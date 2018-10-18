Nukeproof Unveils 2019 Bike Lineup

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof

Taking the 2018 Enduro World Series title, Sam Hill gave us the perfect (and possibly shortest) 2019 launch video

The 2019 Mega 275c RS was inspired by the main man: Sam Hill and his unusual desire to race on a bike that's the colour of the humble Blueberry.

2018 saw the launch of the new Nukeproof Mega 275c: The bike that, along with riders Sam Hill and Elliott Heap, just wrapped up its third World Enduro title (2 for Sam Hill, 1 for Elliott Heap). For 2019, the Nukeproof Mega range gets even better, with some subtle refinements, upgraded specification and the introduction of a new model. We have also been working to improve our already awesome "hardcore hardtail" Scout, with the best lineup to-date, and have created something a little different with the Digger gravel/adventure/hack bike. We are proud of our Belfast home and with much of the colour schemes in the range inspired by early 90's rock and punk posters, we headed to one of the most iconic venues in the city to shoot the new range: The Empire Music Hall.The Mega 275c was launched late last year, so the new 2019 models simply offer subtle refinement to the frame and finishing kit. It retains its EWS winning, gravity focused geometry, but gets the addition of the latest offerings from Rockshox, SRAM, Fox and Shimano. This combined with the fact that all the 2019 Mega models use the brand new Michelin Wild Enduro tires and latest Nukeproof components: wide bars, short stems, Horizon SL saddles and Sam Hill Signature grips; add up to a race ready package, straight out of the box!The Mega RS comes with the latest 170mm Rockshox Lyrik RC2 Debonair fork (46mm offset), matched with the new Rockshox Super Deluxe RCT shock that is custom tuned for the Mega. SRAM's X-01 Eagle drivetrain paired with carbon Descendant cranks give you a huge and dependable range of gears. SRAM's Code R brakes with 200mm/180mm rotors provide the stopping power. RockShox Reverb finishes the kit with a 120mm dropper on small, 150mm on medium and 170mm on large and XL The main difference to Sam's championship winning bike is that the RS uses DT Swiss EX1501 Spline 1 wheel set with it's 30mm internal width rims.The Mega RS is finished with the latest Nukeproof components; including the new 50mm Horizon stem, 780mm Horizon Carbon bars, Horizon SL saddle and Sam Hill Signature grips.The Mega 275c Factory features a Fox Factory/ Shimano build with the Mega 275c frame. The latest 170mm Fox Factory 36 Grip 2 Kashima coated forks up front are paired with a custom tuned Fox Float X2 shock out back. The Fox Factory build is paired with a Shimano XT drivetrain and brakes.Like the RS and Pro, the Mega Factory features the Rockshox Reverb dropper but uses the DT Swiss E1700 wheels and Michelin's Wild Enduro combo. Again, finishing with Nukeproof's Premium Horizon range, 50mm Stem, 800mm Horizon bars, Horizon SL saddle and Sam Hill Signature grips.New for 2019, the Mega 275 Carbon Pro brings carbon to our core of the range, giving riders the choice of 3 different specification options of Carbon (RS, Factory & PRO). We wanted to create a bike for the privateer Enduro racer, featuring products that would stand the test of time.This proven spec looks similar to the RS, but features the 170mm RockShox Lyric Charger 2 fork, a custom tuned Rockshox Super Deluxe RC3 shock, SRAM's GX Eagle drivetrain, 170mm Descendant alloy cranks and SRAM's Guide RE brakes. It also features the brand new Mavic Deemax Elite wheels (30mm internal width).In addition to the Mega 275c Pro, Nukeproof also offer an alloy framed version of the same build with the 27.5" and 29" wheels. The Mega 290 is a hard hitting 29" Enduro bike that should need no introduction. Forget any preconceived ideas of what a 29" is and just enjoy the raw speed and confidence that this bike has in spades. The geometry of the Mega 290 mixes stability at speed and confidence in the rough with nimble handling. Like the Mega 275c, the Mega 290 Alloy is also race proven under the harshest conditions and has several enduro wins and titles under its belt to date.Nukeproof's ever popular Mega Comp is available in the 275 or 290 versions, both featuring a 12 speed SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain and a new 170mm RockShox Yari Charger RC fork (46mm offset 275/ 51mm offset 290) and RockShox Super Deluxe R Shock.The Comp has an internally routed BX Ascend dropper seat post, with 120mm of drop on the Small, 170mm of drop on the Medium, Large and XL. Completing the build is Nukeproof's new Neutron finishing kit (45mm stem and 800mm handle bars and tubeless ready wheelset). Finished in stunning concrete grey, this Mega is an awesome hard hitting gravity sled.With the range topping Mega 290 Factory being a hit last year, (so much so, that Nukeproof sold out before they even really launched it!) the 2019 version is very welcome! Now in the second year of our working with Fox suspension, the Mega 290 gets all the latest Factory kit just like the 275c. Fitted with the new FIT Grip 2 Fox 36 fork and a custom tuned Float X2 shock. Shimano XT takes care of the drivetrain and brakes, with 200mm rotor