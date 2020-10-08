Nukeproof Releases a Mullet Version of the Dissent Downhill Bike

As it becomes more and more common on the World Cup circuit, Nukeproof have become the latest brand to offer its downhill bike in the 29" front wheel, 27.5" rear wheel, mullet configuration.
With the brand already producing 27.5" and 29" versions of its Dissent downhill bike, it seemed like an obvious move for Nukeproof to combine the front end of a 29er with the rear end of a 27.5" bike. However, this isn't a simple bodge job and Nukeproof have apparently been experimenting with the mixed wheel geometry before they became commonplace on the World Cup circuit last year. They say, "A few years ago, before the world went “Mullet mad”. A very clever man in our team designed into the Dissent the function to mix a 290 front triangle and a 275 rear triangle together to form a perfect geometry 29” front and 27.5” rear wheel, we called it a 297." The result of this was that when Adam Brayton asked to try a mullet Dissent last year, Nukeproof was able to provide him one on the very same day.
That same mullet configuration is now available for the public to buy. There's very little change here, apart from the wheelsize, with the 4 position progression adjustment on the pivot and the +/- 5mm adjustment on the chainstays. You can find more info on the features of that bike that launched last year, here
. The biggest change will come from the availability with 27.5" front and rear now only available as a Small while 29" front and rear and mullet configurations will be available in Medium, Large and Extra Large sizing.
Two models of the Dissent 297 will be available to buy, a base spec Comp and a higher Spec RS.Nukeproof Dissent 297 RSFrame:
Nukeproof Dissent 297 Alloy, 200mm Travel, custom triple butted hydro-formed tube set, custom tuned rear shock configuration, internal cable routing, Enduro bearings, threaded bottom bracket, boost 157mm rear axle spacing, 3D contoured frame protectionFork:
RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, Charger 2, 200mm Travel, 46mm Offset, BOOST 20x110mm, Debonair, Boxxer RedShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate DH RC, Custom ML Tune, 250x75mm, Bearing End, Red Coil Spring (M=350LBS/L=400LBS /XL=450LBS SPRING) Front Wheel:
Nukeproof Horizon V2 DH 29", 20x110mmRear Wheel:
Nukeproof Horizon V2 DH 27.5", XD Driver, 157x12mmTyres: Front:
Michelin DH22 29”x2.4, TLR/ Rear: Michelin DH22 27.5”x2.4, TLRCrankset:
SRAM XO1 DH Carbon X-Sync, 165mm, 34T, DUB83mm, BlackChain Device:
MRP Mini G4 32-36T ISCG-05Drive:
SRAM XO1 7-Speed, RedBrakes:
SRAM Code R, Sintered padsRotors:
SRAM Centreline, 220mm (Front), 200mm (Rear)Handlebars:
Nukeproof Horizon 38mm Rise, Width - M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)Stem:
Nukeproof Horizon Direct Mount, 45mm, blackSaddle:
Nukeproof Vector DH, GreySeatpost: Nukeproof Neutron, 30.9mm, 300mm, 0 Offset.Grips:
Nukeproof Sam Hill SignatureWeight:
16.64kgs/36.6lbs (Tubeless)Nukeproof Dissent 297 CompFrame:
Nukeproof Dissent 297 Alloy, 200mm Travel, custom triple butted hydro-formed tube set, custom tuned rear shock configuration, internal cable routing, Enduro bearings, threaded bottom bracket, boost 157mm rear axle spacing, 3D contoured frame protectionFork:
RockShox Boxxer Select Charger RC 200mm Travel, 46mm Offset, BOOST 20x110mm, Debonair, Gloss Black,Shock:
RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select R, Custom ML Tune, 250x75mm, Bearing End, Black Coil Spring (M=350LBS/L=400LBS /XL=450LBS SPRING) Front Wheel:
Sun-Ringle Duroc SD37 Comp 29", 20x110mmRear Wheel:
Sun-Ringle Duroc SD37 Comp 27.5", Shimano Driver, 157x12mmTyres: Front:
Michelin DH22 27.5”x2.4, TLR/ Rear: Michelin DH22 29”x2.4, TLRCrankset:
SRAM Descendant DH, 165mm, 34T, DUB83mmChain Device:
MRP G4 CS 34-38T ISCG 05Driver:
SRAM GX 7-SpeedBrakes:
SRAM Guide RERotor:
SRAM Centreline, 220mmHandlebars:
Nukeproof Neutron 38mm Rise, Width - M780mm, L800mm, XL800mmStem:
Nukeproof Horizon Direct Mount, 45mm, blackSaddle:
Nukeproof Vector DH, GreySeatpost:
Nukeproof Neutron, 30.9mm, 300mm, 0 Offset.Grips:
Nukeproof Sam Hill SignatureWeight:
17.4Kgs/38.35lbs (Tubeless)
Info about the rest of the range can be found on Nukeproof's website, here
.
I don't mean specifically this bike, I just mean bikes in general - the mullet mixed wheel size is now officially mainstream.
I'm not against the idea, just still a little bit surprised it really took off
baring in mind that bikes generally allow for at least a 10mm fork travel differential, putting a 29" wheel on the front of a 27.5 bike with the fork travel reduced by 10 or 20mm will have no detrimental impact on geo and handling but offer all the benefits of a mullet set up. If you have an adjustable travel fork you could swap between the two up front.
Is that right or is there more to it. Thanks in advance to any engineer who probably (definitely) knows more than me.
I have actually run this in the past and it was a good setup but wondered if it is basically as good as a purpose built mullet bike.
The fork broke, took a month of phone calls, extremely slow to respond emails and eventually contacted them via social media. Then took another 6 weeks to fix the forks.
Bike 8/10
Service 4/10
