Photo Story: Off Season with Emmy Lan

Ski Touring

Notice the bike in the back of Emmy's car alongside the ski gear.

The day we met was typical West Coast winter weather: drizzling and foggy.

Visibility:slim to none.

Gym Training

After warming up, the session started with back squats.

Max calorie intervals on the air bike.

Cool down stretching post-workout.

Beach Time

Yoga on the beach.

Bike Maintenance

Paddle Boarding

Heading out for a paddle at sunrise.

Headed home.

Canadian Enduro League Racing

The UCI Enduro World Cup wrapped up its seventh and final round in Chatel, France last week. Overall series points were finalized and 2023 world champs were crowned.In the U21 female category, Emmy Lan dominated the season from start to finish and claimed the 2023 overall title. With first places finishes in five of the seven UCI EDR races, the up and coming shredder defiantly staked her claim on the international stage.Lan started the year by signing on with the Forbidden Synthesis Team and didn’t look back. With the EDR race season starting in March of 2023 in Australia, the off season for competitors was relatively short. So, what did the off season look like for this year’s overall winner? I met up with Emmy a few times to document some typical down-time training and activities in her hometown of Comox, BC.Emmy uses ski touring to get some cardio and leg work in while there’s snow on the bike trails. With nearby access to Forbidden Plateau and Mount Washington Alpine Resort, there are plenty of opportunities to hit the slopes in in her hometown.I met Emmy and her trainer, Janna Mackenzie in Janna’s garage gym in Comox. Janna is the director of strength and conditioning at Gravity MTB, a coaching company based in Cumberland, BC. During the winter, Emmy and Janna get together three times a week to train.When Emmy and I first met to discuss the types of things she wanted to document as vital to her off season, one of the first things she wanted to highlight was the importance of staying mentally strong. Aside from the physicalities of racing enduro, being able to handle the pressure and stress of competing at an international level plays a huge factor in overall success.Emmy’s favourite routine for calming the mind? Heading down the to beach near her family home with her dog, Pepper.I met Emmy at her house to document some routine bike maintenance. When I arrived, Emmy had her new Forbidden Druid on a stand and had just started getting it primed up for her next ride.A sport that is good for both physical and mental well-being, paddle boarding is another off season activity that Emmy likes to partake in.After returning from the first two UCI EDR races in Australia, Emmy jumped into the local enduro scene, racing at the first Canadian Enduro League stop of the year at Vedder Mountain, in Chilliwack, BC. She took the win with an impressive 38 second lead on the second place competitor.In July, she would also take first place at the 2023 Crankworx Canadian Open Enduro in Whistler BC, before heading back out to compete on the international stage and earning first place overall in the 2023 U21 UCI EDR World Cup.