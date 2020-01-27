Nukeproof Release Updated Horizon Sam Hill Flat Pedals - Core Bike 2020

Jacy Shumilak's handiwork on the old pedal.

The filed down version of the current pedal Sam was using vs the shape of the new pedal

If they're good enough for Sam...

The pedal coming to life.

Updated Horizon Bars

The bar is made of 2 separate carbons. 3k is used at the end of the bar, where impacts are more likely, while UD carbon is used in the rest of the bar to allow Nukeproof to tune the ride characteristics. Particle paint is also applied so you don't have to use carbon paste.

Other new bits

More colours have been added to the line of titanium coated headsets Nukeproof released last year . Top headset cup - £29.99, bottom headset cup - £29.99 They are now using that same technology in their bottom brackets and are confident enough to give customers a 2 year warranty. Bottom brackets - £59.99 (24mm, 30mm, GXP press fit, GXP, 24mm press fit, DUB BSA & DUB press fit options all available)

Tubeless repair kit - £19.99 Valves - £15.99

Nukeproof have released an updated version of Sam Hill's signature Horizon pedal, based on a prototype he has been testing throughout the 2019 season.The current pedal was originally designed as a downhill pedal for Sam when he was still on the World Cup circuit. Nukeproof spotted that Sam's mechanic was filing down the edges of it for his enduro racing so they then wanted to create something more enduro friendly for their customers too. It ended up not being as simple as just shaving the same material off the production pedal and they actually had to re-engineer and reinforce the areas that had been slimmed down to keep the stiffness and power transfer from the old model.For the rest of the pedal, it was important to keep it as similar as possible for Sam so the pin positioning and concave platform are exactly the same. Losing the material has saved the brand about 23 grams, which wasn't their intention but it's definitely not going to hurt.The pedals will be available at the end of February and will retail at £84.99. A version with a titanium axle will also be on its way and will cost £159.99.Nukeproof have also applied some small updates to their Horizon carbon bars. They believe that a 9-degree back sweep and a 5 degree upsweep are the perfect dimensions for a bar, however they realised that riders were losing reach because of it. To compensate for this, the bar now features an offset that reduces the bar arc by 10mm as you roll it.You now also have more options than ever as Nukeproof have introduced a 35mm clamp size, offer 12, 25 and 38mm rise options and 780mm or 800mm widths (800mm only for alloy.)Carbon bars - £109.99Alloy bars - £59.99Nukeproof are really starting to branch out their product line and it won't be long before they're able to build a complete bike. At this show, we saw new headset cups, bottom brackets, chainguides, valves and a tubeless repair kit.