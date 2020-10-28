Nukeproof Releases Urchin Range of Kids' Components

Oct 28, 2020
by Nukeproof  

Press Release: Nukeproof

The new Urchin range stems for the demand from the next generation of tiny human trail slayers (in particular to meet the recent growth from our own staff and athletes’ families). Using our very own in house test pilots, the Urchin range has been optimised to offer trail/ track ready upgrades for the kid’s market.


Urchin Flat pedals:

Heading the new Urchin range is the flat pedal. Designed for the next generation of foot out, flat out Sam Hill youths, these pedals are based on our award-winning Sam Hill Horizon flat pedals. Using an alloy CNC 94x76.5x17mm body, they have 10 pin replaceable pins per side and use the same proven dual sealed bearing internals as the adult pedals. Should the Urchin pedals require, a full rebuild kit and replacement axles are available.  


-Alloy body with CNC finishing
-Axle: 9/16” Cro-Mo
-Removable pins
-Dimensions: 94mm x 76.5mm x 17mm
-Weight: 330g
-Colours Available: Black, blue, red or purple
-£60 GBP (SRP)

Urchin Grips:

The single lock Urchin moto style grips are ergonomically designed for small human paws. Using super soft, yet durable A15 durometer compound, they are 115mm long with internal flange is there for ultimate comfort and protection.   


-Material: A15 Kraton Soft Rubber Compound
-Single clamp grip
-Low profile
-Rubber outer edge
-Flange at clamp for extra comfort
-Length: 115mm
-Outer Diameter: 30.8mm
-Colours Available: Black, blue, red or purple
-£20 GBP (UK SRP)

Urchin Handlebars:

Based on our Horizon bars, this high-grade 7050 aluminium handlebar is designed to not only look good but perform well. The acid dipped, shot peened finishing process, gives a durable and quality finish. The Alloy material and handlebar shape are designed to offer compliance on the trails, helping to cause fatigue from trail buzz. Offered in 700mm width they can be cut down safely to 640mm. All bars are supplied with safety caps too to which fit under the grips and help protect the rider.  


-Material: 7050 Aluminium
-Finish: Acid dipped micro shot peened
-Bar Diameter: 31.8mm
-Back-sweep: 9°
-Up-sweep: 5°
-Rise: 25mm
-Width: 700mm with markings to cut down to 640mm
-Supplied with safety caps for the bar ends which should be fitted before the grips
-Built for: Trail, All Mountain, Enduro, Downhill, Freeride
-Grip: Fits standard 22.2mm grips
-Weight: Est. 260g
-Colours Available: grey, blue, red or purple
-£20 GBP (SRP) 

Urchin Saddle:

Little known fact, the original Sam Hill DH saddles were based on a kid’s saddle size. The Urchin Saddle is designed with Nukeproof’s in house test urchins, to ensure that it’s the correct shape and comfortable for proper trail riding.  With a weatherproof hard-wearing cover over lightweight, high-density foam the saddle is light, durable and comfortable.   


-Rail Size: 7mm
-Base Foam: Light, high density foam
-Width: 137 mm
-Length: 258mm
-Weight: Est. 291g
-Colours Available: Black, blue, red or purple
-£20 GBP (SRP) 

On Sale and available through all good Nukeproof retailers from 29th October 2020

www.nukeproof.com

8 Comments

  • 5 0
 The fact this has literally one comment says a lot about PB readership. Not a bad thing, just interesting. For the record, these are amazing! Thank you Nukeproof! My kid is gonna love these and now I have new rewards for half decent behavior.
  • 1 0
 Well, it does look like it was just published Smile

I'd be interested in those pedals for my daughter's bike since the pedals that came with it are about dead. But I'd be even more interested in a composite version with replaceable pins--I won't spend for alloy platforms on my bike, and I'm even less willing to for a kid's bike.
  • 2 0
 And what does it say exactly?...
  • 1 0
 @facelessghost: yep, pedals for kids are kinda missing link, also not that much cranks inn 150/155 size;
  • 2 0
 This stuff looks good. Grips thin enough for kids to actually grab the brakes too is definitely good (and not just because some kids are going too fast for us oldies Wink ). Nukeproof being Nukeproof, I can imagine this line will expand into a range including 26" and 24" rims (also cool for us oldies) and possibly a proper range of kids frames to challenge Commencal at that pricepoint.
  • 1 0
 Nukeproof has a sick line of kids bikes...one of the few to challenge Commencal a bit (hardtails at least). They even use the kids-suspension by Manitou..which many boutique kids brands have yet to even spec yet. The grips aren't thin enough, they are similar to the long standing Spank Grom Grips that we have. Protaper's are tho and have two sizes (one is for 4-6yro, the other 27mm is for older kids). SDG's are nice too.

Agreed on the wheels, that's where there is opportunity for OEM wheels. Kids benefit immensely from something light like a Stans Crest Mk3 wheelset. Its MORE than enough wheel for literally everything (big freeride crashes and park laps) if built with 32h spokes/hubs, while being super light. If Nukeproof could copy/license those on their kids bikes...that would be a game changer. That being said, the Sunringle Duroc's are pretty sweet...tho a bit heavier than Stan's iirc.
  • 2 0
 Can I be a kid again?!?!
  • 1 0
 Nice work Nukeproof;

Nice Flat pedals for kids!

Post a Comment



