics.
All of the models are available in three sizes; M, L and XL. Let's take a look at each of the models on offer:Nukeproof Mega 290 Elite Carbon (Shimano SLX)
Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro Carbon (SRAM GX Eagle) Price
Fork Fox 36 Performance Series
Shock Fox DPX2 Performance Series
Wheels DT Swiss E1900
Drivetrain Shimano SLX
Finishing kit Nukeproof / Brand X Ascend seatpost
Tires Michelin Wild Enduro 29" x 2.4
£3,699
Nukeproof Mega 290 Factory Carbon (Shimano XT) 2020 Price
Fork RockShox Lyrik Select
Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Select
Wheels DT Swiss E1700
Drivetrain SRAM GX Eagle
Finishing kit Nukeproof Horizon / RockShox Reverb Stealth seatpost
Tires Michelin Wild Enduro 29" x 2.4
£4,299
Nukeproof Mega 290 RS Carbon (SRAM XO1 Eagle)
Fork Fox 36 Factory Series
Shock Fox Float X2 Factory Series
Wheels DT Swiss E1700
Drivetrain Shimano XT
Finishing kit Nukeproof Horizon / RockShox Reverb Stealth seatpost
Tires Michelin Wild Enduro 29" x 2.4
Price: £4,899.99
Price
Fork RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Wheels Mavic Deemax DH
Drivetrain SRAM X01 Eagle
Finishing kit Nukeproof Horizon / RockShox Reverb Stealth seatpost
Tires Michelin Wild Enduro 29" x 2.4
£5,299
The bike is also available as a frame only for £2,399, and they'll be available by late-November.
