Video: Off Piste Shreds with Joel Anderson and Rach Wight

Join Rachael Wight and Joel Anderson as they hit up some off piste Forest of Dean tracks aboard their fresh Stumpjumper EVO Alloy rigs.Plunging into caves, riding ancient rock slabs and railing autumnal turns. Oh, and a coffee at the bike shop to warm up frozen hands. Good fun and good vibes.Joel sliding round the off camber turn into a rocky chute, and then briefly not being able to see anything until he see's the light at the end of the tunnel.Rach committing to a steep, greasy line before entering the old quarry.Joel in full hoon mode aboard the Stumpy.Rolling over the mossy rock slabs with Rach.Waiting for.. us boys to finish the shots so we can grab some coffee and warm up!Good coordination. Or luck. Probably luck.A few chill single track trains to finish the day off.The Stumpy EVO Alloy. Ready for a ragging in the woods.Video / Words - Caldwell VisualsPhotos - Ian LeanSoundtrack - 'Crisis' - Slaughterhaus Surf Cult