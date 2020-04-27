Nukeproof Releases a Limited Lightweight Edition of the Reactor

Built for everything from trail centre jaunts to undulating epics, Nukeproof are releasing a shorter travel, lightweight version of the Reactor in a limited run. This ST version of the recently-released Reactor is now the shortest travel full-suspension Nukeproof have in their line up but they are calling it the most versatile bike they have ever produced saying, "it’s all about maximum bike time and getting out to explore nature's elements."
The travel on the Reactor ST has been pared down from 130mm rear, 140mm front to 125mm rear with a 130mm fork. This also taughtens up the bike into a racier configuration, we didn't get a full geo chart with the press release but some key numbers that Nukeproof gave us are a head angle of 66.8° (or 66.3° in the low setting), which is nearly a full degree steeper than most of the standard Reactor models, and a seat tube angle at 76.3° (75.8° Low), which, again, is an increase of roughly a degree.
Slimmed down Fox components should give a racier feel to the Nukeproof's reimagined trail bike.
Alongside the tweaked intentions is a spec to match. A Fox 34 fork replaces the 36 that is specced on most of the 29" models of the Reactor and a Fox Float DPS replaces the piggyback shock that sits on every Reactor model. The bike rolls on lightweight DT Swiss 1501 wheels with low-profile Maxxis Rekon rubber and a Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain handles the transmission.
Nukeproof's limited edition models are always eye-catching, from the raw aluminium Worx Mega 290
last year to the replica green and gold Sam Hill Mega 275
that came after the Cairns World Champs. This bike comes in raw carbon that not only looks striking but, Nukeproof says, contributes to the lower weight on this bike. Nukeproof are claiming that the bike tips the scales at 28lbs (12.7kg) in size medium.
The Reactor 290c ST will be available in limited numbers from Nukeproof dealers or online from 30 April 2020. The SRP is £4900 GBP
