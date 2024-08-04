NZ MTB Rally 2025 Registration is Now Open

PRESS RELEASE: NZ MTB Rally
The ballot to register
is open now (this weekend only) to register for the 2nd Edition of The NZ MTB Rally, a 6-Day, All-Inclusive, Multi-Stage Enduro Race featuring Helicopters, Boat-Shuttles, and 4x4 Uplifts. Dates for the 2nd Edition are set as 22-29 March 2025.
With only 100 all-inclusive and 20 self-supported slots available, spaces are usually in high demand. Although if you miss out on the ballot there's always second-chance of squeeing in via the wait-list as there is usually a second wave of spaces released in October/November.
The first edition last March has already gone some way to raise the profile of the Nelson-Tasman region, at the Northern tip of NZ's South Island, as a truly world-class riding destination: Certainly up-there alongside the longer-established destinations of Queenstown and Rotorua.
You can see all the content from the 2024 event here
.
The NZ MTB Rally has recently been nominated as a finalist in NZ's Best Sports Event 2024
, which is impressive given this is a brand new race & and event team, against some seriously big hitters. Previous winners in this category have been The Rugby World Cup, Crankworx Rotorua and The World Masters Games.
If you've got $4000 NZD ($2500 USD / £2100 GBP) burning a hole in your pocket and a week of holidays to spare next March, we think you'd be hard-pushed to cram more great riding, good times, and superb memories into a single week.