Nukeproof Grows Kids' MTB Range with 14" & 16" Cub Scout & Cub Scoot Balance Bike

Nov 20, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo
All Nukeproof Cub Scout kids' bikes get a low standover height and a height adjustable seat post

Nukeproof now offers a complete range of mountain bikes for young riders from 90cm tall up to 158cm tall. Joining the 20", 24" and 26" Cub Scout are 14" and 16" versions thereof. And, for the first time, an all-terrain balance bike joins the lineup; the appropriately named Nukeproof Cub Scoot.

While the 20", 24" and 26" Cub Scout come equipped with a suspension fork, the 14" and 16" offerings are entirely rigid. These, and the Cub Scoot, come with miniaturized grips and bars appropriate for the tiny human.

Well aware that any bike ride involving a 2-9 year old may well feature more walking than riding, Nukeproof looked to keep weight sensible while keeping the spec list MTB worthy. High volume, knobby tires are seen across the range, with mechanical disc brakes and super short-reach levers. Even the Cub Scoot balance bike can be equipped with a rear brake, once you're fed up of replacing your child's wrecked shoes (the OG brake).


Nukeproof Cub Scoot Balance Bike

photo
Small rubber lugs on the long footplates should help with grip
Cub Scoot Details
• Aluminum frame
• 12" wheels
• For riders 90-105cm tall
• Rear brake-ready
• 440mm wide bar
• Tires: Vee Tire Co Crown Gem 2.25"
• Claimed weight: 4.32 kg
• Color Options: Yellow or Red
• £229.99 GBP / 299.99 € / $249.99 USD
nukeproof.com

photo
photo


Nukeproof Cub Scout 14" MTB

photo
Single-speed to keep things simple for the developing rider
Cub Scout 14" Details
• Aluminum frame
• 14" wheels
• For riders 95-110cm tall
• 480mm wide bar
• Tires: Vee Tire Co Crown Gem 2.25"
• Single speed
• Front & Rear Brakes
• Color Options: Yellow or Red
• Claimed weight: 4.69 kg
• £349.99 / 449.99 € / $399.99 USD

photo
Spokey Dokeys not included
photo
Short-reach brake levers and narrow 19mm grip area for small hands


Nukeproof Cub Scout 16" MTB

photo
The bike of a future world champion?
Cub Scout 16" Details
• Aluminum frame
• 16" wheels
• For riders 105-120cm tall
• 500mm wide bar
• Front & Rear Brakes
• Single speed
• Tires: Vee Tire Co Crown Gem 2.25"
• Color Options: Yellow or Red
• Claimed weight: 7.55 kg
• £399.99 / 499.99€ / $449.99 USD

photo
photo

photo
The red (faster) one.