at the front and 180mm out back. As with the 275 range, Michelin is the rubber of choice with the all new 29" Wild Enduro tires front and rear, mounted on the DT Swiss E1700 wheelset. Nukeproof's premium Horizon range is the finishing kit of choice with our all new 50mm stem combined with the 800mm wide Horizon bars, Horizon SL and Sam Hill Signature grips.As note for riders, all 2019 Nukeproof Mega's (RockShox and Fox equipped) will come with 2 volume spacers in the shock. With these shocks so easy to tune, we wanted to give our riders to option to be able to remove to taste and to tune the shock to their personal preference.Whilst the Mega gets all the lime light, there is still something about riding a great hardtail. Unlike suspension bikes, they don’t compensate for lack of skill and are great for both beginners; as they teach you to ride properly; and more experienced riders; as they help you hone your skills; riding smooth and efficient, as you have to pick the best lines to carry speed. The Scout name has been around for a number of years now and has developed something of a cult following within the Nukeproof owners' world. Its low slung frame with slack geometry makes the Scout a playful and hard hitting trail weapon that is ready for adventure. It’s a truly versatile machine, designed to rail berms, ride dirt jumps, trails, and explore. Available in both 275 and 290 spec and in 3 models.The Scout 275 Comp is designed to simply rip. With a new 140mm/ 130mm (275/ 290) RockShox Revelation Charger RC fork up front, this Scout takes no prisoners on the trails. Spec'ed with the all new for 2019 Mavic XA Elite wheels and 2.6" Maxxis Minion tires (275) or High rollers (290). With an internally routed BX Ascend dropper fitted as standard (120mm S or 170mm on M/L/XL). This is the first Scout to come with the new 12 speed SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain. Finishing kit is made up with a mix of our Neutron and Horizon range, with a 45mm Neutron stem, 800mm wide Horizon bars and a Horizon SL saddle. Lastly, the grips are of the Sam Hill Signature variety.With the Scout Race 275/ 290, you get another trail ripper, the Race features the new RockShox Sektor forks. The drivetrain is a mixture of Shimano's SLX 11 speed gears with Raceface's affects cranks. Stopping power comes from Shimano's no fuss, but powerful MT500 brakes. With an internally routed BX Ascend dropper fitted as standard (120mm S or 170mm on M/L/XL) and Nukeproof's Neutron wheels/ Maxxis Minion (275) or new Forekaster (290) rubber combo.The Scout sport 275/ 290 is one that we are especially proud of. We have spent time to hone and refine the specification to offer riders the very best introduction to the Nukeproof range without compromise. For 2019, the price for has risen slightly, but so has the quality of the components and finishing kit, resulting in a ride that far exceeds the price tag. Out front is a new 140mm (275)/ 130mm (290) RockShox Recon RL fork with the slick Suntour 1x crankset and Shimano Deore 1x setup for the drive. Now rolling on a Nukeproof Neutron/ WTB wheelset with quality Maxxis Minion (275)/ Forekaster (290) tires. As with the rest of the range, we have upgraded all bikes to premium Sam Hill grips.It seems that a lot of brands have gravel bikes now, although the Nukeproof Digger is not designed as a gravel bike/CX/Adventure bike. It was originally conceived as an on-and-off-road capable winter training tool for our athletes, but it has become so much more and as a result, it is hard to pigeon hole. The Digger is essentially a super versatile alternative bike for mountain bikers; It wants to get you out exploring, regardless of the surface under your tires. Although it is perfect for commuting to work or meeting friends at the pub, it wants you to turn off the asphalt and onto the dirt. You can now take that muddy short-cut on your commute or to try the longer off-road way instead. The key to its versatility lies in the fact that it can take all manner of wheels and tire sizes. It will take anything from a 700c wheel with 45c tire to a 27.5” wheel with 2.3” tire. It will even take a 29” wheel with up to a 2.1” tire. On top of this, we have designed in a removable seat stay bridge so you can have mud clearance when you want, or you can choose to run full proper mud guards to keep you clean.Our Diggers are spec’d as a mountain biker would want; Bolt through axles, Disc and 1x specific, with dropper post capability and a wide handle bar for confidence, even in the drops. Both Digger models come fitted with a carbon fork for comfort and clearance, 15x100mm/142x12mm bolt through hub spacing, Flat mount disc brakes, 27.5" wheels, fitted with fast rolling 47c WTB Sendero Road Plus tires that crucially, are more than capable off-road too. Unlike most bikes in this category, the Digger is 1x specific and enables you to fit a dropper post to get the saddle out the way when you're pushing the limits off road. The Pro model comes fitted with a BX Ascend seatpost with 120mm drop as standard. The drivetrain for the Pro (Blue/ Copper) and Comp (Concrete Grey/ Black) are kept simple and clean with SRAM's new 1x Rival (Pro) and Apex (comp) 1x11 systems.2019 will be an exciting year for Nukeproof, so watch this space.Photos: Laurence Crossman-EmmsVideo: Berengere Boes