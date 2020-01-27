Nukeproof Release Updated Horizon Sam Hill Flat Pedals - Core Bike 2020

Nukeproof have released an updated version of Sam Hill's signature Horizon pedal, based on a prototype he has been testing throughout the 2019 season.
The current pedal was originally designed as a downhill pedal for Sam when he was still on the World Cup circuit. Nukeproof spotted that Sam's mechanic was filing down the edges of it for his enduro racing so they then wanted to create something more enduro friendly for their customers too. It ended up not being as simple as just shaving the same material off the production pedal and they actually had to re-engineer and reinforce the areas that had been slimmed down to keep the stiffness and power transfer from the old model.
For the rest of the pedal, it was important to keep it as similar as possible for Sam so the pin positioning and concave platform are exactly the same. Losing the material has saved the brand about 23 grams, which wasn't their intention but it's definitely not going to hurt.
The pedals will be available at the end of February and will retail at £84.99. A version with a titanium axle will also be on its way and will cost £159.99.Updated Horizon Bars
Nukeproof have also applied some small updates to their Horizon carbon bars. They believe that a 9-degree back sweep and a 5 degree upsweep are the perfect dimensions for a bar, however they realised that riders were losing reach because of it. To compensate for this, the bar now features an offset that reduces the bar arc by 10mm as you roll it.
The bar is made of 2 separate carbons. 3k is used at the end of the bar, where impacts are more likely, while UD carbon is used in the rest of the bar to allow Nukeproof to tune the ride characteristics. Particle paint is also applied so you don't have to use carbon paste.
You now also have more options than ever as Nukeproof have introduced a 35mm clamp size, offer 12, 25 and 38mm rise options and 780mm or 800mm widths (800mm only for alloy.)
Carbon bars - £109.99
Alloy bars - £59.99Other new bits
Nukeproof are really starting to branch out their product line and it won't be long before they're able to build a complete bike. At this show, we saw new headset cups, bottom brackets, chainguides, valves and a tubeless repair kit.
25 Comments
BUT they didn't solve what has been the main drawback for me, which is that the outer pins are just grub screws and not through-pins. They got torn off a little too regularly whereas the front and back pins shrug everything off and I've never had to touch them.
My next set of pedals will be through-pin only for that reason.
So you want to tell me, that a 1 or 2 mm thinner pedal will bash MUCH less than the old one?
I'll get another brand next time.
SO if you got a good deal, you´re probably better off with your purchase over the new ones.
I use the NP Horizon Comp and Neutron plastic pedals. Can't see what benefit alloy will offer me over plastic for my riding and they're a fraction of the price.
Although they don't bring out the inner-magpie in you like the shiny ones do.
I cracked my plastic Horizons on a fairly mundane rock strike. The theory of plastic pedals gracefully sliding over rocks didn't happen for me. Alloy Horizons (the replacements) have been flawless.
Post a Comment