Powered by Outside

Official Entry List - Paris 2024 Olympic Mountain Bike Race

Jul 24, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
The race for Olympic gold on Élancourt Hill at the Paris Olympics will take place this Sunday, July 28th for the women and Monday, July 29th for the men. While we figured out most of the riders who had qualified ahead of the official list being published on the Paris Olympics website, we missed Liechtenstein's Romano Puentener, Namibia's Alex Miller, and China's Jiujiang Mi on the men's side and Japan's Urara Kawaguchi, Mauritius' Aureli Halbwachs and Rwanda's Jazilla Mwamikazi on the women's side.

While it was initially stated that there would be 34 spots awarded to each category, there will actually be 36 men and 36 women competing in mountain biking in Paris.


Women

photo
photo
photo
photo


Men

photo
photo
photo
photo


Schedule

Sunday, July 28, 2024
8:00 AM ET – Women’s Cross-Country

Monday, July 29, 2024
8:00 AM ET – Men’s Cross-Country

Posted In:
Racing and Events XC Racing Paris Olympics


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,474 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget E-Bikes, the Dnsys Exoskelton Motorizes Your Body
87085 views
First Ride: Specialized Launches New Status 140 and DH 170
62504 views
Spokane Trail Saboteur Pours Grease on Rock Slab, Threatens Further Action
54420 views
Final Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
51330 views
First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready
45644 views
Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills
33645 views
Matt's Crankworx Randoms - Day 1
31776 views
Seeding Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
28141 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

9 Comments
  • 9 0
 Did they get their photos from the drivers license, or a mug shot?
  • 1 0
 You should see the photos my international students had when I was teaching. These are Glamour Shots by comparison.
  • 2 1
 They're probably pulled from their racing licenses because aside from corruption, the IOC is best known for their cheapness.
  • 1 0
 They did cheap out on Jazilla Mwamikazi in particular then.
  • 2 0
 Who's gonna break the cardboard bed first? lmao
  • 2 0
 I know blevins wont
  • 1 0
 Both these races have the potential to be very very boring







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029666
Mobile Version of Website