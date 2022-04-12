Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing Reveal 2022 Kit

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing

Nigel Page – Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing team manager

David Zimberoff- VP of Marketing @ SRAM

Rob Sherratt- Nukeproof Global Marketing Manager

Whilst the team will look very different from the outside, it will continue with the awesome rider line up of Sam Hill, Elliott Heap and Kelan Grant, who will again focus on racing at the Enduro World Series. Sam, Elliott and Kelan will be joined by some incredible new talent in the form of – Australian Dan Booker and Scottish pairing of Louise Ferguson and Corey Watson.Nukeproof are proud to step up to be a title sponsor of the team. Nukeproof-SRAM Factory racing will be using components, clothing, and frames. Joining Nukeproof as title sponsors is long-term partner SRAM. SRAM have been a vital part of the teams World Championship success and we’re excited to develop our relationship and expand the support we offer each other.We’re excited to continue our relationship with existing partners as well introduce some new ones:• Rockshox Suspension• Michelin tyres• 7iDP protection and helmets• Muc-Off cleaning and maintenance products• Wahoo Fitness• MRP chain devices• Camelbak hydration• RRP mud guards• Smith Goggles• Applied Nutrition to help the athletes out with all their dietary needs.“How good does the new team look? We hope you like the team bikes and look for 2022 as much as we do and can’t wait to show them to all the fans at the Enduro World Series, Crankworx and select other events we’re attending in 2022. Your support and encouragement for the riders never goes unnoticed and we look forward to meeting you if you drop by the new team pits to say hello. Sam, Elliott, Kelan, Louise, Dan and Corey are all really excited and motivated to get out there and back to racing as the 2022 season kicks off.Lastly, I would like to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone who has been involved in the last 14 years of Team Chain Reaction. From all the incredible roster of riders who have represented us over the years to all the amazing sponsors who made things possible for us, it’s been an incredible ride. Thank you to all the amazing staff we have worked with over those years at Chain Reaction, it’s been an honour to represent such an awesome company. We achieved some amazing things which have surpassed our wildest dreams when starting the team back in 2007. The team started with an incredible 2nd position at the first round of the 2008 Downhill World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia and the success has continued from there. Our time in the Downhill World Cup brought us victories and individual and team podiums, plus British Downhill series titles. Since focusing on the Enduro World Series we have also racked up numerous victories and an amazing 4 World Overall Titles. It has been incredible to witness the global growth of Chain Reaction in this time. Pretty amazing really. ““We are stoked to evolve our relationship with Nigel and the whole team. Simply put we’re stoked to go racing and work with some of the finest talents in the world. The Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing Team is now a cocktail of talent Sam, Elliott and Kelan who are not only incredible athletes but great people to work with. We are really pleased to be able to expand the program and give opportunity to Dan, Corey and Louise to join the Factory Team on the world stage.“Our athletes are a vital part of the development and growth of Nukeproof. Not only the products, but the brand itself. Expanding our support for the team is an opportunity for Nukeproof to continue to increase our global awareness as we look to expand our international distribution. Partnering with an SRAM as joint title sponsor is exciting prospect, and we look forward to seeing the results of this new relationship both on and off the track. Huge thanks to our designers- the new set up looks amazing; we can’t wait to see the team carry the Nukeproof name and colours at the races.”Artwork by Adi Gilbert – 99 Second StudioImages by Dan Griffith and Leighton Madden