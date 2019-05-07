Nukeproof Releases 2019 Clothing Range

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof

Blackline

Available in Women's Short and Long sleeve...

...and Men's short and long sleeve

Blackline Jersey SRP: SS £40.00 / LS £45.00)

Blackline shorts are available in Grey, Green and Blue (SRP: £60.00)

Nirvana Ridewear

Ripstop sleeves on the Nirvana Jersey's with silicon details secure a hydration pack in place, with Cordura patches for protection on the elbow. Nirvana LS jersey SRP: £70.00

Stash eyewear bag in the Nirvana Shorts. SRP: £90.00

Nirvana Jacket- Also available in black (SRP: £150.00)

Kashmir Ridewear

Kashmir Shorts (SRP: £80.00)

Kashmir Jersey also available in Grey/ Black (SRP: £80.00)

Outland Ridewear

Outland LS (SRP: £35.00)

Outland Shorts (SRP: £49.99)

Long enough to avoid that awkward short-pad gap on the legs.

Casual cut for both on and off the bike (Short Sleeve SRP: £30.00)

Outland Hoodie (SRP: £60.00)

Outland Zip hoodie (SRP: £70.00)

Dialling in the fit of the garments, new fabrics, new manufacturing and printing techniques, its a constant evolution for the Nukeproof Ridewear range. In stores now the new spring/ summer range include subtle refinements to fit and fabrics and several new additions to the range.Nukeproof have taken note from riders/ customer feedback to make some subtle improvements to the Ridewear for its second season. Again, Nukeproof have four main ranges; Nirvana (race inspired trail kit), Kashmir (downhill), Blackline (trail) and Outland (casual ridewear).Nukeproof's premium trail wear is the Blackline range. A relaxed cut with high performance fabrics that are fast wicking, breathable and lightweight with stretch to allow you to perform and stay focused on enjoying the ride. With offerings for dry and wet weather, Nukeproof Blackline is designed to keep you riding no matter the condition outside.Available in both men’s and women’s line ups. For 2019 we have tailored the fit of the shorts featuring slightly shorter inseam and a tapered leg, but still designed to be sit well with knee pads.Shorts are made from High quality stretch polyester (DWR coated for a little extra protection against the unknown.) to allow your body to move unrestricted on the bike and absorb and wick effectively away from your skin. Made from recycled S-Café ™ fabrics with a rear venting panel the Blackline Jerseys are super breathable, fast wicking and quick drying as well as anti-microbial. They are available in long sleeve and short sleeve. With a new addition to the range for SS19 of a short sleeve superfine grade Merino wool base layer.Nirvana is created as a high-end, race inspired kit. Developed with Nukeproof's athletes to offer ultimate comfort and performance for those long days in the saddle to exceed the demands of enduro races. For 2019 there are both men’s and women’s lines, with shorts updated with an all new refined fit to the waist, leg shape and length. All products feature high quality performance tech fabrics from Cordura. Designed to be lightweight and breathable, yet still tough and durable offering protection against trail debris and scuffs. 4-way stretch fabrics feature through the range allowing riders unrestricted movement and comfort on the bike. Vents are precision laser cut, with seem flat welded to make garments lightweight and comfortable against the skin, all finished with chunky hard wearing YKK zippers.The shorts are still packed with essential features like a removable eyewear bag to carry your glasses or goggles on long transitions and D loop to attach valuables too.A new addition to the Nirvana range is a 2 ½ layer fully waterproof (15,000 mm) and breathable (30,000 mm) lightweight jacket. The jacket features Waterproof pockets, adjustable hem, audio port, high-quality taped seams, subtle Nukeproof branding and is pack-able into itself for easy storage.Through the Kashmir line we have updated the fabric, fit and cut for 2019. Kashmir apparel is designed for downhill with its super tough 4 way stretch fabric offering protection along with the freedom of movement on the bike.The Kashmir shorts feature adjustable waits, zip pockets (with secure D Loop) and are DWR coated to keep of the worst of the weather on the track. Whilst tough, the jersey and shorts are designed to be lightweight and breathable with laser cut ventilation.All new for 2019 is the Outland Ridewear line up. Designed to have a super casual look with a relaxed fit for use both on and off the bike. No racy graphics or in your face colours allowing riders can blend neatly into “none rider society” whilst enjoying post ride hydration in a pub/ café whist still having the benefits of performance Ridewear on the trails.Jerseys are available in long and short sleeve and raglan tee cut with light weight and a soft feel to mimic a casual tee, but construed from performance fabrics to keep you cool, wicking and fast drying when on the bike.The super clean Outland shorts are constructed from stretch fabric and feature secure double button fit and adjustable waist tabs keep them locked in place, with 3 pockets (including a single zip pocket) for storage and a D loop for securing valuables to.Included in the Outland collection is a selection of hoodies and sweaters. Designed for use pre, post or during rides using performance fabrics, but casual cuts to work both on and off the bike.Out now, (Complete Nirvana Shorts arriving late May 2019)