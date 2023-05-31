Video: VHS Unveils New Downhill Team

Words: Velocity Hucking Systems



Sponsors



- Nukeproof

- POC

- VHS

- BroBike Queentown (the only place in NZ to get your Nukeproof bikes)

- CJ Suspension Queesntown

- Better Bolts

- Ochain

- Almighty

- Juice Lubes

- Maxxis Tyres



Excited to see how this brother and sister combo gets on at the WCs this year. Ty's first year on the circuit too!

The two 6ft 3" giants are not only the tallest but probably some of the nicest guys you will meet. Hamish has his eyes set on a return to WCs in 2024, hopefully along side Craig

One of these guys can manual a lot better than the other, but the other is faster. The two style benders of the team.

We're thrilled to unveil our brand-new team, Nukeproof Team VHS. Okay, maybe we got a bit creative with the name to secure that logo. This has been a long-time dream of ours, and we're excited to embark on this journey. While we understand that we're not aiming to dominate the European racing scene, our primary focus is to provide a platform for talented riders to gain the attention they deserve and catch the eye of larger teams and sponsors.Starting from the upcoming national series, we are committed to dedicating a significant amount of time to ensure that our riders receive the media attention they need. Our goal is to showcase their skills and abilities through various channels and help them stand out in the racing world. We believe in the power of exposure and want to create opportunities for our riders to be noticed and potentially picked up by bigger teams. That being said keep and eye out for Kalani, Ty and Nico this World Cup season.And here's a little taste of what we've been up to on our Instagram: @Nukeproof_Team_VHS