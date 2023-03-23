Ochain Components Release the New Ochain•R

PRESS RELEASE: Ochain

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest product - the Ochain•R

Revolution. Regulation. Real.

What does it for you?

How does it work?



















An hex key is all you need to disengage the system by rotating the black regulation nut backwards. Same key, now on the central allen seat, and you access all possible setups. Lasered lines are there as a reference for you. Lock back the system and you are ready to ride.



















From the inside, this is made possible by a moving rack that modifies the ”starting point”. A conical coupling and a spring system ensures precision during adjustment. Developing the Ochain•R gave us a special opportunity to revise and optimize tolerances on the entire Ochain product range.









Ochain•R adapts to most direct mount cranksets, it fits a standard BCD 104 chainring and it is designed to replace the 3mm offset model.



Ochain•R adapts to most direct mount cranksets, it fits a standard BCD 104 chainring and it is designed to replace the 3mm offset model. Check on our website for all the available models. Ochain•R details:

• Material : 7075 T6 Aluminum / 6082 Aluminium / Steel Inox 316.

• Offset : 3mm (6 mm / 7,5mm with Ochain Kit).

• Chainring standard : BCD 104 only, Oval chainring compatible.

• Weight : 150g.

• Fitting : Sram, Shimano, raceface, FSA, Etherteen, Hope.

• Rider weight limit : 120kg.



0% Loaded prev 1/19 next

The first time I tried this new version of the Ochain was at the US Open last year and I was able to quickly change between Ochain settings throughout the practice session to get my bike set up for that track, which was flatter than most other tracks I raced last season. It was really handy to be able to do that with a simple turn of an adjuster. — Neko Mulally

Finally, after a long R&D process. Ochain•R is ascending the top of Ochain range. Thanks to a sophisticated, patented system, it enables riders to set up the appropriate “degree of freedom” from its outer face.Ochain is an active spider, allowing the chainring to rotate backwards in order to disengage the transmission from the suspension, improving the whole riding experience and the bike’s performance.Our engineers defined four setup possibilities, resulting in different degrees of proportional rotation. The defined options are: 4° / 6° / 9°/ 12° . Each one stands for a different degree of freedom your transmission can get for you to fulfill any riding condition and style.See the chart below to better understand:The Ochain is engineered for being used by those appreciating a more stable adjustment. Changing to different degrees is easy and possible but is still kind of a major setup change such as the head angle or the choice of rear wheel diameter.The Ochain•R makes it easy to switch from one setup to another in seconds, using a 2.5 hex key. Imagine doing four DH laps and promptly testing all four degree options to choose the best one for that track. Or finding the perfect setup on every single Enduro PS with a sole key?World-class riders like Neko Mulally and Loris Revelli have been involved in the development and evolution of the new Ochain•R.We are proud to share with you Ochain•R and its technology as an upgrade to our existing product range. We feel you will love it as we and more and more riders do.Available now on our website and in official stores.