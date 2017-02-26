NZ Champs 2017 - Race for the Sleeve

Changeable weather. That seems to be the theme of racing at Cardrona. Race day weather was meant to be better than it was, at the demise of the practice day (if you haven’t read about that click here
). The sunrise was promising, with Cardrona being bathed in lush golden light once again. However, as we sat in the café and sipped our flat whites, we turned to the window in time to see a wall of grey completely obscure the valley view.
So, for the whole of practice, the track was completely enveloped in cloud. Something called sublimation apparently, according to Cardie's staff. Filming and photography proved difficult with the lack of light and struggling to see anything further in front of you than your own hands. No sunlight was able to break through, until somewhat miraculously, the sun battled through just as seeding started. Once the sun began to burn through the cloud, it turned into a beautiful clear afternoon, which lifted everyone’s mood and made for great spectating come race time.
The racing certainly didn’t lack any heat either. The track was well liked by riders, and was solid to watch as well, especially around the more gnarly rock gardens. Alanna Columb successfully defended her title as NZ Elite Women’s Champion, with a special mention going out to Shania Rawson (racing in U19 today) who was only 1 second off Alanna’s pace. This should make for some nice close racing throughout the year. From the men’s camp, Eddie Masters was on a ripper in seeding, however the current DHCoNZ overall winner, Keegan Wright, was on the ragged edge all the way down and ultimately walked away as NZ Elite Men's Champion.
And that’s it from this year’s national racing. If you’d like to see a full results list, click here
.
7 Comments
Post a Comment