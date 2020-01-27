Nukeproof Release Updated Horizon Sam Hill Flat Pedals - Core Bike 2020

Jan 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Nukeproof have released an updated version of Sam Hill's signature Horizon pedal, based on a prototype he has been testing throughout the 2019 season.

The current pedal was originally designed as a downhill pedal for Sam when he was still on the World Cup circuit. Nukeproof spotted that Sam's mechanic was filing down the edges of it for his enduro racing so they then wanted to create something more enduro friendly for their customers too. It ended up not being as simple as just shaving the same material off the production pedal and they actually had to re-engineer and reinforce the areas that had been slimmed down to keep the stiffness and power transfer from the old model.

Jacy Shumilak's handiwork on the old pedal.

The filed down version of the current pedal Sam was using vs the shape of the new pedal

For the rest of the pedal, it was important to keep it as similar as possible for Sam so the pin positioning and concave platform are exactly the same. Losing the material has saved the brand about 23 grams, which wasn't their intention but it's definitely not going to hurt.

If they're good enough for Sam...

The pedals will be available at the end of February and will retail at £84.99. A version with a titanium axle will also be on its way and will cost £159.99.

The pedal coming to life.

Updated Horizon Bars


Nukeproof have also applied some small updates to their Horizon carbon bars. They believe that a 9-degree back sweep and a 5 degree upsweep are the perfect dimensions for a bar, however they realised that riders were losing reach because of it. To compensate for this, the bar now features an offset that reduces the bar arc by 10mm as you roll it.

The bar is made of 2 separate carbons. 3k is used at the end of the bar, where impacts are more likely, while UD carbon is used in the rest of the bar to allow Nukeproof to tune the ride characteristics. Particle paint is also applied so you don't have to use carbon paste.

You now also have more options than ever as Nukeproof have introduced a 35mm clamp size, offer 12, 25 and 38mm rise options and 780mm or 800mm widths (800mm only for alloy.)

Carbon bars - £109.99
Alloy bars - £59.99

Other new bits

Nukeproof are really starting to branch out their product line and it won't be long before they're able to build a complete bike. At this show, we saw new headset cups, bottom brackets, chainguides, valves and a tubeless repair kit.

More colours have been added to the line of titanium coated headsets Nukeproof released last year. Top headset cup - £29.99, bottom headset cup - £29.99
They are now using that same technology in their bottom brackets and are confident enough to give customers a 2 year warranty. Bottom brackets - £59.99 (24mm, 30mm, GXP press fit, GXP, 24mm press fit, DUB BSA & DUB press fit options all available)

Tubeless repair kit - £19.99
Valves - £15.99


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pedals Nukeproof Core Bike


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
76066 views
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
63555 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
57373 views
Everything We Know So Far About the New Canyon Sender
56444 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known British Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
43724 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
43410 views
Yeti Re-Signs Jared Graves as an Ambassador
39867 views
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
35152 views

25 Comments

  • 4 1
 Great, I LOVE my V1s; I've just rebuilt them with new bushes and bearings and they seem to be good to go for another couple of years so I know the longevity is there.

BUT they didn't solve what has been the main drawback for me, which is that the outer pins are just grub screws and not through-pins. They got torn off a little too regularly whereas the front and back pins shrug everything off and I've never had to touch them.

My next set of pedals will be through-pin only for that reason.
  • 6 1
 Heh, I also have v1 and my next pedals will not have through-pins because they are all bent after one year. Now I will have to use a grinder to unscrew them...
  • 4 0
 Grub screws hold amazingly well if you apply thread locker and when damaged are really easy to remove with a set of pliers and a firm hand. Through pins once damaged, on the other hand, require that you cut the exposed pin prior to unthreading or you risk damaging the pedal's aluminium body threads. Besides being able to slightly adjust the pin height with washers, I really can't see the advantage so many people claim for this design. My V1 Horizons are holding remarkably well, but wen I replace them through pins will not be something I'll be looking for
  • 4 0
 I use the Specialized Boomslang pedals with through pins but the exposed part is narrower than the thread, they are great. £10 for a set of pins, but not pulling your pedal to pieces when they have a rock strike or are being removed though is worth it to me
  • 1 0
 @Tristanssid: i have both pedals and use the nukeproof sparescrews and one of their shims for the center of the Bommslangs to create more of a concave pedal.works very well
  • 2 1
 "The main change is a slimmer profile as Sam found himself bashing the current pedals a bit too regularly"

So you want to tell me, that a 1 or 2 mm thinner pedal will bash MUCH less than the old one?
  • 1 0
 And don't forget that any small thickness reduction only expresses by half when it comes to ground clearance. Also no comment made about the new platform shape, nor if there is any changes in dimensions. Would like to know if any revision was made to the axle seal. The current one is one of the worse features
  • 1 0
 You would be surprised how much 2 mm can make, you can trip, walking up stairs with that much difference?
  • 2 0
 Why does every anodized “Orange” valve stem just look gold? We can get the color right for hubs/stems but orange valve stems always look awful.
  • 2 0
 Maybe these ones are not supposed to be orange but some root beer gold color instead, but the comment still stands. No good orange valve stems.
  • 1 0
 I grabbed two pairs of nukeproof pedals from crc and have have lots of issues with them. Flex/play im spindle mostly. From what I've read in reveiss it sounds like a commonly found issue.

I'll get another brand next time.
  • 2 0
 Looks like they just made it completely flat rather than any concave to me?
  • 2 0
 Damn you. Just got some then saw this
  • 2 0
 To be fair, the difference seems pretty much negligable and the old ones are pretty great already.
SO if you got a good deal, you´re probably better off with your purchase over the new ones.
  • 2 0
 hey, £105 seems pretty reasonable *remembers exchange rate* nooooooope
  • 2 0
 Although after having a look around it seems pretty typical... When did pedals become so expensive
  • 2 1
 Heads out to CRC... oooooh the customs... I’m a exit now
  • 1 0
 @velociraptor-clintthrust: I guess the thing with flat pedals though is if you get a good quality pair you like... You can pretty much run them for decades with some maintenance.
  • 1 0
 @velociraptor-clintthrust:

I use the NP Horizon Comp and Neutron plastic pedals. Can't see what benefit alloy will offer me over plastic for my riding and they're a fraction of the price.

Although they don't bring out the inner-magpie in you like the shiny ones do.
  • 2 0
 @velociraptor-clintthrust: when people decided it was acceptable to spend that much on something that is very easy to get right for 20-30 bucks
  • 2 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Bike24 is now your friend when it comes to CRC supplies
  • 2 0
 @DidNotSendIt:
I cracked my plastic Horizons on a fairly mundane rock strike. The theory of plastic pedals gracefully sliding over rocks didn't happen for me. Alloy Horizons (the replacements) have been flawless.
  • 1 0
 @velociraptor-clintthrust: Just go plastic for pedals, slide way better over rocks!
  • 1 0
 Thank you. Was about to get some but I now saw this
  • 1 0
 Love my horizon pro pedals.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010405
Mobile Version of Website