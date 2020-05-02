NZ Mountain Biker Magazine Releases Free Digital Copy of Issue 98

For us, mountain biking is more than a sport or hobby. It's our life, and I'm sure the same is true for most that read this. Covid-19 has limited, or even taken away, the ability for many of us to ride our bikes outdoors, and so we've made our latest issue of New Zealand Mountain Biker available for free digital download. Our magazine is typically only available in New Zealand and select Australian retailers (although we were working on making it internationally available right as Covid-19 struck), so I'm stoked to be able to share it with riders that wouldn't get their hands on our magazine!
Issue #98
ended up being a really balanced issue content-wise, and I'm excited to share it. Between our covers you'll find a photo-essay from Nepal, a story on our weekend aboard a Juliana Joplin at Jamie Nicoll's Nomadic weekend with Sven and Anka Martin, a feature on Hans Rey & Martin Maes' Trans Hong Kong adventure and so much more. We've got reviews, some photos from some of our favourite local photographers and you might even find a recipe hiding away somewhere...
I hope our magazine helps you escape the real-world for a few hours. To get your hands on a copy, hit the link below!
Download your copy of NZ Mountain Biker here
NZ Mountain Biker Magazine is produced and printed in New Zealand by Pedal Press Limited. Our goal is to showcase the best of mountain biking both in New Zealand and globally.
