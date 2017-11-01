INDUSTRY INSIDER

October 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

Nov 1, 2017
by Paul Aston  
The clocks have changed in the UK and will soon in the rest of the northern half of the globe. Now we are well and truly heading into the winter season and the only thing left to look forward to until spring is Christmas dinner.

So, what went down in October? Red Bull Rampage rounded out the month in an anxiety-free live feed for the viewers, many bike parks shut their doors but many others are looking fresh-to-death, we also see more girls on bikes and tougher times for privateer racers.



RAMPAAAAGE

The most successful Utah huck-fest in history?


Watching the Red Bull Rampage over the last few years has been a mix of wind-stoppage boredom and anxious sweat as rider after rider pummeled themselves into the floor. This year was refreshing, except Lacondeguy's stylish double-flip dismount and a few bobbles like Brandon 'I can't make the corner' Semenuk, things went off without a hitch. No wind stops, no heli-evacs and no squeamish viewings of horrific crash replays through my fingers – fantastic. This did leave the internet wide open to abuse the judging and say the course has become too easy, though.
Red Bull Rampage 2017



UK Bike Parks

Goodbye summer, hello winter


With most lift-accessed resort shutting down at the end of October (see below) the UK scene can't tell the difference between summer and winter. The UK is looking better than ever as a riding destination: Bike Park Wales launched all-new trail called Root Manoeuvers and re-opens a refreshed 'Enter the Dragon' to the public. The all-new Leeds Bike Park is opening any day now and Revolution, Llangollen, Black Mountains, Windhill and Woody's have all been adding and shaping trails. Add to this the vast number of pump tracks and parks opening all over the country, is the UK now the world leader when it comes to year-round and varied riding?
Wild man Joel Anderson gets rad at the Black Mountains Cycle Centre




Southern Hemisphere Shredding

Goodbye winter, and hello summer at the Christchurch Adventure Park



Out of darkness cometh light. The Southern Hemisphere is kicking off right now especially in New Zealand. Queenstown Bike Park is full speed ahead and like a phoenix from the ashes, Christchurch's brand new Adventure Park which was burned down in a forest fire shortly after opening earlier this year is set to re-open on the 5th December.
GMBM



Women on Bikes

Red Bull Fox Hunt and Hopetech Enduro get hundreds of girls racing



In such a male-dominated sport it's always great to see more women on bikes. The Red Bull Fox Hunt sold out to ladies in 12 minutes, and the Hopetech Women's Enduro saw 222 riders compete at Gisburn despite biblical conditions. "Big whoop," you say, but compared to an EWS race that attracts 40-50 female attendees, a WC DH with around 20-30, and the BDS series struggling to fill 300 places in ALL categories, this is great news for the future of the sport.
Participants compete during Red Bull Foxhunt in Wales UK on October 8 2017 Olaf Pignataro Red Bull Content Pool P-20171008-01954 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.





Privateers

UCI tightens up the regs

2016 saw the number of points needed to qualify for a WC bumped up from 20 to 30. 2018 sees the number of riders able to qualify for the final dropped from 80 to 60. "Its a conspiracy by Red Bull and the UCI to kill off the privateers!" Personally, I think it is a good thing – there aren't any privateers rocking up to a Formula One race. This hierarchy puts more emphasis on the lower tiers of racing and promotes riding up the ranks to get to the top. Our current situation is one where pinners can lay down a good run somewhere then go and race a WC. The future will put more emphasis on smaller races like national series and continental championships – the BDS series in 2017 struggled to get enough entries and when was the last time you heard a big shout about the gold medal winner of the European DH champs – arguably the second biggest race in the world? Hell, we might even get to the point where national level racers can turn pro without having to points chase all over the globe.


A Privateer Life In Lourdes



Northern Hemisphere Lift Accessed Bike Parks

Goodbye my summer, goodbye my friend.



