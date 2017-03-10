NZ Enduro Sneak Peek With Cedric, Ratboy and Mark Scott - Video

Mar 10, 2017 at 3:14
Mar 10, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Cedric Gracia hits stage two of the NZ Enduro for a bit of a sneak peek and gets into more than a couple of moments on the 'random roots', tight corners, and the odd exposure. can't wait for racing to officially kick off!
2 Comments

  • + 3
 Has Josh Bryceland gone full enduro?
  • + 1
 An extremely rare actually-interesting helmet camera video. Thanks CG and co

