Nukeproof Releases New Solum Dirt Jump Frame

With Crankworx Whistler in full swing, the timing seems especially appropriate for Nukeproof's announcement that the Solum dirt jump / pumptrack frame is returning to the lineup after a nearly 10 year hiatus.
It's still rolling on 26” wheels, but it now has a hydroformed, triple butted 6061 aluminum frame. A machined chainstay yoke provides clearance for up to a 2.3” rear tire and a 32-tooth chainring (30 – 13t is the recommended setup).
There are two sizes, regular and long, allowing riders to choose their preffered handling traits. The weight for a regular frame is a claimed 2.26Kg/ 4.76lb.
The geometry doesn't stray too far from the typical norm for a dirt jumper – the whole 'long, slacker' thing isn't really applicable when you're trying to create a quick, snappy bike. The head angle is 68.5-degrees with a 100mm fork, which changes to 69.78-degrees at sag.
The reach is 400mm for the regular, and 420mm for the long, with a effective top tube length of 585 or 605mm respectively. Depending on the wheel position the chainstay length can be set anywhere between 389mm to 402.5mm.
The frames will be available through Nukeproof's dealer network starting on August 17th, and will retail for $550 USD, headset included.
More information: nukeproof.com
