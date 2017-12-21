VIDEOS

NS Bikes Office Rats go Ride - Video

Dec 20, 2017
by NS Bikes  
Office Rats

by ns-bikes
Views: 5,157    Faves: 25    Comments: 4

All the employees at NS Bikes love riding and we are very proud of that. Most of us were previously customers who were hired for basic, part-time jobs at the beginning but grew together with the company and moved on to do stuff that really suited their skills best. And most of them keep on progressing as riders too. Wojtek and Piotr are two great examples.

NS Bikes Office Rats

The Chief Engineer (Wojtek) and Domestic Marketing Manager (Piotr) have been with NS for many years, and although each of them comes from a different riding background, they spend loads of time together building trails and motivating each other to improve their level.

NS Bikes Office Rats

NS Bikes Office Rats

Wojtek started work in the service department fixing bikes, but even before he started his course at the technical university, designing bike stuff was his hobby. At one point when our previous engineer left the company, we figured that Wojtek was ready to take over. And indeed, he now spends most of his time designing new bikes, testing them and improving existing models. He spends most of his free time riding downhill and freeride.

NS Bikes Office Rats

Piotr's early days in the company were similar to Wojtek's - which means servicing bikes. But he was very keen on developing his knowledge in photography, new media and online sales which led to his promotion to Marketing Manager. Before he got the job he was our worst customer ever. He would show up every month with a broken frame. Finally, we decided to hire him. He's been working with the company for over 7 years. At first, he was mainly riding street but has got more into digging dirt and freeride.

NS Bikes Office Rats

NS Bikes Office Rats

Check out the Office Rats - Piotr's & Wojtek's edit shot on our local trails.

Riders: @piotrjurczak and @woytek108
Photo/Video: @piotrjurczak
MENTIONS: @ns-bikes


13 Comments

  • + 12
 Awesome. All the best of luck guys Big Grin I still have your first flat pedals somewhere and used 3 of your bars, had your first hubs too. NS was probably the first company in Poland to bring affordable components in the right shapes. If I remember right, your only competition was Amoeba Big Grin
  • + 17
 Can’t figure out how you’re trolling us with this post…… seems like a legitimate comment. Master of subtlety.
  • + 22
 @Triber66: this is an advanced technique known as Quantum paradox trolling where depending on whether you read it or not, it is a legitimate comment or straight forward trolling. I am now studying the Meaningfully Deep Sense Wit comments where all laws of reason cease to exist wheras everyone is wrong. The density and complexity of the message becomes so big that the comment collapses on itself, creating a joke that is so deep that escape velocity of the sarcasm cannot cross the event horizon making you sound like a fkng idiot. Theoreticians speculate that such black hole of mental masturbation may lead to the elusive end of internet

Nevertheless, I like NS Bikes. I am planning to buy their Liar frame
  • + 4
 @WAKIdesigns: comment of the year
  • + 6
 Awesome Vid, keeping me stoaked while i'm waiting for my new Surge Evo frame to turn up \M/
  • + 5
 that X-up was pure textbook dopeness. nice work.
  • + 1
 X-ups, 3-bar, a table with the bars TURNED, proper nosedives... man, just when I thought all was lost for big-wheels. 2018 is the year of proper landings gents, you've been warned... good vid
  • + 1
 Two years on a Djambo and Soda Evo. I love them both. Just changed my pivot bearings and they didn't even need it. Solid bikes, great service.
  • + 1
 I do Love NS bikes stuff, and I'm happy to see company extended their line up;
I still have steel NS hardtail for street riding.
  • + 1
 Good timing. Just built my hardtail back up while I'm in DR and am about to hit the BMX track. Love that bike.
  • + 2
 NS...i like there stuff.
  • + 1
 Hands down, best bikes in the world... Thank you NS
  • + 1
 Some sweet secret trails !

