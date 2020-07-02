Nukeproof Release Limited Edition Reactor 290c Worx

Key to the WORX spec this year is Sram’s AXS line up. Launched earlier this year the Eagle AXS and Reverb AXS systems offer riders the next level of personalization and control through wireless technology. By removing the clutter and complexity, they streamlined the cockpit and created the ultimate performance drivetrain and dropper set up. AXS is designed to be simple to set up and maintain thanks to the latest pure shifting technology.



Using these latest technologies, the limited-edition Reactor 290c WORX blends an aggressive frame design with high performance components and the latest braking and suspension packages to create the ultimate trail weapon. — Nukeproof