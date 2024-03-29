Ochain Components Announces New Lineup

Mar 29, 2024
by Ochain Components  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Ochain Components

Enriching the riding experience with the - finally! - renowned chainless feeling is our core principle at Ochain Components. Our passion for mountain biking and our engineering know-how are put in service of riders with commitment day after day, year after year. We are collaborating with top riders and worldwide teams, nourishing our curiosity, our enthusiasm and our ambition as well. Such a broad community of riders inspired us to develop innovative products, allowing even more flow to the riding experience.

A juicy revolution is happening among paddocks and tracks and we wish more significant and enjoyable rides to athletes and amateurs, no matter their skillfulness.


photo

Orienting into the new Ochain range

Today we proudly unveil the brand new Ochain range with its fresh models, ingenious solutions and coherent naming. All rooted in our vision and values. Let’s explore it!

Ochain | N is our North. Our first active spider for muscular MTB was the bright reference point for rethinking this model. Same old features, brand new technologies.

Ochain | S is our South. Our exploratory direction, an exotic product for e-bikes featuring exciting solutions such as the EASY external degree adjustment system. It is so unique that it could get along with a dedicated Ochain pedal crank... stay tuned.

Ochain | E is our East. Made for E-bikes, now available also for Fazua and Polini motors. In this new edition it allows riders to go beyond the 9° option with a fully internal adjustable setup from 4 to 12 degrees.

Ochain | R is our West! We wanted to celebrate his outlandish ancestor’s wide success by not changing his name. It has been totally redefined as well and the EASY system is also embedded to close the circle.

Our new Ochain range is the answer to the evolving needs and wishes of our valued customers and supporters.



DETAILS


Introducing the EASY System
Unlock unparalleled adjustability with our patented EASY (Easy Adjustable SYstem). Travel options include 12°, 9°, 6°, 4° and 0°. In this way riders can tailor their riding experience to suit their preferences and circumstances without needing any tool.

We also added the locked position feature to guarantee a "zero delay engagement," ensuring instantaneous response when it may matter most.

photo
photo
EASY system: tool free knob adjuster, just pull it and rotate. On the inside, clean and simple.


Reliability Redefined
Every component stays securely in place even during the most demanding rides, with new proprietary design screws and a special thread. A new sealing system and new low friction material pads has also been addressed, in order to allow minimum maintenance and the best performance.

photo
photo
New blue silicone seals, new POM white washer, new POM black pads, new special threads, new metal to metal coupling...
We put everything we could into it.


Enhanced Strength and Stiffness
We know that Ochain works in a complicated place, subject to high stress and possible impacts. Thanks to the complete redesign process we produced stronger and stiffer components; every single part was redesigned thanks to five years of experience.

photo
photo
Every single inch of every single part was optimized. Up here a "little big" resume of our design process.


bigquotesThe new Ochain is consequently improved in many spots! More reliability through improvements on a few spots, so there's less maintenance and more riding time. To be able to change the setting on the fly without tools is perfect for finetuning my race bike individually per stage.Christian Textor


photo

OCHAIN RANGE


OCHAIN | R

photo


Intended use: Trail, Enduro, Dowhhill, Freeride
EASY system: Set up from 0° up to 12°
Cranks Compatibility: Sram 3 bolts / Sram T-type, Shimano XTR / XT / SLX, Raceface clinch, E13, FSA and Hope direct mount standards
Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 32t, 3mm offset
Colors: Nero, Pregio
Weight: 160grams average, depending on the version
Price: € 385
Availability: 15th April


OCHAIN | N

photo


Intended use: Trail, Enduro, Downhill, Freeride
Internal adjustment system: Set up from 4° up to 12°
Cranks Compatibility: SRAM 3 bolts / SRAM T-type, Shimano XTR / XT / SLX, Raceface clinch and E13 direct mount standards
Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 30t, 3mm offset
Colors: Nero, Pregio
Weight: 140grams average, depending on the version
Price: € 317
Availability: 15th April


OCHAIN | S

photo


Intended use: E-MTB, E-MTB race
EASY system: Set up from 0° up to 12°
Motors Compatibility: Bosch CX, Shimano EP8/EP6, Brose Specialized, SRAM, Polini, Fazua
Cranks Compatibility: All models must be used with Ochain cranks only
Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 30t
Colors: Nero, Pregio
Weight: 160grams average, depending on the version
Price: € 385
Availability: 15th May


OCHAIN | E

photo


Intended use: E-MTB, E-MTB race
EASY system: Set up from 0° up to 12°
Motors Compatibility: Polini, Fazua
Cranks Compatibility: Fazua model must be used with dedicated Ochain cranks only
Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 30t
Colors: Nero, Pregio
Weight: 140 grams average, depending on the version
Price: € 317
Availability: 15th May


Ochain | N and Ochain | R Available from 15 April by our distributors and in pre-order on our website.

Learn more about the new range here: ochain.bike

photo


11 Comments
  • 7 0
 I absolutely love my Ochain but this is an incredibly confusing product lineup, what is going on with the directions and compass, and how does that relate to ebikes and adjustability?
  • 5 0
 "R" being for West when every other single letter model corresponds with its cardinal direction is hilarious. Either commit to the bit, or rework the joke. This half ass advertising pitch is a little sad. That being said, it only marginally detracts from the parts.
  • 4 0
 Just looked it up, and even in Italian (Ochain being an Italian company), west is ovest. It doesn't work in any language.
  • 6 0
 Why does this release read like it was written by AI
  • 2 0
 The compass thing was a bit hard to read/confusing. "N is our north, and S is our south" has me thinking "yep, mine too!".

The lockout on the product... actually looks like a meaningful/useful change though. Especially for the winch/plummet sort of rider.
  • 3 0
 But what does it all mean?
  • 1 0
 It's not as bas as the BIKEAHEAD press release/adverorial/ctrlC-ctrlR.
Even bike Rumor don't regurgitate press garbage constantly....PB please do better.
  • 2 0
 But I just spent a bunch of money on a high engagement hub!
  • 3 0
 Owell
  • 2 0
 I assume this is to offset my unnecessarily high engagement hub.
  • 1 0
 Session with a Slash rear end?







