NZ DH Champs 2017 Highlights - Video
Feb 26, 2017
by
ThePerfectLineTV
Follow
Following
NZ DH Champs 2017
by
boardnz
Views: 502
Faves:
4
Comments: 1
Over the last two days, Cardrona Alpine Resort played host to the 2017 New Zealand Downhill Championships. Check out the highlight reel above for all the action that went down!
MENTIONS:
@boardnz
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
elijane
(15 mins ago)
Can't wait for the WC season ! !!
[Reply]
+ 1
MindPatterns
(19 mins ago)
Awesome footage!
[Reply]
