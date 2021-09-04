Pinkbike.com
Assorted Oddities - Eurobike 2021
Sep 4, 2021
by
Ralf Hauser
What do the moon landing and bike strollers have in common? Obviously this company.
If you can't spot it, there's a tiny rearview mirror in these glasses.
Mario Kart meets Akira.
Trying for a greener e-bike carbon footprint?
Coming to you straight from 3D-printer hell.
This is actually neat. I enjoy time travelling.
To snow ...
... and sea ...
... or land and sea at the same time.
American Chopper calling. Apparently, this was a collab with Paul Jr. - I wonder how much they were fighting during the design process.
Just for you RC.
This style of bike was all over the show. Super73 alone has plenty of them. I can appreciate the retro Kremer Porsche 934 RSR paint scheme.
More retro paint schemes.
I can sort of see the usefulness of this in an urban environment.
Also a Revonte motor hidden in there ... or so I think.
This Coleen with vertically mounted Pinion gear box got a Eurobike award. I would have liked to see a cable connecting the steer tube area and bottom bracket, just for old time's sake.
When one display just isn't enough.
Make sure to wear the appropriate helmets for all of these. This one is for e-bikes ...
... that one for regular bikes. Again, I actually kind of like the retro look.
Also fits your downhill bike.
Leather much?
Time for a mental coffee break.
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
canow18
(14 mins ago)
American Chopper brought back memories. I just hope Mikey played a part in the creation for no arguments sake.
[Reply]
1
0
jkwilliamz
(31 mins ago)
Agreed. I wouldn't buy any of that.
[Reply]
1
0
Nwsurfkid
(22 mins ago)
There's a bamboo sphincter on that bike...
[Reply]
1
0
Brazinsteel
(36 mins ago)
Weird.
[Reply]
4 Comments
Post a Comment