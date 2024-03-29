Ochain Components Announces New Lineup

Orienting into the new Ochain range

Introducing the EASY System

EASY

EASY system: tool free knob adjuster, just pull it and rotate. On the inside, clean and simple.

Reliability Redefined

New blue silicone seals, new POM white washer, new POM black pads, new special threads, new metal to metal coupling...

We put everything we could into it.

Enhanced Strength and Stiffness

Every single inch of every single part was optimized. Up here a "little big" resume of our design process.

The new Ochain is consequently improved in many spots! More reliability through improvements on a few spots, so there's less maintenance and more riding time. To be able to change the setting on the fly without tools is perfect for finetuning my race bike individually per stage. — Christian Textor

OCHAIN RANGE

OCHAIN | R







• Intended use: Trail, Enduro, Dowhhill, Freeride

• EASY system: Set up from 0° up to 12°

• Cranks Compatibility: Sram 3 bolts / Sram T-type, Shimano XTR / XT / SLX, Raceface clinch, E13, FSA and Hope direct mount standards

• Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 32t, 3mm offset

• Colors: Nero, Pregio

• Weight: 160grams average, depending on the version

• Price: € 385

• Availability: 15th April





OCHAIN | N







• Intended use: Trail, Enduro, Downhill, Freeride

• Internal adjustment system: Set up from 4° up to 12°

• Cranks Compatibility: SRAM 3 bolts / SRAM T-type, Shimano XTR / XT / SLX, Raceface clinch and E13 direct mount standards

• Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 30t, 3mm offset

• Colors: Nero, Pregio

• Weight: 140grams average, depending on the version

• Price: € 317

• Availability: 15th April





OCHAIN | S







• Intended use: E-MTB, E-MTB race

• EASY system: Set up from 0° up to 12°

• Motors Compatibility: Bosch CX, Shimano EP8/EP6, Brose Specialized, SRAM, Polini, Fazua

• Cranks Compatibility: All models must be used with Ochain cranks only

• Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 30t

• Colors: Nero, Pregio

• Weight: 160grams average, depending on the version

• Price: € 385

• Availability: 15th May





OCHAIN | E







• Intended use: E-MTB, E-MTB race

• EASY system: Set up from 0° up to 12°

• Motors Compatibility: Polini, Fazua

• Cranks Compatibility: Fazua model must be used with dedicated Ochain cranks only

• Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 30t

• Colors: Nero, Pregio

• Weight: 140 grams average, depending on the version

• Price: € 317

• Availability: 15th May





Ochain | N and Ochain | R Available from 15 April by our distributors and in pre-order on our website.