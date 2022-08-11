Nukeproof Releases New Solum Dirt Jump Frame

Aug 11, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

With Crankworx Whistler in full swing, the timing seems especially appropriate for Nukeproof's announcement that the Solum dirt jump / pumptrack frame is returning to the lineup after a nearly 10 year hiatus.

It's still rolling on 26” wheels, but it now has a hydroformed, triple butted 6061 aluminum frame. A machined chainstay yoke provides clearance for up to a 2.3” rear tire and a 32-tooth chainring (30 – 13t is the recommended setup).



There are two sizes, regular and long, allowing riders to choose their preffered handling traits. The weight for a regular frame is a claimed 2.26Kg/ 4.76lb.

The geometry doesn't stray too far from the typical norm for a dirt jumper – the whole 'long, slacker' thing isn't really applicable when you're trying to create a quick, snappy bike. The head angle is 68.5-degrees with a 100mm fork, which changes to 69.78-degrees at sag.

The reach is 400mm for the regular, and 420mm for the long, with a effective top tube length of 585 or 605mm respectively. Depending on the wheel position the chainstay length can be set anywhere between 389mm to 402.5mm.

The frames will be available through Nukeproof's dealer network starting on August 17th, and will retail for $550 USD, headset included.



More information: nukeproof.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Dirtjump Bikes Nukeproof Nukeproof Solum


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
142043 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
139717 views
Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
98585 views
Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2022
41458 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
40355 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
38213 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
34220 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
32539 views

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 are people seriously considering putting bigger wheels on dirt jumpers?
  • 1 0
 having had a Specialized P1 and a Rocky Mtn Flow...I can't imagine trying to DJ/Jib/Urban assault in 29rs or even 27.5"s?
  • 2 0
 29er DJ is great for rock garden jumps.
  • 2 0
 We want budget friendly completes.
  • 1 0
 looks like a commencal absolut
  • 1 0
 Had to Google "solum"...basically means dirt.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010724
Mobile Version of Website