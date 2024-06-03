Powered by Outside

ODI Launches Vanquish Comfort Grips with D3O Grip Compound

Jun 3, 2024
by ODI Grips  
Vanquish

Press Release: ODI

For more than 40 years ODI has been dedicated to pushing the limits of technology to improve the riding experience. D3O has a long history of innovative protection again vibration and impact in a wide range of industries. So, when the D3O material science and innovation lab reached out to find a new home for their new innovative GRIP compound, we were excited about the possibilities. We immediately set out to build a grip that could maximize the anti-vibration and shock-absorption features of the material.

We are proud to announce the product of this partnership – the new Vanquish Comfort Grips. Meticulously engineered and geometry tuned to harness the benefits of the D3O GRIP material, removing shock and vibration so you can focus more on your ride.


Vanquish

EXCLUSIVE D3O GRIP MATERIAL
Born from D3O’s material science and innovation lab which has engineered anti-vibration materials for applications from Formula 1 car chassis to the NASA Valkyrie robot, the new D3O GRIP compound was developed and lab tested to reduce twice the vibration over standard material compounds.


Vanquish

MULTI-LAYERED COMFORT
Created using decades of experience in grip design combined with extensive laboratory testing of the D3O GRIP compounds to provide an optimal comfort driven experience. The grips feature a progressive multi-layered grip pattern that further reduces shock and vibration inputs from being passed from the bike to the rider allowing longer rides with less hand pain or fatigue.


Vanquish

UNIQUE TRACTION PATTERN
Comfort is worthless if it comes at the expense of control. The Vanquish grips feature a seamless transition from comfort to control using a unique variation of the time-tested waffle pattern coupled with convex tractions pads, to maximize surface contact, so you feel connected with the bike without having to squeeze the grip.


Vanquish

DOUBLE-REINFORCED ENDS
The Vanquish grips go beyond just adding protection for your hands with double-reinforced ends for added protection for your grips and bards. A layer of extra-tough TPE material extends 360° around the inner hard plastic grip end to prevent grip blowouts. This tougher material is exposed on the lower half of the grip providing even more protection in the area most likely to come in contact with the ground.


Vanquish

V2.1 LOCK-ON SYSTEM & A MICRO-FLANGE FOR ADDED PROTECTION
Built on the world’s most secure grip system – the v2.1 Lock-On System technology allows for easy installation and removal combined utilizing a single clamp per grip. Tested and proven by the top riders in the bicycle and powersports industries, our exclusive lock-on technology free’s up more grip space for your hands while ensuring that your grip stays exactly where you want it at all times and in all conditions. The Vanquish grip also features a small inside flange that is large enough to allow protection for your hands from in-board controls while also being small enough to not interfere with shifting or braking equipment.
The Vanquish grips are being offered in a roomy 135mm grip length and a diameter of 32.75mm. They will be available in 3 initial colors with more to follow.

ODI grips are made in the USA at our manufacturing facility in Riverside, California.


Vanquish v2.1 Lock-On Grips Features:

• Medium Profile / GRIP™ Compound (Diameter 32.75mm)
• v2.1 Lock-On Single Clamp System provides more useable grip space
• Double reinforced durable ends
• Multi-Layered grip pattern for exceptional comfort
• Unique traction pattern for extreme control
• Black, Graphite, Orange
• MSRP $44.95
• Now available at odigrips.com

Go and try a pair of Vanquish grips on your next ride and feel the benefits of their superior vibration-damping performance for yourself. Observe, Design, Innovate isn’t just a mantra, it’s at the core of everything we do!




