Nukeproof Release Updated Horizon Sam Hill Flat Pedals - Core Bike 2020

Old vs new

If they're good enough for Sam...

The pedal coming to life from plastic proto to the finished body.

Other new bits

Horizon top headset cup - £29.99, bottom headset cup - £29.99 Bottom brackets - £59.99 (24mm, 30mm, GXP press fit, GXP, 24mm press fit, DUB BSA & DUB press fit options all available)

Tubeless repair kit - £19.99 Valves - £15.99

More on these two coming soon...

Nukeproof have released an updated version of Sam Hill's signature Horizon pedal, based on a prototype he has been testing throughout the 2019 season.The main change is a slimmer profile as Sam found himself bashing the current pedals a bit too regularly as he was racing. The pin position remains exactly the same and while there is a slight weight shaving, it's pretty negligible.The pedals will be available in March and will retail at £84.99. A version with a titanium axle will also be on its way soon and will cost £104.99.Nukeroof are really starting to branch out their product line and it won't be long before they're able to build a complete bike. At this show, we saw new headset cups, bottom brackets, chainguides, valves and a tubeless repair kit.