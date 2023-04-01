ODI Release Hucker Clip Grips

Do you suffer from not being able to stay upright on Bar Rides and feel like your balance is all over the place? Do you keep falling off after only a few seconds as your grips are too slippery? Do you feel like a kook?

Then you NEED these amazing new grips from the ingenious minds of Mike "HUCKER" Clark and ODI Grips!

The first grip GUARANTEED to improve BAR RIDES and they're Pro-Rider ENDORSED!

SAY GOODBYE to bad, out of control Bar Rides when you put a pair of these on your bike! Just jump up, clip-in and you'll be sidewalk surfing or skatepark cruising with ease.



Clip Grips fit all handlebars including BMX, MTB, E-Mtb and more!