Nukeproof, Vitus, Chain Reaction Cycles & Wiggle Face Uncertainty as Parent Company in Financial Trouble

Signa Sports United is facing financial difficulties as the past month saw it announce restructuring, delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and the termination of a 150 million euro equity commitment from an affiliate of its largest shareholder.
The e-commerce company Signa Sports United (SSU) owns a large collection of online sites and partners across outdoor sports, tennis and team sports markets. SSU also has ownership of the bike brands Nukeproof and Vitus as its list of owned retailers includes Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle.The latest report from Cycling Electric
suggests that Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle could be looking to enter into self-administration, a situation where the current leadership could restructure the business without the need to call in external administrators. Currently, this move has not been officially announced by the company but we will provide an update as soon as we have it.
Looking back to earlier this month SSU announced to investors
it would be accelerating "its strategic realignment and performance enhancement program in light of continuing macroeconomic headwinds, oversupply in the market and the Company’s severe liquidity and profitability challenges." In its investor press release, SSU notes that a "continuation of material disruptions" started in the second half of last year and affected the first nine months of the company's 2023 financial year.
While the press release notes that the company has seen some market improvements in this time the demand for product remains "significantly below 2022 and pre-pandemic levels." Inventory levels were also noted as being high, with SSU stating the problem in clearing inventory is "resulting in a material adverse effect on the Company’s gross margins and increasing negative cash flows."
As part of the planned strategic realignment, SSU said its board of directors and management have concluded upcoming measures will include "the streamlining and rightsizing of under-performing business units, the termination or winding down of non-performing assets as well as the opportunistic evaluation of disposals of non-core assets to strengthen the company‘s distressed liquidity position and financial profile."
It was not made clear what parts of the business will be affected by these measures although SSU does explicitly mention its bike segment where it advised the segment's operating performance "continued to lag management expectations." It was mentioned this is a result of the industry-wide problem of lower demand and the increased "promotional activity to rightsize inventory levels."
Also in this announcement was the decision to delist from the New York Stock Exchange as "Company’s Board of Directors has concluded that the benefits associated with being listed on the New York Stock Exchange do not justify the costs and demands of management’s time necessary to meet the Company’s US regulatory commitments." In a snapshot of the companies stock performance a clear downward trend can be seen since it began trading in December 2021
A further blow to the company was delivered on October 16 when SSU published a statement
detailing the termination of a €150 million equity commitment from SIGNA Holding GmbH, an affiliate of the largest shareholder SIGNA International Sports Holding GmbH.
The equity commitment from SIGNA Holding GmbH was claimed by SSU to be an "unconditional commitment" to provide a total of €150 million in "additional liquidity" from September 1, 2023, through to September 30, 2025. SSU claims of the €150 million, €143 million remains undrawn.
|After many years of mutually trusted collaboration and reliable financing between the Company and SIGNA Holding, SSU has relied on the binding and unconditional nature of the Equity Commitment Letter to continue to draw funds to meet its near-term obligations and for its going concern assessment of the Company and its subsidiaries. The Company considers the termination of the Equity Commitment Letter by SIGNA Holding unjustified.
While the Company regrets the termination of the Equity Commitment Letter, it will take the appropriate legal steps in the interests of all its shareholders, creditors and employees.— Signa Sports United
The most recent news of the potential self-administration of Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle has been accompanied by riders such as DJ Brandt
sharing on social media that they will no longer with riding for the associated brands of SSU as contracts have been cut short. DJ Brandt said: "I wanted to make a post explaining why I won’t be riding for Nukeproof anymore so there wasn’t any rumors. I was on a 2 year deal until the end of 2024 but it got cut short due to Nukeproof's parent company losing a massive investor. It’s not my fault, it’s no one I worked withs fault. Just the product of some bad business way above any of our heads."
As part of our reporting we contacted the companies and brands involved in this story although at the time of publication we either received no response or we were not able to be supplied with a comment. We will update this article if we are given an update from any involved entities.