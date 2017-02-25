NZ Champs 2017 - DH Practice and XC Finals







The Friday of this year’s NZ nationals track walk brought clear skies and temperatures in the high twenties to Wanaka, in the Southern Lakes region of Otago. Riders were spending their days on the lake, or by the bar in some cases. However, as it often is with mountain weather, the original forecast was out the window before we knew it.



It didn’t start that way though. We were treated to a crystal-clear sunrise, with some beautiful light, but it wasn’t to last. 10am brought with it clouds and passing showers. There was a brief clear spell for the XC finals, but around 2pm the rains came, and everyone was reminded of last year’s race. Those that had been practicing all morning took the cue to leave, and anyone out on track was left to slide down to the bottom.



The XC was a good race to watch, quite gnarly in places with a lot of crashes. Huge showing from Jess Manchester with the U19 women’s win, and overall a really impressive season. Samara Sheppard took the women’s elite win, and Anton Cooper took out the men’s elite win.



There was a notably smaller presence of international riders at this race, compared to the last few DHCoNZ rounds. This could be attributed to the higher prices, and also the fact that an international rider can’t take the top honours of being NZ national champ. There was a solid turnout of Kiwi riders, though!



Anyway, enjoy some shots from practice, and we’ll have race day photos and results for you tomorrow.





Check yourself before you wreck yourself... It's good to know what you're dropping into.





Riders watch for inspiration before hitting a line the first time.





The chairlift was still running, but according to staff, it was pretty quiet all day.





Ready to race, straight out of the start gate.









Wyn was pinned today, he was looking fast all day.





Trying to find the speed that you can ride these tricky turns aye, the fronts pushing in a few … but we’re trying to figure it out for tomorrow — Wyn Masters





The sun did actually come out for a bit.





It's been a big season for Ashley Bond with plenty of travel around the country.





Max Hides has been working hard all season, on track and behind the scenes.





The DH tandem was back again, rowdy as ever!





Kenta Gallagher feeling right at home in the not-so-summery weather.





Jimi is looking to carry on the good form that landed him a podium last week.





Josh Umbers gets chased under the iconic Cardrona clock tower.





Alanna is looking to defend her NZ Champions title, and has been strong in the last few races.





Bringing back the classic early 2000's knee-shin look.





The Bulldog chases Ed Masters into a gnarly rock garden.





But Ed just wants to go Freeride.





A new race kit for Sam, to replace the previous red short sleeved version. Still loving the new bike, and still no side shots.





Louis chases down his better half on the track today, at this point he got really close too!





Keegan is looking for another win to back up his overall win in the DHCoNZ.





Turn bars for the boys.





Dropping in before a tricky right hander into a straight.





El-Chapo looking to go 2 for 2 on National Champs, and maybe the Pivot could be the bike to do it.





Shania had a great 2017 so far, and she's looking to top it off with a win in her class.





Kate Fluker taking a minute to chill before coming away with a second place in the XC.





So much power off the line. This race looked hard from the start.





Under 19 winner, Jess Manchester pulls away on an early lead after a mad sprint around the outside of the pack into the first corner.





Jack Compton negotiates a steep descent where a lot of riders came off second best.





Like this one, for example...





Kate Fluker





Jess worked really hard to take the win today, I'd keep an eye out for this girl, she's got a very bright future ahead.





Anton Cooper didn't struggle with this man-made section that a lot of crashes occurred on. He took the win though, 5 seconds ahead.





Ben Oliver with the drinks hand-over - crucial part of the lap!





What's in the box?

There was mud. Track conditions deteriorated.









"Oi Cole. Guess who?"





I’ve got all my crashes out the way, so I’m ready for tomorrow — Brook Macdonald





Sam Blenkinsop's race number - on his new bike.

Blenki leans over the new rig showing a few key features for an upcoming video. Still can't show a side view at this stage, though. Sorry. Blenki talking about his new rig, just out of shot.





Might need the tear-offs soon bro.





Is that Blenki sitting near a GT?.. Nah, just kidding, he was just sheltering from the rain.





Rupert Chapman's added weight to his carbon frame.





Got to get that mud off the rig so it's good to go for tomorrow.





John keeps an eye on the course, but to be honest, the weather was so average at this stage that no one was going out there anyway.





The face of the DHCoNZ's overall winner.





Tui, (Kelly McGarry and Sammy's) dog has a little sniff around for some treats! Next generation, already OG.








