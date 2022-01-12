close
Video: Off Piste Shreds with Joel Anderson and Rach Wight

Jan 12, 2022
by Tom Caldwell  

Join Rachael Wight and Joel Anderson as they hit up some off piste Forest of Dean tracks aboard their fresh Stumpjumper EVO Alloy rigs.

Plunging into caves, riding ancient rock slabs and railing autumnal turns. Oh, and a coffee at the bike shop to warm up frozen hands. Good fun and good vibes.

Photos for Stumpy Shreds video for Specialized. Photos by Ian Lean.
Joel sliding round the off camber turn into a rocky chute, and then briefly not being able to see anything until he see's the light at the end of the tunnel.

Rach committing to a steep, greasy line before entering the old quarry.
Rach committing to a steep, greasy line before entering the old quarry.

Joel in full hoon mode aboard the Stumpy.
Joel in full hoon mode aboard the Stumpy.

Rolling over the mossy rock slabs with Rach.
Rolling over the mossy rock slabs with Rach.

Waiting for.. us boys to finish the shots so we can grab some coffee and warm up!
Waiting for.. us boys to finish the shots so we can grab some coffee and warm up!

Good coordination. Or luck. Probably luck.
Good coordination. Or luck. Probably luck.

A few chill single track trains to finish the day off.
A few chill single track trains to finish the day off.

The Stumpy EVO Alloy. Ready for a ragging in the woods.
The Stumpy EVO Alloy. Ready for a ragging in the woods.

Video / Words - Caldwell Visuals
Photos - Ian Lean
Soundtrack - 'Crisis' - Slaughterhaus Surf Cult

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 How dare they make aluminum bikes look fun. Everyone knows they would be having way more fun on carbon bikes.
  • 1 0
 quality video - nice work Rach
  • 1 0
 Great video!
  • 1 0
 Great venue
  • 1 1
 *Rachel Wight lol

Pinkbike always spells these names wrong
  • 1 0
 How else do you spell Rach other than R-A-C-H?
  • 1 1
 Yeah Rach! So stoked to see it

