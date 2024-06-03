ODI Launches Vanquish Comfort Grips with D3O Grip Compound

Press Release: ODI
For more than 40 years ODI has been dedicated to pushing the limits of technology to improve the riding experience. D3O has a long history of innovative protection again vibration and impact in a wide range of industries. So, when the D3O material science and innovation lab reached out to find a new home for their new innovative GRIP compound, we were excited about the possibilities. We immediately set out to build a grip that could maximize the anti-vibration and shock-absorption features of the material.
We are proud to announce the product of this partnership – the new Vanquish Comfort Grips. Meticulously engineered and geometry tuned to harness the benefits of the D3O GRIP material, removing shock and vibration so you can focus more on your ride.EXCLUSIVE D3O GRIP MATERIAL
Born from D3O’s material science and innovation lab which has engineered anti-vibration materials for applications from Formula 1 car chassis to the NASA Valkyrie robot, the new D3O GRIP compound was developed and lab tested to reduce twice the vibration over standard material compounds.MULTI-LAYERED COMFORT
Created using decades of experience in grip design combined with extensive laboratory testing of the D3O GRIP compounds to provide an optimal comfort driven experience. The grips feature a progressive multi-layered grip pattern that further reduces shock and vibration inputs from being passed from the bike to the rider allowing longer rides with less hand pain or fatigue.UNIQUE TRACTION PATTERN
Comfort is worthless if it comes at the expense of control. The Vanquish grips feature a seamless transition from comfort to control using a unique variation of the time-tested waffle pattern coupled with convex tractions pads, to maximize surface contact, so you feel connected with the bike without having to squeeze the grip.DOUBLE-REINFORCED ENDS
The Vanquish grips go beyond just adding protection for your hands with double-reinforced ends for added protection for your grips and bards. A layer of extra-tough TPE material extends 360° around the inner hard plastic grip end to prevent grip blowouts. This tougher material is exposed on the lower half of the grip providing even more protection in the area most likely to come in contact with the ground.V2.1 LOCK-ON SYSTEM & A MICRO-FLANGE FOR ADDED PROTECTION
Built on the world’s most secure grip system – the v2.1 Lock-On System technology allows for easy installation and removal combined utilizing a single clamp per grip. Tested and proven by the top riders in the bicycle and powersports industries, our exclusive lock-on technology free’s up more grip space for your hands while ensuring that your grip stays exactly where you want it at all times and in all conditions. The Vanquish grip also features a small inside flange that is large enough to allow protection for your hands from in-board controls while also being small enough to not interfere with shifting or braking equipment.
The Vanquish grips are being offered in a roomy 135mm grip length and a diameter of 32.75mm. They will be available in 3 initial colors with more to follow.
ODI grips are made in the USA at our manufacturing facility in Riverside, California. Vanquish v2.1 Lock-On Grips Features:
• Medium Profile / GRIP™ Compound (Diameter 32.75mm)
• v2.1 Lock-On Single Clamp System provides more useable grip space
• Double reinforced durable ends
• Multi-Layered grip pattern for exceptional comfort
• Unique traction pattern for extreme control
• Black, Graphite, Orange
• MSRP $44.95
• Now available at odigrips.com
Go and try a pair of Vanquish grips on your next ride and feel the benefits of their superior vibration-damping performance for yourself. Observe, Design, Innovate isn’t just a mantra, it’s at the core of everything we do!
Editor's note: we have a set of these in for testing and my initial impressions are positive—although they're a bit thick for my tastes. We'll share more feedback once we've spent more time on them. -BP
