Nukeproof Releases a Mullet Version of the Dissent Downhill Bike

As it becomes more and more common on the World Cup circuit, Nukeproof have become the latest brand to offer its downhill bike in the 29" front wheel, 27.5" rear wheel, mullet configuration.With the brand already producing 27.5" and 29" versions of its Dissent downhill bike, it seemed like an obvious move for Nukeproof to combine the front end of a 29er with the rear end of a 27.5" bike. However, this isn't a simple bodge job and Nukeproof have apparently been experimenting with the mixed wheel geometry before they became commonplace on the World Cup circuit last year. They say, "A few years ago, before the world went “Mullet mad”. A very clever man in our team designed into the Dissent the function to mix a 290 front triangle and a 275 rear triangle together to form a perfect geometry 29” front and 27.5” rear wheel, we called it a 297." The result of this was that when Adam Brayton asked to try a mullet Dissent last year, Nukeproof was able to provide him one on the very same day.That same mullet configuration is now available for the public to buy. There's very little change here, apart from the wheelsize, with the 4 position progression adjustment on the pivot and the +/- 5mm adjustment on the chainstays. You can find more info on the features of that bike that launched last year, here . The biggest change will come from the availability with 27.5" front and rear now only available as a Small while 29" front and rear and mullet configurations will be available in Medium, Large and Extra Large sizing.Two models of the Dissent 297 will be available to buy, a base spec Comp and a higher Spec RS.Nukeproof Dissent 297 Alloy, 200mm Travel, custom triple butted hydro-formed tube set, custom tuned rear shock configuration, internal cable routing, Enduro bearings, threaded bottom bracket, boost 157mm rear axle spacing, 3D contoured frame protectionRockShox Boxxer Ultimate, Charger 2, 200mm Travel, 46mm Offset, BOOST 20x110mm, Debonair, Boxxer RedRockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate DH RC, Custom ML Tune, 250x75mm, Bearing End, Red Coil Spring (M=350LBS/L=400LBS /XL=450LBS SPRING)Nukeproof Horizon V2 DH 29", 20x110mmNukeproof Horizon V2 DH 27.5", XD Driver, 157x12mmMichelin DH22 29”x2.4, TLR/ Rear: Michelin DH22 27.5”x2.4, TLRSRAM XO1 DH Carbon X-Sync, 165mm, 34T, DUB83mm, BlackMRP Mini G4 32-36T ISCG-05SRAM XO1 7-Speed, RedSRAM Code R, Sintered padsSRAM Centreline, 220mm (Front), 200mm (Rear)Nukeproof Horizon 38mm Rise, Width - M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)Nukeproof Horizon Direct Mount, 45mm, blackNukeproof Vector DH, GreySeatpost: Nukeproof Neutron, 30.9mm, 300mm, 0 Offset.Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature16.64kgs/36.6lbs (Tubeless)Nukeproof Dissent 297 Alloy, 200mm Travel, custom triple butted hydro-formed tube set, custom tuned rear shock configuration, internal cable routing, Enduro bearings, threaded bottom bracket, boost 157mm rear axle spacing, 3D contoured frame protectionRockShox Boxxer Select Charger RC 200mm Travel, 46mm Offset, BOOST 20x110mm, Debonair, Gloss Black,RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select R, Custom ML Tune, 250x75mm, Bearing End, Black Coil Spring (M=350LBS/L=400LBS /XL=450LBS SPRING)Sun-Ringle Duroc SD37 Comp 29", 20x110mmSun-Ringle Duroc SD37 Comp 27.5", Shimano Driver, 157x12mmMichelin DH22 27.5”x2.4, TLR/ Rear: Michelin DH22 29”x2.4, TLRSRAM Descendant DH, 165mm, 34T, DUB83mmMRP G4 CS 34-38T ISCG 05SRAM GX 7-SpeedSRAM Guide RESRAM Centreline, 220mmNukeproof Neutron 38mm Rise, Width - M780mm, L800mm, XL800mmNukeproof Horizon Direct Mount, 45mm, blackNukeproof Vector DH, GreyNukeproof Neutron, 30.9mm, 300mm, 0 Offset.Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature17.4Kgs/38.35lbs (Tubeless)Info about the rest of the range can be found on Nukeproof's website, here