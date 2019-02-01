INDUSTRY INSIDER

Off-Season Wheels and Deals Round Up

Feb 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
This feels like one of the most protracted silly seasons ever with rumours flying before the dust settled in Lenzerheide and still dragging on now into February. We've probably heard all the biggest news by now but there are still plenty of smaller tit-bits of information floating around the web. Here's a run down of some we've come across recently.


Luca Shaw picks up Monster sponsorship


Luca's Monster sponsorship means he's now one of five Monster riders in last year's men's top 10 overall, including the top three - Amaury Pierron, Danny Hart and Troy Brosnan. The highest ranked Red Bull rider in the men's competition was Brook MacDonald in sixth (with Bruni in seventh and Gee in ninth). It's a different story in the women's competition though, where three Red Bull athletes duked it out for three of the top four spots last year - Rachel, Tahnee and Myriam. Only Loris Vergier and Laurie Greenland now remain from last year's top 10 in the men's competition without an energy drink sponsor.

Dawid Godziek joins NS Bikes



NS Bikes now have both Godziek brothers on board for 2019. Dawid, the winner of last year X-Games in Sydney, will focus more on MTB in 2019, but will still compete in major BMX events. Szymon is currently injured but it hopefully won't be long before they're shredding together on NS.

Cedric Gracia leaves Santa Cruz, hints at entrepreneurial venture

"I’m Cedric Gracia, and this is me speaking from my heart to say thank you. Thank you @santacruzbicycles for what is almost a whole life with who have been really true to me in the good and especially in the bad moments. You began being my friends and turned out to be a big, massive family, and that in itself is a tremendous thing. Be sure that I will miss every single one of the Santa boys; without you I would never be who I am today. Rob Roskopp, you’re more than a brother, you’re an idol to me and this will remain for ever. I’ve loved all my time in there and in fact never felt this as a job. You know this is perhaps one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to take, but I’m an entrepreneur and so I have to fly again. Today is time to say goodbye, but goodbyes suck so I’d rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure." - CG . 📷 @garyperkin & @svenmartinphoto . #thanks #santacruzbikes #family

After first working with the brand on the CG Racing Brigade back in 2010, Cedric Gracia has announced he will be parting ways with Santa Cruz. CG has raced both downhill and EWS for Roskopp's brand and now runs a vlog channel. There's no hints on where we can expect him to go next but there was an interesting line in his farewell post - "I’m an entrepreneur and so I have to fly again." Could we be looking at an Atherton style move from the World Party Champion?

Connor Fearon and Angel Suarez on 100% helmets


100% are making some moves this offseason. They not only became part of Trek Factory Racing but they've now picked up Connor Fearon and Angel Suarez too who will be sporting some smart looking custom lids for the season.

Martin Maes with Airflaps


Martin Maes will be running Airflaps this year. Airflaps fit on the side of your helmet and can be sprung forwards with one hand to push your goggle off your face and allow a bit of ventilation to prevent fogging. See how they work here.

Radon Factory Downhill Team Winds Up


First launched in 2015, it looks like Radon are going to be winding down their downhill team. The team picked up three podiums courtesy of Manon Carpenter and continued after her retirement with Johannes Fischbach and Faustin Figaret. The two riders are both hinting that new teams are on the way... maybe the team rumours circus tent hasn't packed away for this year just yet.

Phil Atwill back on Funn pedals


No official team news from Phil yet but at least we know what pedals he's going to be riding! After a year away from Funn on SixPack components he's now back with the Taiwanese brand.

