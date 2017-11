October 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

2016 saw the number of points needed to qualify for a WC bumped up from 20 to 30. 2018 sees the number of riders able to qualify for the final dropped from 80 to 60 Personally, I think it is a good thing – there aren't any privateers rocking up to a Formula One race. This hierarchy puts more emphasis on the lower tiers of racing and promotes riding up the ranks to get to the top. Our current situation is one where pinners can lay down a good run somewhere then go and race a WC. The future will put more emphasis on smaller races like national series and continental championships – the BDS series in 2017 struggled to get enough entries and when was the last time you heard a big shout about the gold medal winner of the European DH champs – arguably the second biggest race in the world? Hell, we might even get to the point where national level racers can turn pro without having to points chase all over the globe.