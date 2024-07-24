Official Entry List - Paris 2024 Olympic Mountain Bike Race

The race for Olympic gold on Élancourt Hill at the Paris Olympics will take place this Sunday, July 28th for the women and Monday, July 29th for the men. While we figured out most of the riders who had qualified
ahead of the official list being published on the Paris Olympics website
, we missed Liechtenstein's Romano Puentener, Namibia's Alex Miller, and China's Jiujiang Mi on the men's side and Japan's Urara Kawaguchi, Mauritius' Aureli Halbwachs and Rwanda's Jazilla Mwamikazi on the women's side.
While it was initially stated that there would be 34 spots awarded to each category, there will actually be 36 men and 36 women competing in mountain biking in Paris. WomenMenScheduleSunday, July 28, 2024
8:00 AM ET – Women’s Cross-CountryMonday, July 29, 2024
8:00 AM ET – Men’s Cross-Country