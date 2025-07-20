NZ MTB Rally 2026 Registration Opens August 3rd

Registrations open Sunday 3rd August for Edition 3 of The NZ MTB Rally
. With the usual limit of only 100 slots available, if you're keen to get involved, it's best to be ready to confirm your spot online, soon after registrations open.
A $1000 NZD deposit secures your entry, with extra time allowed to raid your life savings / children's trust fund or to arrange to sell that spare kidney, in order to settle up the balance before November.
If you're not yet up to speed, The NZ MTB Rally is a showcase of all things amazing about Enduro riding in New Zealand. The 6-day event covers 32 timed stages and includes all food, accommodation & logistics. Taking in a circular route around The Top of NZ's South Island, not only do racers get to sample some of the best trails in the Southern Hemisphere, but they'll experience the great hospitality and relaxed attitude that the beautiful Nelson-Tasman region has to offer.
Pinkbike's Matt Beer raced the event in 2024 and took 3rd place on the overall podium
. In 2025 the overall podium
was hotly contested by Pro Riders Sam Blenkinsop, Matt Walker, and Kilian Bron - but the vast majority of the field was filled out with amateur riders aged 25-55 hailing from all continents with the common goal of discovering copius amounts of backcountry kiwi singletrack and meeting some awesome people along the way - with their final ranking being a secondary priority. (Check Out Last Year's Race Reports Here
)
But aside from ample mind-blowing terrain and a slick organisation & crew, where NZ MTB Rally really stands out, is its prime-time logistics. This heavily uplift-biased format offers a better-than-3-to-1 party-to-pedal ration (up vs down); and it achieves this through heavy use of its dedicated fleet of 4x4 shuttle vehicles, then adding in a backcountry Heli-Drop and even a Catamaran boat-cruise. Another stand-out of this premium event is the complete lack of tented accommodation - instead, the organisers have opted for 3 separate basecamps over the week, using lodges, cabins, and other existing 'real-bed' tourist accommodation.
In spite of all this, organisers have capped the entry price to the same as last year, offering a decent bang-for-your-buck noting that literally everything is included with your registration fee (yes, even unlimited free beers & soft drinks each evening). All-inclusive entry is $4095 NZD, ($3750 AUD / $2445 USD / £1820 / €2100) which compares closely with other Trans-style events around the world that don't include helicopters & boat-cruises, and/or use tented accommodation. A handful of Self-Supported spots are available for kiwi-based riders at $2495 NZD.
The race offers a two-tier format which appeals to both Pro-Racers and keen amateurs alike: Each day of the event has a longer/harder and shorter/easier option, and you can pick-and-chose each day which you are going for, on-the-fly as the week progresses. To qualify for the overall podium for the long/hard course, naturally you have to complete all 6 days of the longer option - otherwise its free-choice and you are welcome to change your mind as often as you like.
Organisers trailAddiction are no one-trick pony, with their various events around the world typically filling the gap between low-key, local amateur races and full-bore Elite-Level competition. The Trans-Savoie
and Enduro2 Pairs-Format Series
are amongst their other multi-offerings around the world, as well as running epic guided tours in the French Alps
for almost 3 decades.
For the past two editions of Z MTB Rally, registrations sold-out within 48 hours, so we recommend signing up promptly if you are eager to join this Enduro-party for yourself in 2026.
For more info, check out www.NZMTBRally.com