NZ DH Champs 2017 Highlights - Video

Feb 26, 2017
by ThePerfectLineTV  
NZ DH Champs 2017

by boardnz
Over the last two days, Cardrona Alpine Resort played host to the 2017 New Zealand Downhill Championships. Check out the highlight reel above for all the action that went down!

 Can't wait for the WC season ! !!
 Awesome footage!

