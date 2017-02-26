RACING

NZ Champs 2017 - Race for the Sleeve

Feb 26, 2017
by Jay French  

NZ DH
NZ CHAMPS 2017
Race for the Sleeve
Photography & Words: Jay French

Changeable weather. That seems to be the theme of racing at Cardrona. Race day weather was meant to be better than it was, at the demise of the practice day (if you haven’t read about that click here). The sunrise was promising, with Cardrona being bathed in lush golden light once again. However, as we sat in the café and sipped our flat whites, we turned to the window in time to see a wall of grey completely obscure the valley view.

So, for the whole of practice, the track was completely enveloped in cloud. Something called sublimation apparently, according to Cardie's staff. Filming and photography proved difficult with the lack of light and struggling to see anything further in front of you than your own hands. No sunlight was able to break through, until somewhat miraculously, the sun battled through just as seeding started. Once the sun began to burn through the cloud, it turned into a beautiful clear afternoon, which lifted everyone’s mood and made for great spectating come race time.

The racing certainly didn’t lack any heat either. The track was well liked by riders, and was solid to watch as well, especially around the more gnarly rock gardens. Alanna Columb successfully defended her title as NZ Elite Women’s Champion, with a special mention going out to Shania Rawson (racing in U19 today) who was only 1 second off Alanna’s pace. This should make for some nice close racing throughout the year. From the men’s camp, Eddie Masters was on a ripper in seeding, however the current DHCoNZ overall winner, Keegan Wright, was on the ragged edge all the way down and ultimately walked away as NZ Elite Men's Champion.

First run of practice saw Brook dive straight into the wall of cloud.
The first run of practice saw Brook dive straight into the wall of cloud.

The unmistakeable Cardrona clocktower in the background before it was hidden behind the cloud.
The unmistakeable Cardrona clocktower in the background, before it was hidden behind the cloud.

Keegan races the incoming clouds down the valley during practice.
Keegan races the incoming clouds down the valley during practice.

NZ DH

NZ DH

Fayolle was definitely not here for the weather but took a podium spot none-the-less.
Fayolle was definitely not here for the weather, but took a podium spot none-the-less.

Brook punching ruts into a flat section of track.
Brook punching ruts into a flat section of track.

At this stage the fog was so thick you could barely make out who was coming at you.
At this stage the fog was so thick you could barely make out who was coming at you.

Louis had a spill in practice and ripped his arm open. Taped it up and rode on. Lad.
Louis had a spill in practice and ripped his arm open. Taped it up and rode on. Lad.

Line spotting as the clouds begin to lift.
Line spotting as the clouds begin to lift.

Local rider Anton Cousins negotiates a feature after the big drop in the bottom section of the track.
Local rider Anton Cousins negotiates a feature after the big drop in the bottom section of the track.
Ever seen a tandem do a nose manual
Ever seen a tandem do a nose manual?

Keegan was focussed all day and it seems to have paid off.
Keegan was focussed all day, and it seems to have paid off.
bigquotesStoked with how it went, it was an all-round really good day, felt pretty comfortable on the bike, I think it was my style of track, just open and fast and rough with some steep sections. … I had a few little messy bits in my run, but stoked to win the elite national championships, bring on the next race.Keegan Wright

Jackson Frew dances over the features now that they are visible.
Jackson Frew dances over the features, now that they are visible.

Fabien and the UR boys were out getting some solid practice in today looking fast all of them as well.
Fabien and the UR boys were out getting some solid practice in today.

Follow the leader was the safest approach to making it down the track in the mornings practice.
Follow the leader was the safest approach to making it down the track in the morning's practice.

Following on from yesterday Wyn was looking really fast today.
Following on from yesterday, Wyn was looking really fast today.

Light was very patchy for a while there.
Light was very patchy for a while there.

Colin surveys the valley after not seeing it all morning it looked pretty good
Colin surveys the valley, after not seeing it all morning it looked pretty good!

By seeding these corners were loosening up a little bit Dane Nimmo gets his weight forwards and encounters a little oversteer.
By seeding these corners were loosening up a little bit - Dane Nimmo gets his weight forwards and encounters a little understeer.

