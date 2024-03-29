Ochain Components Announces New Lineup

Enriching the riding experience with the - finally! - renowned chainless feeling is our core principle at Ochain Components. Our passion for mountain biking and our engineering know-how are put in service of riders with commitment day after day, year after year. We are collaborating with top riders and worldwide teams, nourishing our curiosity, our enthusiasm and our ambition as well. Such a broad community of riders inspired us to develop innovative products, allowing even more flow to the riding experience.
A juicy revolution is happening among paddocks and tracks and we wish more significant and enjoyable rides to athletes and amateurs, no matter their skillfulness.
Orienting into the new Ochain range
Today we proudly unveil the brand new Ochain range with its fresh models, ingenious solutions and coherent naming. All rooted in our vision and values. Let’s explore it!Ochain | N
is our North. Our first active spider for muscular MTB was the bright reference point for rethinking this model. Same old features, brand new technologies. Ochain | S
is our South. Our exploratory direction, an exotic product for e-bikes featuring exciting solutions such as the EASY external degree adjustment system. It is so unique that it could get along with a dedicated Ochain pedal crank... stay tuned. Ochain | E
is our East. Made for E-bikes, now available also for Fazua and Polini motors. In this new edition it allows riders to go beyond the 9° option with a fully internal adjustable setup from 4 to 12 degrees.Ochain | R
is our West! We wanted to celebrate his outlandish ancestor’s wide success by not changing his name. It has been totally redefined as well and the EASY system is also embedded to close the circle.
Our new Ochain range is the answer to the evolving needs and wishes of our valued customers and supporters.
DETAILS
Introducing the EASY System
Unlock unparalleled adjustability with our patented EASY
(Easy Adjustable SYstem). Travel options include 12°, 9°, 6°, 4° and 0°. In this way riders can tailor their riding experience to suit their preferences and circumstances without needing any tool.
We also added the locked position feature to guarantee a "zero delay engagement," ensuring instantaneous response when it may matter most. EASY system: tool free knob adjuster, just pull it and rotate. On the inside, clean and simple.Reliability Redefined
Every component stays securely in place even during the most demanding rides, with new proprietary design screws and a special thread. A new sealing system and new low friction material pads has also been addressed, in order to allow minimum maintenance and the best performance.New blue silicone seals, new POM white washer, new POM black pads, new special threads, new metal to metal coupling...
We put everything we could into it.Enhanced Strength and Stiffness
We know that Ochain works in a complicated place, subject to high stress and possible impacts. Thanks to the complete redesign process we produced stronger and stiffer components; every single part was redesigned thanks to five years of experience. Every single inch of every single part was optimized. Up here a "little big" resume of our design process.
|The new Ochain is consequently improved in many spots! More reliability through improvements on a few spots, so there's less maintenance and more riding time. To be able to change the setting on the fly without tools is perfect for finetuning my race bike individually per stage.—Christian Textor
OCHAIN RANGE
OCHAIN | R
OCHAIN | N
• Intended use: Trail, Enduro, Dowhhill, Freeride
• EASY system: Set up from 0° up to 12°
• Cranks Compatibility: Sram 3 bolts / Sram T-type, Shimano XTR / XT / SLX, Raceface clinch, E13, FSA and Hope direct mount standards
• Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 32t, 3mm offset
• Colors: Nero, Pregio
• Weight: 160grams average, depending on the version
• Price: € 385
• Availability: 15th April
OCHAIN | S
• Intended use: Trail, Enduro, Downhill, Freeride
• Internal adjustment system: Set up from 4° up to 12°
• Cranks Compatibility: SRAM 3 bolts / SRAM T-type, Shimano XTR / XT / SLX, Raceface clinch and E13 direct mount standards
• Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 30t, 3mm offset
• Colors: Nero, Pregio
• Weight: 140grams average, depending on the version
• Price: € 317
• Availability: 15th April
OCHAIN | E
• Intended use: E-MTB, E-MTB race
• EASY system: Set up from 0° up to 12°
• Motors Compatibility: Bosch CX, Shimano EP8/EP6, Brose Specialized, SRAM, Polini, Fazua
• Cranks Compatibility: All models must be used with Ochain cranks only
• Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 30t
• Colors: Nero, Pregio
• Weight: 160grams average, depending on the version
• Price: € 385
• Availability: 15th May
Ochain | N and Ochain | R Available from 15 April by our distributors and in pre-order on our website.
• Intended use: E-MTB, E-MTB race
• EASY system: Set up from 0° up to 12°
• Motors Compatibility: Polini, Fazua
• Cranks Compatibility: Fazua model must be used with dedicated Ochain cranks only
• Chainring compatibility: BCD 104mm from 30t
• Colors: Nero, Pregio
• Weight: 140 grams average, depending on the version
• Price: € 317
• Availability: 15th May
Learn more about the new range here: ochain.bike
The lockout on the product... actually looks like a meaningful/useful change though. Especially for the winch/plummet sort of rider.
