VIDEOS
NZ Enduro Sneak Peek With Cedric, Ratboy and Mark Scott - Video
Mar 10, 2017 at 3:14
Mar 10, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Cedric Gracia hits stage two of the NZ Enduro for a bit of a sneak peek and gets into more than a couple of moments on the 'random roots', tight corners, and the odd exposure. can't wait for racing to officially kick off!
Tweet
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
ComradeD
(48 mins ago)
Has Josh Bryceland gone full enduro?
[Reply]
+ 1
IllestT
(19 mins ago)
An extremely rare actually-interesting helmet camera video. Thanks CG and co
[Reply]
