Nukeproof Updates Cub-Scout Range with In-House 'Urchin' Components for 2021

Press Release: Nukeproof
Some of the biggest stoke from Nukeproof's team this year was to see wee rascals shredding their Cub-Scouts on the trails, especially during the current times. The emergence of more options of quality bikes for the young shredders has to be one of the most positive “trends” in recent times. With the future of our sport in amazing hands, it's an exciting time to see the evolution and progress of some amazingly talented youths on the trails at a much earlier age.
Elliott Heap- literally born onto two wheels, will the next generation be even better?
Launched in 2020, the Cub-Scout range takes direct inspiration from our award-winning Scout hardtail range with one subtle difference - the Cub-Scout is designed from the ground-up as a proper mini-hardtail mountain bike around the ergonomics of an youngster. The Cub-Scout is available in 20”, 24” or 26” options; meaning that there should be a bike to suit kids of all sizes from ages 5 and up.
Like most Nukeproof products, the reason behind the product has purely selfish motivation! This range of bikes has been developed by an elite group of future shredders, our staff’s and athletes’ very own tiny humans! We used our dedicated test team to ensure that we offered fellow riders a class leading lightweight range to help inspire and nurture budding trail heroes, downhill superstars and enduro megastars (do we add YouTubers in there too now to stay trendy?)!
The all-new Scout Pro for bigger humans (note. Bushed alloy finish is also on the 24" race!)
The mainstay of each Cub-Scout is a lightweight custom butted 6061 aluminium frame. Based on our youth optimised Scout geometry, it is in keeping with all the latest modern standards (cue, “long, low and slack" marketing terms). This means some seriously capable frames that can be ridden properly off road and, if you want, customised using the latest components. 2021 sees a fully revised components list. A year of sweating the detail and optimising the frames to make them perform even better. We’ve updated and improved the forks, drivetrain and controls to make these Cub-Scouts proper off-road trail rippers. The forks are custom tuned to tiny human rider weights to ensure they perform on whatever trail they are thrown down.
To complement our Cub-Scouts and launching in October is our all new “Urchin kid’s components”. Optimised for smaller paws and digits, the Urchin range has been developed to offer the best functioning and fitting kit on the market, more on this coming soon.
Cub Scout 20” Cub Scout 20” Sport Specification:
Frame: Nukeproof Cub-Scout 20”, custom butted hydro-formed 6061 Alloy, threaded bottom bracket, 142mm Bolt-thru rear axle spacing
Fork: Nukeproof Cub-Scout 20”+ Fork, custom butted hydro-formed 6061 Alloy, 1 40mm Offset, 15x100mm Bolt-thru Axle
Wheelset: Joytec hub on WTB STi30 20" TCS Rim
Tyres: Front & Rear: Vee Rubber Crown Gem 20" x 2.6” Skinwall, MPC Compound
Crankset: Samox TAF38J 2 Piece Crank 127mm, 32T, BCD 104
Rear Derailleur: Shimano M310 8-Speed, 11-34t
Brakes: Tektro M276 Kids Specific Hydraulic Brakes
Handlebar: Nukeproof Urchin 600mm Wide, 15mm Rise, 31.8mm Clamp
Stem: OEM 40mm, black
Saddle: Nukeproof Urchin, Black
Seatpost: Nukeproof Urchin, Black, 27.2mm, 300mm Long, 0 Offset
Grips: Nukeproof Urchin Single Clamp lock on, 115mm Long, Soft Compound
Weight: TBCCub Scout 20” Race Specification
:
As Sport plus
