NZO Apparel Custom Design Studio – Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Mar 29, 2017
by AJ Barlas  
NZO Click Kit

Wandering the (wet) pits of Crankworx Rotorua today we discovered a little gem from NZO. The New Zealand clothing brand, which was originally founded in 1998 and has been worn at the highest level by top Kiwi athletes such as Wyn Masters, recently released their slick custom color program for select items in their range. Visiting the Click Kit website and signing up we were shown the simple process that allows users to take one of the brand's apparel designs and add a personalized mix of colors to the garment. A combination of NZO's Pantone colors can be selected, or selections can be made from their "Inspiration Board", or colors can even be taken from any image uploaded to the system. Have a favorite pair of shoes or color on a bike that would be great to tie in with riding garments? With essentially limitless color options, this could be the way forward.

NZO Click Kit
  Select a Product


NZO Click Kit
Choose from their built in color palette.
NZO Click Kit
Or select from the provided Inspriation Center.


The custom jerseys and/or shorts have no MOQ (minimum order quantity) with consumers able to buy as little as one item. Prices for an individual item are approximately $20 more than NZO's regular line, with the price difference lowering dependent on the numbers of items purchased. This could be a great option for any small teams out there and NZO is equally happy to work with groups such as this, or individuals looking for a single, unique item to customize their riding kit.


NZO Click Kit
Upload an image with a color palette that you like and...
NZO Click Kit
Watch as it spits out a tasteful looking jersey or short.


4 Comments

  • + 7
 why the need to register just to play around? weak...
  • + 1
 Pretty cool idea, I've seen similar things before but mainly geared up for roadies
  • + 1
 What a good idea... easy way to get team kit for next adventure!
  • + 0
 That's iNZanely awesome.

