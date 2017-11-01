October 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?





We're still not sure of the full story here, but last time I spoke to Chris Porter he said "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all." It seemed like a rash decision from one of the parties, so we can only assume somebody will be losing out along the line. Good news for Mojo fans is that they will be working on some aftermarket parts and continuing the GeoMetron side of the business in the future. Good news for Fox customers is that Silverfish have taken on the role of distribution and after-sales service in the UK.

