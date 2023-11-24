Nukeproof's Blackline DirtSuit is Inspired by Snow Sports

Not a moment too early, Nukeproof throws its hat into the ring with a waterproof onesie for MTB. Both a onesie, and not a onesie, the Nukeproof Blackline DirtSuit is a modular affair. It is comprised of a waterproof hooded jacket, and waterproof pants with optional braces, with the capacity to connect and disconnect the upper and lower garments with a zip at the rear. Nukeproof calls it the Dirt Skirt.
Effectiveness of the Dirt Skirt is sure to be contingent upon how well-sealed that rear zipper is. Nukeproof use a waterproof YKK Aquagaurd zipper here, and everywhere else for that matter; the jacket's main zipper, its three pockets, the two pockets on the front of the pants, the armpit ventilation pockets, and the zips on the lower legs.
The Blackline DirtSuit has been in development for 18 months, with the designers in Belfast taking inspiration from snow sports gear. The resulting piece of kit is pretty versatile. To our knowledge, most other waterproof suits are a dedicated one-piece construction. Some, like the Endura MT500 II One-Piece, can be fully unzipped in the jacket portion allowing for more air flow, but remain fixed to the pants at the rear such that you can't properly de-layer.
The DirtSuit's main fabric has a 3-layer construction, with a 4-way stretch blend of nylon and spandex. Hydrophobicity is conferred via a layer of DWR, or durable water repellency. As with any DWR-coated fabric, its continued water resistance will be dependent on how regularly one re-proofs the fabric. Nukeproof says water repellency should be good for around 20 washes (critically, without use of regular detergent), and will thereafter require washing with a high quality proofing product, such as Nikwax.
The waterproof rating is 10,000mm, with the breathability at 10,000 gm². Going by those numbers alone, it's equivalent to the Leatt HydraDri 3.0 Mono Suit, but less waterproof and less breathable than Endura's equivalently-priced MT500 II One-Piece. The latter's DWR coating is also PFC-free, whereas Nukeproof's DWR is a less environmentally-friendly DWR that does contain perfluorinated compounds.
The Nukeproof Blackline Dirt Suit retails at £450. That's equivalent to the Endura MT500 II, but significantly more expensive than one-piece options from Leatt
and Dirtlej
.
It is available in 5 sizes, from XS-XXL. Only the regular leg length is available for now, though here are plans for short and long versions to come. The DirtSuit does not have a women's specific fit, though we are told a women's version is planned for 2024.
For the moment, Nukeproof is unable to ship to North America, though business continues in the UK and the EU.