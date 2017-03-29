NZO Apparel Custom Design Studio – Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Wandering the (wet) pits of Crankworx Rotorua today we discovered a little gem from NZO. The New Zealand clothing brand, which was originally founded in 1998 and has been worn at the highest level by top Kiwi athletes such as Wyn Masters, recently released their slick custom color program for select items in their range. Visiting the Click Kit website
and signing up we were shown the simple process that allows users to take one of the brand's apparel designs and add a personalized mix of colors to the garment. A combination of NZO's Pantone colors can be selected, or selections can be made from their "Inspiration Board", or colors can even be taken from any image
uploaded to the system. Have a favorite pair of shoes or color on a bike that would be great to tie in with riding garments? With essentially limitless color options, this could be the way forward.
4 Comments
Post a Comment