Fork: Manitou Machete JUNIT 20” Expert Air, 80mm Travel, 40mm Offset, BOOST 15x110mm Bolt-thru Axle
Wheelset: Nukeproof Neutron hub on WTB STi30 20" TCS Rim
Tyres: Front: Vee Rubber Flow Snap 20" x 2.4”
Crankset: Samox TAF38J 2 Piece Crank 127mm, 32T, BCD 104
Rear Derailleur: BOX FOUR Short Cage 8-Speed with Clutch
Brakes: Tektro M291 Kids Specific Hydraulic Brakes
Weight: 10.8kgs/23.76lbsCub Scout 24”
Image shown Cub-Scout RaceCub Scout 24” Sport Specification:
Frame: Nukeproof Cub-Scout 26”, custom butted hydro-formed 6061 Alloy, internal cable routing for dropper seat posts, threaded bottom bracket, 142mm Bolt-thru rear axle spacing
Fork: Manitou Markhor 27.5” TS Air, 120mm Travel, Custom Kids tune, 51mm Offset, BOOST 15x110mm Bolt-thru Axle
Wheelset: Nukeproof Neutron hub on WTB STi30 24" TCS Rim
Tyres: Front & Rear: Maxxis Minion 24" x 2.5” EXO TR (Tubeless Ready)
Crankset: Samox TAF38J 2 Piece Crank 160mm, 32T, BCD 104
Drivetrain: Shimano M5120 Deore, Shadow Plus, 10-Speed, 11-46t
Brakes: Tektro M291 Kids Specific Hydraulic Brakes
Handlebar: Nukeproof Urchin 700mm Wide, 15mm Rise, 31.8mm Clamp
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron AM, 45mm, black
Saddle: Nukeproof Urchin, Black
Seatpost: Nukeproof Urchin, Black, 27.2mm, 300mm Long, 0 Offset
Grips: Nukeproof Urchin Single Clamp lock on, 132mm Long, Soft Compound
Weight: 11.83kgs/26lbs (Tubeless)Cub-Scout 24” Race Specification:
As Sport Plus
Fork: Manitou Machete JUNIT 24in Expert Air, 100mm Travel, 42mm Offset, BOOST 15x110mm Bolt-thru Axle
Wheelset: Nukeproof Neutron hub on WTB STi30 24" TCS Rim
Tyres: Front & Rear: Maxxis Minion 24" x 2.4” EXO TR (Tubeless Ready)
Crankset: Samox TAF38J 2 Piece Crank 152mm, 32T, BCD 104
Shifter: Shimano M4100 Deore Rapidfire 10-Speed
Drivetrain: Shimano M5120 Deore, Shadow Plus, 10-Speed, 11-46t
Brakes: Tektro M291 Kids Specific Hydraulic Brakes
Weight: 11.2kgs/24.64lbs (Tubeless)Cub-Scout 26”
Image shown Race ModelCub Scout 26” Sport Specification:
Frame: Nukeproof Cub-Scout 26”, custom butted hydro-formed 6061 Alloy, internal cable routing for dropper seat post, threaded bottom bracket, 142mm Bolt-thru rear axle spacing
Fork: X-Fusion RC32 27.5” Air Suspension forks, 1.5” Tapered Steerer, 46mm Offset, 15x110mm Bolt-thru Axle
Wheelset: Joytec hub on WTB STi30 26" TCS Rim
Tyres: Front & Rear: Maxxis Minion DHF 26" x 2.5” EXO TR (Tubeless Ready)
Crankset: Samox TAF38J 2 Piece Crank 160mm, 32T, BCD 104
Rear Deraileur: BOX FOUR Short Cage 8-Speed with Clutch, 11-46t
Brakes: Tektro M276 Kids Specific Hydraulic Brakes
Handlebar: Nukeproof Urchin 700mm Wide, 15mm Rise, 31.8mm Clamp
Stem: OEM 50mm, black
Saddle: Nukeproof Urchin, Black
Seatpost: Nukeproof Urchin, Black, 27.2mm, 300mm Long, 0 Offset
Grips: Nukeproof Urchin Single Clamp lock on, 132mm Long, Soft Compound
Weight: TBCCub-Scout 26” Race Specification:
As Sport Plus
Fork: Manitou Markhor 27.5” TS Air, 120mm Travel, Custom Kids tune, 51mm Offset, BOOST 15x110mm Bolt-thru Axle
Front Wheel: Nukeproof Neutron hub on WTB STi30 26" TCS Rim
Tyres: Front & Rear: Maxxis Minion 26" x 2.5” EXO TR (Tubeless Ready)
Crankset: Samox TAF38J 2 Piece Crank 160mm, 32T, BCD 104
Rear Derailleur: Shimano M5120 Deore, Shadow Plus, 10-Speed, 11-46t
Brakes: Tektro M291 Kids Specific Hydraulic Brakes
Weight: 11.83kgs/26lbs (Tubeless)
Full info and details can be found on www.nukeproof.com
as well as the adults' range of Scouts
Cub-Scouts will be in stores from 25th September 2020, whilst stocks last. #itsanattitude
8 Comments
Post a Comment