ODI Release Hucker Clip Grips

Apr 1, 2023
Hucker Clip Grips

Do you suffer from not being able to stay upright on Bar Rides and feel like your balance is all over the place? Do you keep falling off after only a few seconds as your grips are too slippery? Do you feel like a kook?

Then you NEED these amazing new grips from the ingenious minds of Mike "HUCKER" Clark and ODI Grips!

The first grip GUARANTEED to improve BAR RIDES and they're Pro-Rider ENDORSED!

SAY GOODBYE to bad, out of control Bar Rides when you put a pair of these on your bike! Just jump up, clip-in and you'll be sidewalk surfing or skatepark cruising with ease.

Clip Grips fit all handlebars including BMX, MTB, E-Mtb and more!


Clip Grips

GET 'EM HERE! https://www.odigrips.com/pages/hucker-clipless-grips?


7 Comments

  • 7 0
 I have been wait years for this. Now I can step up to the next level of riding.
  • 7 0
 This is why I woke up today
  • 2 0
 My grips are so grippy! Could have called it Stucker.
  • 2 0
 I want the free pedals at the end of the video!
  • 2 0
 Nobody made it to the end of the video.
  • 2 0
 These will work great with my glove cleats, too!
  • 2 0
 ODI wins this year haha.





