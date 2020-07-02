Nukeproof Release Limited Edition Reactor 290c Worx

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof
To mark 30 years of the brand, Nukeproof have announced a limited edition Worx version of their Reactor which they are calling "our ultimate trail bike."
The Reactor 290c Worx is the latest bike to join the exclusive collection of Worx models from Nukeproof that has previously included a replica of Sam Hill's green and gold EWS winning Mega 275
and the raw aluminium Mega 290
which was released last year.
Just like the previous Worx models from Nukeproof they have covered the standard Reactor 290c in a whole range of top of the line components which includes Sram’s AXS line up. Joining the dream build of parts is a custom raw carbon frame finish that highlights the UD woven carbon and is finished with chrome finishing decals.
Alongside a full set SRAM AXS components is RockShox's Pike Ultimate fork with the new Charger 2.1 damper offering 140mm of travel. Out back is the RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT set at 130mm of travel. To finish off the bike Nukeproof have included items from the premium Horizon range including the Nukeproof Horizon Carbon bars.
Specification:
|Key to the WORX spec this year is Sram’s AXS line up. Launched earlier this year the Eagle AXS and Reverb AXS systems offer riders the next level of personalization and control through wireless technology. By removing the clutter and complexity, they streamlined the cockpit and created the ultimate performance drivetrain and dropper set up. AXS is designed to be simple to set up and maintain thanks to the latest pure shifting technology.
Using these latest technologies, the limited-edition Reactor 290c WORX blends an aggressive frame design with high performance components and the latest braking and suspension packages to create the ultimate trail weapon.— Nukeproof
Frame: Nukeproof Reactor 290 Carbon, 130mm Travel, UD woven Carbon Fibre front triangle/chainstays/seat stays, internal cable routing, custom-tuned rear shock, Enduro bearings, threaded bottom bracket, boost 148mm rear axle spacing, 3D contoured frame protection
Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate Charger 2 RC2 140mm, 51mm Offset, BOOST, Debonair, Gloss Silver
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT, Custom ML 380 tune, 210x50mm, Bearing End (Comes with 1x bottomless token fitted so you have one if needed.)
Front Wheel: DT Swiss XM1501 SPLINE 30,29", Centrelock, 110x15mm
Rear Wheel: DT Swiss XM1501 SPLINE 30, 29", Centrelock, 148x12mm
Tyres: Front: Maxxis Assegai 29”x2.5 WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR, Rear: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29”x2.4 WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR
Crankset: SRAM XO1 Carbon Eagle 12-Speed, 170mm, 30T, B148, DUB
Shifter: SRAM Eagle AXS 2 button 12-Speed
Rear Derailleur: SRAM XO1 Eagle AXS 12-Speed
Chain: SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed
Cassette: SRAM XG-1295 EAGLE, 12-Speed,10-50T
Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate
Front Rotor: SRAM Centreline, 200mm
Rear Rotor: SRAM Centreline, 180mm
Handlebars: Nukeproof Horizon Carbon 25mm Rise, Width - S780mm, M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)
Stem: Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm, Black
Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon SL, Red
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS with AXS Remote, 31.6mm; M: 440mm length, 150mm drop; L + XL: 480mm length, 170mm drop.
Headset: Nukeproof, 44-56 IITS
Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
The Reactor 290c Worx will be available in limited numbers from Nukeproof dealers or online from July 4 2020. The SRP is £6499.99/ €7499.99/ $6499.99
For more information, visit nukeproof.com/
6 Comments
Also why the low US price aqnd the high EUR price?
Post a Comment