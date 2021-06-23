Nukeproof Shows Off Nigel Pages' Custom Giga 290 EWS Race Bike

Jun 23, 2021
by Nukeproof  

In what feels like a lifetime ago in 2017, we organised a little surprise for Nigel, a hand painted Mega in the colours of his childhood hero; Barry Sheene.

However 2017 was a pretty busy year for us and the Mega we painted was soon superseded by the Mega Carbon. So, With the launch of the new Giga and with Nige’s involvement in this, we just had to do another one. This time he can ride/ race it all year.

Tribute to Barry Sheene
Barry #1 2017 Mega 275

Barry's Return: 2021 Giga 290

Prior to leaving for the first Enduro World Series, we dropped him a little present round to get built. This time on a Giga 290c frame we chose the iconic Sheene livery of the 1978 Suzuki RG500 (click on the link to see the original bike). Just to finish it off we also printed Nige a custom jersey based on our Blackline Race kit which compliments the bike perfectly! The Bike looks insane built up. A huge thank you once again to Jonny at Elite Refinish, Belfast for the insane paint work and detail and also Steven Mooney, our youthful Graphic designer for his design skills on this one.







Nigel just letting you know this is Barry #2

www.Nukeproof.com
#itsanattitude

