Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing Reveals 2023 Lineup

Press Release: Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing

Elliott Heap:

Now in his 8th year with the team, Elliott is one of the most talented riders on the circuit. The “Wiganese” ace has shown the speed to compete with the very best. Winning the U21 world title in 2018. An incredible bike handler no matter what the bike, A C.V. that includes podiuming at world level in 4x, downhill and enduro. Expect Elliott to be fighting at the very top of the time sheets in 2023.



Dan Booker:

One of the “surprises” of the season in 2022. The Tasmanian native will be keen to kick off the season on home turf in Maydena and Derby. After taking a few years away from the glare of the sport, Dan returned in 2022 and his season started with nearly standing on the podium in the Tweed Valley where he placed an amazing 5th. Incredible speed, wild style, Flat pedals and Australian- sound familiar? He’s also a rider and fan favourite on the big bike park jumps.



Kelan Grant:

Kelan enters his 8th year as a Nukeproof rider and 5th year on the team. A hard grafter and super powerful rider, he has put in a serious winter of training to challenge the top in 2023. He’s a dab hand off the bike in the kitchen too and brings a great vibe and motivation to the team.



Corey Watson:

One stylish Scot. On and off the bike Corey is the king of style. Insane bike control and an ability to make his Mega dance through even the roughest terrain. For 2023 Corey will be leaving his full-time job and completing the full EDR campaign with the team. After some very promising results at the end of last season, Corey is keen to see where his talents can take him in 2023.



Consistency, stability, and long-term relationships are how we like it. Whilst the team rumour mills have been whirling, the Nukeproof-SRAM Factory race team will be returning to the new look UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup with a relatively unchanged lineup.Nukeproof will once again be the clothing, component, and frame sponsor with SRAM-Rockshox covering all aspects of drive and suspension. French giants Michelin will be our tyre partner once again so the bikes will have a familiar look and feel for the riders. Wahoo is once again returning as a tech partner, 7IDP for protection and helmets, Camelbak for hydration products and RRP for mudguards. There is some newness with the Nukeproof-SRAM team welcoming new sponsors Peaty’s Products for lubrication and cleaning and Leatt for Footwear and Goggles.The talent on the bikes blends talent and wildness, with all 4 athletes competing in the full UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup campaign. It’s going to be an exciting team to watch.The Athletes:Behind the scenes the team will once again be led by team manager and legend Nigel Page. A rider’s rider, Nigel has designed a team built to offer the riders the best environment to thrive in and enjoy life on the road. With Scottish spanner ace Matt Scott and legendary mechanic Jacy Shumilak on the tools, the riders have support on and off the trails. Helping capture the year will be Spanish photography ace Kike Abelleira.The new EDR season starts in Maydena, Tasmania next month and we can’t wait.