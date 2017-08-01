Obituary: Heckler's Rock (2009–2016)

Aug 1, 2017 at 10:40
Aug 1, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Obituary Heckler s Rock 2009 - 2016

In Loving Memory of one Iconic Place to Cheer and Jeer.
August 2009–August 2016, Whistler, British Columbia

Hecklers’ Rock, the supreme spot to congregate for the Canadian Open Downhill presented by IXS, was born from a few racers' desire to watch how the pros cleaned a flying leap-to-rock-roll feature, which had become their nemesis.

Survived by founding father, Ryan Newton, and a menagerie of Australian racing compatriots, its creators knew the pro racers’ “quirks and quips" and set forth to level a little well-timed trash talk to throw them off their game.

Obituary Heckler s Rock 2009 - 2016

"Hecklers' Rock" quickly became a lightning rod for mountain biking fandom, owning its space in gravity racing history as the unparalleled convergence of downhill superfans and one critical, if obscenely difficult, race feature.

To this day, no other feature in the world draws this volume of fans, in numbers or decibels.

Tracey Hannah during the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS in Whislter British Columbia Photo by clint trahan crankworx

Those who made the pilgrimage went to cheer.

They went to jeer.

And most of all, they went to see the most talented athletes in the world vault off a root-gnarled launch to touched down—25 feet later—into a right-hand turn, and fire straight down the most vertical of rock faces.

The racers battled, but this natural amphitheater's party-hungry amphibians took their victims, as a moment's weakness let the roar slither in, and many a grip loosens from the bars.

Casey Brown during the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS in Whislter British Columbia Photo by clint trahan crankworx

Hecklers' was a stickler for rules: “No shirts on the rock.”

It was remarkably talented at remaining stony in the face of uproarious hilarity.

It survived many a "wardrobe malfunction" and a naked gondola tower appearance, not to mention…

Obituary Heckler s Rock 2009 - 2016

The arrival of dinosaur-sized Viking horns…

And the endless cacophony of hundreds, if not thousands, of Vuvuzelas.

It was multicultural and inclusive like that.

The first signs it had become sick hit the airwaves a few years before its demise. Access and a go-big-or-go-home attitude prove the downfall of many of history's greats and so it was for Hecklers. The very largesse of its abnormally enthusiastic community would eventually prove cancer.

Yet in the final Hecklers' Rock video, it was nonetheless shocking.

Hecklers will forever be remembered for its endless, youthful revelry...

it's colourful attire...

Obituary Heckler s Rock 2009 - 2016

it's lack of colourful attire...

Obituary Heckler s Rock 2009 - 2016

And, of course… Brett Tippie.

Obituary Heckler s Rock 2009 - 2016

Obituary Heckler s Rock 2009 - 2016

In lieu of flowers—or beers on the hill—please raise a glass to the riders, professional and amateur, who make the Canadian Open Downhill presented by IXS memorable each and every year.

Hecklers may be gone, but it will never be forgotten, and its spirit will live on in the restless tires and truly raucous descents of those talented athletes who dare take on the course which sets the records for some of the best.

Rest In Peace Hecklers' Rock. While gone, you will never be forgotten.

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
Must Read This Week
Opinion: A Cry for Help
67249 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
59462 views
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
51173 views
Too Long? Too Slack? Not Enough? – Pinkbike Poll
46740 views
Final Results - EWS Aspen 2017
46449 views
Pit Stop: EWS Aspen 2017
45078 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Aspen 2017
43476 views
A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi
42108 views






25 Comments

  • + 13
 What the Heck!?
  • + 6
 Heckler's was nothing but good supportive enthusiasm, no matter age, gender, etc. All comer's were welcome and while lots of beer was involved, no one was ever derogatory to others. I remember two years ago, hiking up with my 10 year old son who wanted to see Heckler's in real life. We stood across from the rock and within minutes, "no shirts, no shirts, no shirts" chant started going off and my kid was asked to cross into the group. He took his shirt off, and the rock went insane. He was part of the family. No attitude, just inclusive good times. RIP.
  • + 1
 what a legend!!!
  • + 12
 The last year, cops had to be called, beer and stones where being thrown at riders and people on the chair, the party was often in the way of riders, and it generally was becoming unsafe for the riders. Hecklers rock went down hill fast becoming nothing but drunk idiots. Lots of people who had been on the rock for many years just walked away disgusted. ... To bad as it was a good atmosphere for many years and lots of fun.. . Crankworks and Whistler Blackcomb made the right call to shut it down in my mind.
  • + 4
 It was like that, up until last year. Some assholes took it too far - a streaker climbed the lift tower and was arrested, 3 or 4 teenagers were throwing cans and rocks at the lift, people were getting pushed through the tape into the course. The race was stopped multiple times as a result, and eventually everyone was told to leave under threat of trespass. People who had no interest in the race were there just to riot, and ruined it.
  • + 7
 life lesson - never be THAT GUY at the party. in this case, the party was crankworx and THAT GUY was australians who work at the resort
  • + 4
 too bad, never did hear of any fights ever tho, which is pretty impressive considering the amount of ppl and beer there last year.
  • + 1
 I was on a lift once with a guy who claimed he had graffitied the heckle fest on the rock, bet theres a few joeys who claim that!
  • + 1
 Glad to say I was there for Crankworx 2015. Completely nut house and excellent vibe. Even shared a beer with Tippee RIP Heckler's Rock
  • + 2
 I am happy to say that at least I experienced it a couple of times before it's passing.
  • + 1
 This is very sad news that the Rock is no more. The question is now where the hecklers will move to this year. Should be interesting.
  • + 1
 Someone needs to link that photo of the guy falling off the rock, toward the camera. Great shot.
  • + 2
 We just can't have nice things...
  • + 1
 1:04 Whoever is holding the bottle of Buckfast is definitely havin the craic!
  • + 2
 All that story and no mention of why it's gone????
  • + 3
 ...watch the video that was linked

for the lazy: www.youtube.com/watch?v=efYZGWkq52M
  • + 1
 You can't stop the party, it will just move to the next rock.
  • + 2
 .005% women
  • + 1
 SadFrown anyone know where the course will run this year then?
  • + 1
 You may take the rock, but you can't take the heckler.
  • - 3
 This is a simple case of : No Fun Allowed!
  • + 9
 On the contrary, its when people get injured as the crowd start throwing rocks, beer cans, etc at people riding the lift. Its no "fun"getting injured when your not riding! I love the "Rock" , but last year was Nuts.
  • + 8
 A case of a few ruining it for the rest... as usual.
  • + 2
 @Jokesterwild: IDK, I watched that video and it looked like more than just a few people acting like a*sholes.
  • + 2
 @Jokesterwild: 100%.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.049584
Mobile Version of Website