Nukeproof Release Updated Horizon Sam Hill Flat Pedals - Core Bike 2020

Jan 26, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Nukeproof have released an updated version of Sam Hill's signature Horizon pedal, based on a prototype he has been testing throughout the 2019 season.

Old vs new

The main change is a slimmer profile as Sam found himself bashing the current pedals a bit too regularly as he was racing. The pin position remains exactly the same and while there is a slight weight shaving, it's pretty negligible.

If they're good enough for Sam...

The pedals will be available in March and will retail at £84.99. A version with a titanium axle will also be on its way soon and will cost £104.99.

The pedal coming to life from plastic proto to the finished body.

Other new bits

Nukeroof are really starting to branch out their product line and it won't be long before they're able to build a complete bike. At this show, we saw new headset cups, bottom brackets, chainguides, valves and a tubeless repair kit.

Horizon top headset cup - £29.99, bottom headset cup - £29.99
Bottom brackets - £59.99 (24mm, 30mm, GXP press fit, GXP, 24mm press fit, DUB BSA & DUB press fit options all available)

Tubeless repair kit - £19.99
Valves - £15.99

More on these two coming soon...


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pedals Nukeproof


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
74770 views
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
60343 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
56678 views
Everything We Know So Far About the New Canyon Sender
51980 views
Review: Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert - An Electrified Freeride Machine
50074 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
42029 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known British Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
40895 views
Yeti Re-Signs Jared Graves as an Ambassador
38448 views

9 Comments

  • 1 1
 Great, I LOVE my V1s; I've just rebuilt them with new bushes and bearings and they seem to be good to go for another couple of years so I know the longevity is there.

BUT they didn't solve what has been the main drawback for me, which is that the outer pins are just grub screws and not through-pins. They got torn off a little too regularly whereas the front and back pins shrug everything off and I've never had to touch them.

My next set of pedals will be through-pin only for that reason.
  • 3 0
 Heh, I also have v1 and my next pedals will not have through-pins because they are all bent after one year. Now I will have to use a grinder to unscrew them...
  • 1 0
 "The main change is a slimmer profile as Sam found himself bashing the current pedals a bit too regularly"

So you want to tell me, that a 1 or 2 mm thinner pedal will bash MUCH less than the old one?
  • 1 0
 Thank you. Was about to get some but I now saw this
  • 1 0
 Damn you. Just got some then saw this
  • 1 0
 To be fair, the difference seems pretty much negligable and the old ones are pretty great already.
SO if you got a good deal, you´re probably better off with your purchase over the new ones.
  • 1 0
 hey, £105 seems pretty reasonable *remembers exchange rate* nooooooope
  • 1 0
 Although after having a look around it seems pretty typical... When did pedals become so expensive
  • 1 1
 Heads out to CRC... oooooh the customs... I’m a exit now

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008283
Mobile Version of Website