2017 Oceania Continental MTB Championship - Finals







Toowoomba turned up the heat this weekend for the 2017 Oceania Continental MTB Championships. Two days of high temps and fierce competition was finished off with some of the closest racing seen in Australia this season.

After a final few hours of practice in the morning, riders had finalized what lines they could on the ever changing track and were keen to get into racing to find out who would put it all together and become Oceanic Champion.







The scene for fast times was set early with the top three Under 17 riders cracking the 3-minute mark, the fastest of which, Kye A’hern, shaved 8 seconds off his seeding time to take the win. Next up, setting the bar high was New Zealand junior Shania Rawson who’s winning time would have placed her third, had she been in the Elite Women’s category. The Junior Men’s race was always going to be close with many of the lads riding exceptionally fast at the moment and the results today backed that up. Joshua Clark was crowned Champion taking the win by 0.1 of a second over Baxter Maiwald who was stoked with second place, a result that would see him take out the National series overall win.

Danni Beecroft continued her dominance in the Elite Women’s, taking 4 seconds off her seeding time to finish 2 seconds in front of her closest competitor Lisa Mathison. Ronja Hill-Wright finished third followed by Sian A’hern and Kaitlin Lawlor. If racing had been close already the Elite Men took it to a whole new level with the top three finishing all in the 2:46th second, 0.5 being the difference between winning and losing. Josh Button was the man to be crowned 2017 Oceanic Champion. New Zealanders Keegan Wright and Wyn Masters took second and third. Graeme Mudd slotted into fourth ahead of Remy Morton in fifth.





Tegan Molloy throwing Shakkas.

















Keen to see some racing.





An awesome turnout of New Zealand riders this weekend.









A little whip from Wyn for the camera.





Muddy pushing up to re-test a few lines.





Keegan Wright getting in the zone.









Danni just taking a moment to manage the heat.





The shuttle trucks worked non-stop this weekend.





Morning chats before hitting the trails.





Keeping it pinned. Rocks, rocks and more rocks.





Dropping into the rock garden.





One of the many loose dusty corners this track has on offer.





Claiming victims all weekend the rock garden was a hotspot for the spectators.





Wyn railing turns for the camera.





One of many victims of the rocky course this weekend.





Relaxed line up at the top.









Wyn, always got something for the camera. How is he always... everywhere??





Keeping hydrated in the Queensland heat is essential.





The Kiwi contingent was out in force this weekend. One standout was Shania Rawson who dominated the Junior Women's.





Kye A'Hern wins the National series in the Junior Men's division.





A great weekend out for Lisa Mathison walking away with second place in the final.





Kellie Weinert couldn't quite get there this weekend. Just missing out on a podium in 6th place.





A solid fourth place for Sian A'hern today.





Tegan Molloy had an unfortunate weekend. She now has her sights set on Australian National Championships at Cunungra.





Tough crowd.





Unstoppable this season. Danni Beecroft with another trophy for the cabinet.





Danni cruises into 1st place, to take her first Oceania Championship Win





Danni Beecroft and Lisa Mathison celebrating a good race.





Kaitlin Lawlor put in a great effort to take out the 5th spot on the podium in Elite Women





The girls break down their race runs.





Paddi Butler boosted his way into 4th place in junior men.





Consistant racing from Baxter Maiwald earned him second place today and National series overall win.





Josh Clark took top spot for the Junior Men









After a solid seeding run Jackson Frew's race run didn't go to plan, leaving him out of contention for a podium this weekend.





Remy had his lines dialed through the loose turns.





NZ National Champion Keegan Wright gave it everything to take second place only 0.5 of a second off the win.





Keegan Wright plowing through the rock garden





After seeding fastest Graeme Mudd didn't keep that speed in his race run ending up in 4th place.





Wyn Masters style and speed got him a well deserved third for the weekends racing.





Button keeping it low in the morning practice.





Remy Morton didn't hold back in his race run, he took 8 seconds off his seeding run and landed himself on the fifth step of the podium.





Josh crosses the line and waits to see if it's enough to take the Championship





Josh Button after confirmation he's now Oceania Champion for 2017.





That winning feeling.





Wyn TV is pretty big with the Aussie kids.







Danni Beecroft, Lisa Mathison, Ronja Hill- Wright, Sian A'Hern, Kaitlin Lawlor Josh Button, Keegan Wright, Wyn Masters, Graeme Mudd, Remy Morton