While most French lift-accessed bike parks gave up and went for an extended holiday to the Cote d'Azur two months ago, many other bike parks have been trying to keep riders happy and earn some money in Andorra, Italy, Germany, Austria, North America and Canada have been open until the end of October. Sadly, most resorts will be on lock-down after this weekend until next spring, unless we see a lack of snow and excess of dust again this Christmas in the Alps; after the last two winters the parks might be fully ready to open to bikes for the festive season.
GMBM



Mojo and Fox

Long time distribution and service center Mojo parts ways with Fox Suspension



We're still not sure of the full story here, but last time I spoke to Chris Porter he said "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all." It seemed like a rash decision from one of the parties, so we can only assume somebody will be losing out along the line. Good news for Mojo fans is that they will be working on some aftermarket parts and continuing the GeoMetron side of the business in the future. Good news for Fox customers is that Silverfish have taken on the role of distribution and after-sales service in the UK.
Photo by Saskia Duggon


17 Comments

  • + 15
 F the UCI. There I said it for everyone who agrees. Haha
  • - 11
flag WAKIdesigns (52 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 So courageous, slow clap, bravo, bravo! How about "downhill is grey!" there, I said it!
  • + 12
 i think one of the things that set DH apart from other sports is that privateers COULD qualify and race world cups against the factory teams.
  • + 13
 @WAKIdesigns: What do you have against the greys? Spew your hate speech elsewhere.
  • - 1
 @captainderp: and everyone should get a participant ribbon as well. Maybe a hug so they feel good.
  • + 1
 @browntown40: grey is the new black ;-)
  • + 4
 I always get depressed when I see that Whistler bike park is closed...even though I'm thousands of miles away, it feels like riding has been shut down for good. Or til the spring anyways
  • + 7
 UCI sucks.
  • - 2
 Whatever, anything but the top 60 racing is fine. You can always try next race. If you are consistently not qualifying you shouldn't be there. That's called racing.
  • + 4
 on the next Good Month or Bad Month, watch as the UCI blurs the line between mountain and road. my prediction is sagan elbows gwin out of the way for the win next dh season.
  • + 2
 I'm not convinced by the argument that restricting the possibility of up and coming riders making World Cups is going to promote lower tier racing. If anything, refining the quality of the field increases the appeal of making it, and widens the gulf between top level UCI racing and the rest. (I believe) Domestic racing can be helped to grow by strengthening the links with the top level; if more people are racing World Cups, while still hopefully competing at a national level, they'll bring their skills and experience with them and help other riders improve.

If the reasoning for reducing field sizes is to ease pressure on venues and tracks, then the UCI points criteria will help while just cutting qualifying doesn't appear (to me) proportionally effective. If the chief reasoning is to do with broadcast practices, I wish it'd go back the other way. Just personally, but I miss sitting down in front of a World Cup on Freecaster for about 5 hours. You saw the chipper women, who did mostly suck, but they made the track look difficult, and made you really look at each individual rock and rut. Then you saw the quick women, and were really impressed with their finesse and ability. Then the first 40 guys, who were loose as balls but a whole level up. And finally the top 40 blokes who made the whole endeavour look totally different, just gliding over the top of everything and making it look easy; time gains became about infinitesimals, stalling slightly on corner exits, a pedal stroke here, and I think it gave you greater insight into the sport.

Sorry, got distracted.
  • + 1
 Don't mention Freecaster, it just stokes my disdain for Claudio's commentating and Warner's sobriety. Good nostalgia though. 5 hours gave you just enough time to build a wheel before things hotted up in the men's.
  • + 2
 October on the East Coast is a mixed bag, while the leaves are pretty, when they fall it becomes the infamous "Brown Ice" on the trail...which makes for interesting cornering to say the least...
  • + 1
 Don’t forget Gawton Gravity Hub in Devon on that list of UK bike parks, it’s my favourite and makes a change from travelling to Wales..
  • + 1
 Though I did travel up to BPW today and it was riding really nice. And it was quiet.
  • + 1
 The bike park might be closed but the other trails (including Pemberton and Squamish) are in the best shape they've been all year. Goodbye dust!
  • + 1
 The only people saying rampage was too easy are the posers that dont even ride

