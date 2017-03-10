VIDEOS

2017 NZ DH National Championship - Video Highlights

Mar 10, 2017
by Jay French  

2017 New Zealand National DH Championship Highlights
NATIONAL CHAMPS
2017
HIGHLIGHTS

Cardrona always puts on a show for National Champs. Being high up in the mountains, the weather can change in an instant, and across the 2017 event, that was no different. We were treated to fog, rain, sunshine, mist and low cloud, with a couple of glorious sunrises too. This kept everything fresh on the track, riders didn’t know what to expect. Bright sunshine, or white-out fog. This sure made for interesting racing and filming too.

We were treated to a big turn-out of New Zealand riders, with top honours going to Alanna Columb, and Keegan Wright. The track was well liked by the riders, rolling over a couple of the big snow kickers at the start, then making its way down across some gnarly rock gardens and a mud-bog to the finish line down by the Valley View lift. The sun came out for the race run and the beers that followed.

Jon Drew was on hand to capture the action for us, so enjoy some interviews and riding from across the weekend.

NZ DH Champs 2017

by FRNZ
Views: 696    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


1 Comment

  • + 0
 Guy Johnston won U15 not U17! Alex Barke won U17.

Post a Comment



