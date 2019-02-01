Off-Season Wheels and Deals Round Up

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

"I’m Cedric Gracia, and this is me speaking from my heart to say thank you. Thank you @santacruzbicycles for what is almost a whole life with who have been really true to me in the good and especially in the bad moments. You began being my friends and turned out to be a big, massive family, and that in itself is a tremendous thing. Be sure that I will miss every single one of the Santa boys; without you I would never be who I am today. Rob Roskopp, you’re more than a brother, you’re an idol to me and this will remain for ever. I’ve loved all my time in there and in fact never felt this as a job. You know this is perhaps one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to take, but I’m an entrepreneur and so I have to fly again. Today is time to say goodbye, but goodbyes suck so I’d rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure." - CG . 📷 @garyperkin & @svenmartinphoto . #thanks #santacruzbikes #family