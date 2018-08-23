VIDEOS

Video: Ryan Nyquist's Perspective on His Joyride Experience at Crankworx Whistler

Aug 23, 2018
by FSA-MTB  
Nyquist at Crankworx Whistler

by FSA-MTB
Views: 503    Faves: 2    Comments: 1


Taking time for every fan.

Taking time for every fan.

Taking time for every fan.





Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
53084 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
46951 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
46464 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
46127 views
Where's the New XTR? 8 Questions With Nick Murdick, Shimano MTB Product Manager
45430 views
Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
42663 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
42625 views
Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
41279 views

6 Comments

  • + 12
 Ryan, if you won't be riding slopestyle next year, at least come back for course previews, and maybe also as an announcer. Signed, Everyone
  • + 1
 "I'm going to put on a show by doing a trick no one has done in comp. before" I can't wait see how well he does in the Olympics.
  • + 1
 Incredible human.
  • + 1
 Class act.
  • + 1
 Keep kicking ass Ryan !
  • + 1
 Champ!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024711
Mobile Version of Website