Alanna gets herself into first place in the seeding run.
Alanna gets herself into first place in the seeding run.

Nils with a little hang it out.
Nils with a little hang it out.

Finally the sun is here and Fabien drifts it into one of the open corners.
Finally the sun is here, and Fabien drifts it into one of the open corners.

Keegan pushes for a second place in the seeding run.
Keegan pushes for a second place in the seeding run.

Jimi Ramsay reps for Steve Peat Syndicate.
Jimi Ramsay reps for Steve Peat Syndicate.

Top 10 for Cole today. Solid effort.
Top 10 for Cole today. Solid effort.

Mid seeding run Wheelie from Wyn.
Mid seeding run wheelie from Wyn.

Roosting turns with Jackson Frew.
Roosting turns with Jackson Frew.

Eddie takes fastest placed seeding run of the day.
Eddie takes fastest placed seeding run of the day.

Foot out flat out for Sam Blenkinsop. Sorry still no side view yet.
Foot out flat out for Sam Blenkinsop.

No tubeless
No tubeless?

Results posted on the window this is a few people keen to find out where they are sat.
Results posted on the window, this is a few people keen to find out where they are sat.

2017 the pro-paddle will be the no.1 selling bike tool.
2017, the pro-paddle will be the no.1 selling bike tool.

Gnar horns and a moustache. Steezin ain t E-Z.
Gnar horns and a moustache. Steezin ain't E-Z.
Brook chills at the tent before race runs.
Brook chills at the tent before race runs.
NZ DH
NZ DH

Sam Gale goes fourth in U17 but the bright kit is the unsung champion in this shot.
Sam Gale goes fourth in U17, but the bright kit is the unsung champion in this shot.

U17 3rd place rider Blake Ross tucks it in for some extra speed.
U17 3rd place rider Blake Ross tucks it in for some extra speed.

DH Swagger. No visor corduroy and two-finger braking. aintcare
DH Swagger. No visor, corduroy, and two-finger braking. #aintcare

First in senior women Ash Bond closes off a solid summer season.
First in senior women, Ash Bond closes off a solid summer season.

Great show from Shania setting her up for a big year on the bike.
Great show from Shania, setting her up for a big year on the bike.

Dancing over the rocks Alanna picks her way down to ensure her sleeve stays on.
Dancing over the rocks, Alanna picks her way down to ensure her sleeve stays on.

Brook had a heavy day in practice but made up for it with a second place.
Brook had a heavy day in practice, but made up for it with a second place.

When your national champ runs and jumps in the first shuttle instead of waiting to do photos on the finish line.
When your national champ runs and jumps in the first shuttle instead of waiting to do photos on the finish line.

Women s Elite Podium.
Women's Elite Podium.
Mens elite podium.
Men's Elite podium.

That champagne spray and intense facial expression.
That champagne spray, and intense facial expression.

Keegan goes wild on the Champagne spray.
Keegan goes wild on the Champagne spray.

Keegan and his winning Giant Glory.
Keegan and his winning Giant Glory.

Alanna and her championship winning V10
Alanna and her championship winning V10

bigquotesComing in as defending champ, definitely puts a little more pressure on, I guess, and a bit more attention brought to me, it’s sweet though, I’m just having fun.Alanna Columb

Gold. Medal.
Gold. Medal.

Race is over sun is out do a wheelie for da boyz.
Race is over, sun is out, do a wheelie for da boyz.

And that’s it from this year’s national racing. If you’d like to see a full results list, click here.

7 Comments

  • + 7
 The tandem nose manual looks like POD to me! Can not imagine being on the the back seat of that thing!
  • + 1
 now i want to see a tandem backflip
  • + 3
 dem photos tho... Bangers the whole way through! That pic of Jackson Frew through the mist is memorable.
  • + 1
 This race rpeort style! But NZ are missing showing us the shenanigans through video!
  • + 1
 I was really hoping to see flannel guy on the podium. #letflannelguyin
  • + 0
 Looks like a Session. There. I said it.
  • + 1
 old joke

