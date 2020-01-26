Nukeproof Release Updated Horizon Sam Hill Flat Pedals - Core Bike 2020

Nukeproof have released an updated version of Sam Hill's signature Horizon pedal, based on a prototype he has been testing throughout the 2019 season.
The main change is a slimmer profile as Sam found himself bashing the current pedals a bit too regularly as he was racing. The pin position remains exactly the same and while there is a slight weight shaving, it's pretty negligible.
The pedals will be available in March and will retail at £84.99. A version with a titanium axle will also be on its way soon and will cost £104.99.Other new bits
Nukeroof are really starting to branch out their product line and it won't be long before they're able to build a complete bike. At this show, we saw new headset cups, bottom brackets, chainguides, valves and a tubeless repair kit.
9 Comments
BUT they didn't solve what has been the main drawback for me, which is that the outer pins are just grub screws and not through-pins. They got torn off a little too regularly whereas the front and back pins shrug everything off and I've never had to touch them.
My next set of pedals will be through-pin only for that reason.
So you want to tell me, that a 1 or 2 mm thinner pedal will bash MUCH less than the old one?
SO if you got a good deal, you´re probably better off with your purchase over the new ones.
