Nukeproof Releases a Limited Lightweight Edition of the Reactor

Apr 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Roo Fowler

Built for everything from trail centre jaunts to undulating epics, Nukeproof are releasing a shorter travel, lightweight version of the Reactor in a limited run. This ST version of the recently-released Reactor is now the shortest travel full-suspension Nukeproof have in their line up but they are calling it the most versatile bike they have ever produced saying, "it’s all about maximum bike time and getting out to explore nature's elements."


The travel on the Reactor ST has been pared down from 130mm rear, 140mm front to 125mm rear with a 130mm fork. This also taughtens up the bike into a racier configuration, we didn't get a full geo chart with the press release but some key numbers that Nukeproof gave us are a head angle of 66.8° (or 66.3° in the low setting), which is nearly a full degree steeper than most of the standard Reactor models, and a seat tube angle at 76.3° (75.8° Low), which, again, is an increase of roughly a degree.

A new spec steepens up some critical angles on the Reactor ST.

Slimmed down Fox components should give a racier feel to the Nukeproof's reimagined trail bike.

Alongside the tweaked intentions is a spec to match. A Fox 34 fork replaces the 36 that is specced on most of the 29" models of the Reactor and a Fox Float DPS replaces the piggyback shock that sits on every Reactor model. The bike rolls on lightweight DT Swiss 1501 wheels with low-profile Maxxis Rekon rubber and a Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain handles the transmission.


The Reactor ST sheds the aggressive treads of the standard line up for faster rolling Rekons
Nukeproof's ever-expanding range of components completes the build.

Nukeproof's limited edition models are always eye-catching, from the raw aluminium Worx Mega 290 last year to the replica green and gold Sam Hill Mega 275 that came after the Cairns World Champs. This bike comes in raw carbon that not only looks striking but, Nukeproof says, contributes to the lower weight on this bike. Nukeproof are claiming that the bike tips the scales at 28lbs (12.7kg) in size medium.


The Reactor 290c ST will be available in limited numbers from Nukeproof dealers or online from 30 April 2020. The SRP is £4900 GBP

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Trail Bikes Nukeproof Nukeproof Reactor


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Peaty's Steel City Downhill Cancelled]
108755 views
Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?
87873 views
10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits
72730 views
The Four-Year Story of Fin Woods' DIY Carbon Enduro Gearbox Bike
67239 views
CyclingTips Digest: Full Suspension Road Bikes, Gravel Field Test, Tire Inflators, & More
66874 views
Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse
65904 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Ibis Makes Protective Face Shields]
62370 views
Field Trip: 8 Value Bikes VS the Impossible Climb, 1 Huge Upset
45492 views

8 Comments

  • 4 0
 The reality is most people aren't descending a continuous 4,000 feet every ride, and while piggyback shocks and big stanchions look sick, they're usually extra weight imo. At the end of the day geometry is what matters. Hopefully this is more of a "feeler" and not actually limited. The industry needs more affordable agro short travel bikes.
  • 1 0
 +1. I have a Rallon, and as much as it flattens everything in it's path, after borrowing a "downcountry-d" Oiz TR from my LBS (Mborg in Munich), set up with wider bars, 120mm 34SC, decent rubber, etc I'm seriously considering buying something similar. Faster for 95% of everything, and pushes you to ride better.
  • 2 1
 Geometry is what matters, as well as brakes, tire choice, suspension, layup, cockpit setup, yeah... everything matters. If you think that geo matters most then please slap RS XC32, cheapest monarch and Conti XKing on this bike. I’ll build 2015 Spec E29 With Fox Factory fromt and rear, slap Bontragers XR2/SE4 on it and demolish you both on up and down. Geometry folks are getting woker and woker
  • 1 0
 "agro" ? this looks more like a slightly burlier cross-country race bike... along with the Rekon Race tires...
  • 1 0
 @ferntreekid: I also have a Rallon and I think it's a pretty playful bike for it's travel, particularly in the low setting (rather than lower). That being said, I also have a Transition Smuggler, this bike is so much more fun on my local trails, which are more rolling XC with smaller features.
  • 1 0
 Is there a frame only option?
  • 1 0
 ooooooooooo weeeeeeee!
  • 1 0
 Seems silly.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007991
Mobile Version of Website