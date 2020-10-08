Nukeproof Releases a Mullet Version of the Dissent Downhill Bike

Oct 8, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Nukeproof Dissent

As it becomes more and more common on the World Cup circuit, Nukeproof have become the latest brand to offer its downhill bike in the 29" front wheel, 27.5" rear wheel, mullet configuration.

With the brand already producing 27.5" and 29" versions of its Dissent downhill bike, it seemed like an obvious move for Nukeproof to combine the front end of a 29er with the rear end of a 27.5" bike. However, this isn't a simple bodge job and Nukeproof have apparently been experimenting with the mixed wheel geometry before they became commonplace on the World Cup circuit last year. They say, "A few years ago, before the world went “Mullet mad”. A very clever man in our team designed into the Dissent the function to mix a 290 front triangle and a 275 rear triangle together to form a perfect geometry 29” front and 27.5” rear wheel, we called it a 297." The result of this was that when Adam Brayton asked to try a mullet Dissent last year, Nukeproof was able to provide him one on the very same day.

Nukeproof Dissent

That same mullet configuration is now available for the public to buy. There's very little change here, apart from the wheelsize, with the 4 position progression adjustment on the pivot and the +/- 5mm adjustment on the chainstays. You can find more info on the features of that bike that launched last year, here. The biggest change will come from the availability with 27.5" front and rear now only available as a Small while 29" front and rear and mullet configurations will be available in Medium, Large and Extra Large sizing.

Nukeproof Dissent

Two models of the Dissent 297 will be available to buy, a base spec Comp and a higher Spec RS.

Nukeproof Dissent 297 RS

Nukeproof Dissent

Frame: Nukeproof Dissent 297 Alloy, 200mm Travel, custom triple butted hydro-formed tube set, custom tuned rear shock configuration, internal cable routing, Enduro bearings, threaded bottom bracket, boost 157mm rear axle spacing, 3D contoured frame protection
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, Charger 2, 200mm Travel, 46mm Offset, BOOST 20x110mm, Debonair, Boxxer Red
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate DH RC, Custom ML Tune, 250x75mm, Bearing End, Red Coil Spring (M=350LBS/L=400LBS /XL=450LBS SPRING)
Front Wheel: Nukeproof Horizon V2 DH 29", 20x110mm
Rear Wheel: Nukeproof Horizon V2 DH 27.5", XD Driver, 157x12mm
Tyres: Front: Michelin DH22 29”x2.4, TLR/ Rear: Michelin DH22 27.5”x2.4, TLR
Crankset: SRAM XO1 DH Carbon X-Sync, 165mm, 34T, DUB83mm, Black
Chain Device: MRP Mini G4 32-36T ISCG-05
Drive: SRAM XO1 7-Speed, Red
Brakes: SRAM Code R, Sintered pads
Rotors: SRAM Centreline, 220mm (Front), 200mm (Rear)
Handlebars: Nukeproof Horizon 38mm Rise, Width - M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)
Stem: Nukeproof Horizon Direct Mount, 45mm, black
Saddle: Nukeproof Vector DH, GreySeatpost: Nukeproof Neutron, 30.9mm, 300mm, 0 Offset.
Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
Weight: 16.64kgs/36.6lbs (Tubeless)

Nukeproof Dissent 297 Comp

Nukeproof Dissent

Frame: Nukeproof Dissent 297 Alloy, 200mm Travel, custom triple butted hydro-formed tube set, custom tuned rear shock configuration, internal cable routing, Enduro bearings, threaded bottom bracket, boost 157mm rear axle spacing, 3D contoured frame protection
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Select Charger RC 200mm Travel, 46mm Offset, BOOST 20x110mm, Debonair, Gloss Black,
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select R, Custom ML Tune, 250x75mm, Bearing End, Black Coil Spring (M=350LBS/L=400LBS /XL=450LBS SPRING)
Front Wheel: Sun-Ringle Duroc SD37 Comp 29", 20x110mm
Rear Wheel: Sun-Ringle Duroc SD37 Comp 27.5", Shimano Driver, 157x12mm
Tyres: Front: Michelin DH22 27.5”x2.4, TLR/ Rear: Michelin DH22 29”x2.4, TLR
Crankset: SRAM Descendant DH, 165mm, 34T, DUB83mm
Chain Device: MRP G4 CS 34-38T ISCG 05
Driver: SRAM GX 7-Speed
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE
Rotor: SRAM Centreline, 220mm
Handlebars: Nukeproof Neutron 38mm Rise, Width - M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm
Stem: Nukeproof Horizon Direct Mount, 45mm, black
Saddle: Nukeproof Vector DH, Grey
Seatpost: Nukeproof Neutron, 30.9mm, 300mm, 0 Offset.
Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
Weight: 17.4Kgs/38.35lbs (Tubeless)

Nukeproof Dissent

Info about the rest of the range can be found on Nukeproof's website, here.

18 Comments

  • 7 0
 I noticed that Nukeproof's latest Reactor range is priced the same as a comparable Stumpjumper Evo (the Reactor Elite and Stumpjumper Comp, SLX builds, $4000 vs $4100). My main reason for buying Nukeproof over a traditional brand was the great product at a lower-than-normal semi-direct-to-consumer price. I hope their prices don't keep increasing or that reason will be gone.
  • 3 0
 So this is really happening now?
I don't mean specifically this bike, I just mean bikes in general - the mullet mixed wheel size is now officially mainstream.

I'm not against the idea, just still a little bit surprised it really took off
  • 6 0
 Welcome to the mx age
  • 2 0
 29% of the the rear wheel is just back there bouncing around and getting in the way.
  • 2 0
 Here's a naive assumption:
baring in mind that bikes generally allow for at least a 10mm fork travel differential, putting a 29" wheel on the front of a 27.5 bike with the fork travel reduced by 10 or 20mm will have no detrimental impact on geo and handling but offer all the benefits of a mullet set up. If you have an adjustable travel fork you could swap between the two up front.

Is that right or is there more to it. Thanks in advance to any engineer who probably (definitely) knows more than me.
  • 1 0
 You are correct, until you get a rock stuck in your front tire...
  • 2 0
 @craig7: Haha. Sorry, I meant with a travel adjusted 29 fork.

I have actually run this in the past and it was a good setup but wondered if it is basically as good as a purpose built mullet bike.
  • 1 0
 Anyone know how Nukeproof carbon frames are? And how dealing with CRC customer service is? Really looking hard at one of the new Reactors
  • 2 0
 CRC seems to be pretty notorious for having terrible customer service, at least for those of us in the US. I have no plans of ever purchasing from them again
  • 2 0
 I'm in the US, purchased a Nukeproof from CRC and had a few customer service issues and they were great and responsive and helpful. Really happy with the bike too.
  • 2 0
 I have a Vitus (also a CRC brand) and although the bike is great, dealing with CRC for after sales service has been terrible.
The fork broke, took a month of phone calls, extremely slow to respond emails and eventually contacted them via social media. Then took another 6 weeks to fix the forks.
Bike 8/10
Service 4/10
  • 2 0
 Tune into Cascade Components who are making mullet links available for conversions like the Hightower 2
  • 1 0
 That is a super nice looking rig. Love the look of the Michelin DH tires with the blue frame and the red accents
  • 1 0
 They should rename it from the "Dissent" to the "Hopping-on-the-bandwagon" Downhill Bike
  • 1 0
 Offer me a mullet Scout and we can talk.
  • 1 0
 #27.5aintdead
  • 5 0
 just taking a backseat
  • 1 0
 Gorgeous

Post a Comment