Editor's note: we have a set of these in for testing and my initial impressions are positive—although they're a bit thick for my tastes. We'll share more feedback once we've spent more time on them. -BP

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Grips D3o ODI


Author Info:
Odigrips avatar

Member since Jun 28, 2011
11 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
86991 views
Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline
83586 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
72950 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
69297 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
58818 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
46656 views
Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024
38338 views
Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024
32927 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

37 Comments
  • 15 0
 Missed the chance to call it Compound D3O, or C-D3O for short. Don't think a certain film studio would take any issue with that
  • 4 0
 The film studio wouldn't... but the mouse would
  • 13 1
 Push-ons are great for anti vibration, cost half as much and don't come with orange accents.
  • 2 0
 This. My first thought was this magic material belongs in a push-on grip.
  • 2 0
 The problem is most push-on grips are smaller diameter, usually in the 29-31mm range. These approach the diameter of the larger push ons but for whatever reason the majority of the rubber push ons are very thin. I've yet to find any that were large enough for my hands (foam ones aside).
  • 3 0
 @shinook: www.lizardskins.com/product-details?h=single-compound-oury-v2-deja-blue&c=slip-on_handlebar_grips&t=oury_v2_grip&v=0
  • 1 3
 I read the hype about push ons and tbh I wasn't impressed, I bought the ODI vapour and they are nowhere near as comfy as the ODI dreadlock which is lock on, the dreadlock has the same soft material but is chunkier and the cushioning actually seems more. I'm glad I got the vapour push ons on discount for 6 quid because after 10 mins trying to squeeze them on I ripped them off straight away. They were worse than the lock on Ergon Gfr1 that I had on there which when I put those on I thought they sucked compared to the dreadlocks. So I wouldn't just say because a grip is push on it's automatically more comfortable.
  • 5 0
 @AndrewHornor: I asked about push on versions at Sea Otter and both D3O and ODI sounded pretty open to the idea. I suspect they have something in the works.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Nice!
  • 9 0
 "The Vanquish grips go beyond just adding protection for your hands with double-reinforced ends for added protection for your grips and bards."

In our party we try to protect the bard, but the cleric gets priority.
  • 9 1
 Ok we have vibration damping grips. Where are the vibrating dampening grips?
  • 4 1
 Not sure the clientele for grips that make things wet with vibrations is mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 I often said my mates old red grips looked like marital aids...
  • 1 1
 fleshlite.com
  • 1 0
 you could probably fill the inside of the bar with some non newtonian fluid and plug the ends with some vibrators. Probably would distract from trail vibrations a bit
  • 4 0
 Well, if nothing else they'll go with those orange Fox Forks pretty well. I'd be keen to try them if they came in a non orange accented option though.
  • 3 0
 Wasn't orange last week, I thought we were golden now?
  • 1 0
 @Vudu74: They are... But I'm pretty sure most folks don't get a brand new fork every year.
  • 1 0
 I was thinking they might go with my V1 Ripmo...
  • 7 1
 This is gripping news.
  • 4 0
 That article had me locked on
  • 2 0
 @luckymixes: I want to go to a bar now
  • 3 0
 my understanding is D30 stiffens upon impact, how would that be good for a grip? A random graph doesn't explain much lol
  • 14 1
 This is a different material compared to what you'd find in knee pads, etc... It's not viscoelastic, so it doesn't stiffen up under impact. It was designed for reduce vibrations, rather than absorbing impacts like D30's other material.
  • 2 0
 I would like a random stiffness to ambient temperature graph too
  • 10 0
 @mikekazimer: gonna be honest, never realized D30 was a company name, thought it was the name of the compound
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: their gunna have some serious marketing and story telling to do since D30 in the MTB space has been only known as the pad compound that stiffens up on impact, after re-reading it does say a new grip compound but never really says that its a totally different compound than the pads
  • 1 0
 @mtmc99: TIL what ODI means.
  • 1 0
 I'd certainly be interested in seeing two days back to back testing against Ergon by someone who suffers from white finger or similar.
  • 1 0
 I picked up some during the Skypark Bike Fest. I used them and liked them. I did notice the difference in vibration reductions from my stock grips.
  • 1 0
 I get why they have the orange accents. But the orange accents is what is stopping me from buying them
  • 1 0
 The orange accent is mandatory in the Deal with D3O according to the ODI Rep that was at Skypark Bike Fest.
  • 1 0
 Is D3O, D-Thirty or D3 and letter O?
  • 1 0
 the latter.
  • 1 0
 Only 3 ugly color combinations???
  • 3 4
 Grips about the price coming soon to the communmints section.
  • 1 0
 PB commplaints section







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044571
Mobile Version of Website