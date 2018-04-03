VIDEOS

Official Highlights Video: EWS Colombia

Apr 3, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

Round two of the Enduro World Series may have been a completely new venue, but it offered up some familiar terrain: mud and rain.

Colombia will go down in the history books as the most unique EWS race to date, with an opening stage that raced through the downtown streets of Manizales, followed by six stages in a single day amongst the dense rainforest high above the town. The tropical climate of Manizales lived up to its reputation with regular downpours throughout practice and racing, a stark contrast to Round 1's thick dust. And while the conditions couldn't have been more different, the outcome was the same wild, wild racing.

68 Comments

  • + 51
 On stage 2 , Sam Hill did 4:40 and put 25sec on the second athlete. This gap is huge for such a short stage.
Where the rest were trying to recover from sliding left to right, Sam Hill was pedalling! He is on fire and he has a psychological advantage over the others (it reminds me a little of Valentino Rossi when he left Honda)
  • + 12
 Yeah, that gap is impressive, isn't it. He almost has Ravanel's dominance but in the super-competitive men's field. He really is the king of gravity riding!
  • + 10
 I hope those who were suggesting that the main of his victory suggested doping (I think in the results article) watched this! Everywhere he looked more comfortable and in a fast controlled drift (Gutierez also looked very good) and he is clearly a low grip specialist. Wow.
  • + 3
 Sorry - margin of his victory...
  • + 2
 You can see Hill flying in the video in stage 2,all guys and girls all almost the same whit the exception of Sam Hill. 6:00 +- on those corners is ridding full gas, amazing to watch.
  • + 9
 Valentino Rossi? Reminds me of Sam Hill on iron horse, or Sam hill on specialized, or Sam hill on whatever
  • + 0
 The top 30 Pros had drier tracks, however, Marcelo did know 80% of that stage...still impressive!
  • + 3
 @patricioescobar: "drier tracks" isn't so accurate. The sun came out for stage 2 and made it horrid for the last guys. The rest of the day was same condition for everyone
  • + 3
 @TZAK I think the lesson here is that in mud, flat pedals do indeed win medals.
  • + 4
 @mnorris122: Not only in mud....remember last week in Chile! totally different conditions...same result!
  • + 1
 @davetrumpore: pros are definitely in another level no question to that but they had a bit more grip than us that started earlier in the morning and also most of them where using wetscreamer while most of us where on shortys with luck. They had an extra advantage no doubt. No trying to discredit the pros, they are years from and average good amateur rider!
  • + 2
 Kinda reminds me of Champery. Track went from dry to a water fall and Sam Hill was the only one who could ride it. He finished 3rd behind guys who raced it in the dry, he was the Champ that day.
  • + 1
 @slimboyjim: leave me out of it, I just said he has e-motors in has flat pedals and batteries sit in his shoes. Hope it makes sense
  • + 1
 @TZAK: Sam Hill is like Senna, he thrives in Anti Grip
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: To be fair yours was the most sensible suggestion ????
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: it's funny that the lower section of that stag 2 after the initial mudfest its called "chambers".....
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: Uhhhh wasn't Danny Hart the champ that day?
  • + 31
 Hills inside line @ 8:23...! Wonder if the guy managed to snag a sneaky selfie as well.
  • + 3
 I'd like to see that photo.
  • + 1
 I bet he did
  • + 1
 @pijong77: Sick. That is why he is the champ.
  • + 1
 Only two people can make that line work like that. Hill and Gwin. Mortals shouldnt even bother trying.
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: nah, Danny could pull that too, and the differences would be that Danny would have his bike turned backwards at least once and Gwin would roll it as if it was tarmac. But Sam would still win Big Grin
  • + 26
 Appreciate the quick turnaround on this edit EWS folk, great work!
  • + 5
 Crazy how fast they got a 20 min edit out! Impressive and a noted improvement from prior seasons, thank you media guys.
  • + 18
 You cant blame that spectator for putting his head out, its not everyday ol Sam comes past with a free shave
  • + 14
 Can we get more post-race interviews please? It would've been great to hear from more riders than just the top 3 at the end of the race.
  • + 15
 LOL at the spectator at 8:23, mate you're on Sam's line! Haha
  • + 13
 Was that Bryceland with the gap at 12:45. Ballsy!
  • + 1
 could also be ropelato
  • + 6
 its the Rat !. #71. he enjoyed the tracks like pig on shit...
  • + 1
 @Lagr1980: still cant see if its 70 (ropelato) or 71 (miami)
  • + 3
 @optimumnotmaximum: either way there was another dude hitting the same gap right away behind him.
  • + 2
 Not ballsy, just doing what he lives for.
  • + 1
 Yeah, it's Ratboy, one giveaway is that Ropelato has red Lyriks and Rat is on Fox.
  • + 1
 @dingus: love both guys
  • + 11
 Looks like Marco almost had an early bridge exit there at 12:45 or so. Pretty wild.
  • + 5
 Oton just looks so much smoother than other riders running clips to me. Sam finds traction where others aren't with his foot out but Damian seems to just flow between corners. Impressive.
  • + 6
 It's a good contrast of styles Hill v Oton, be interesting to see some split screens of different sections with the two of them.
  • + 2
 @frankwizza: I agree. A side by side of a few of the off camber corners where they actually have some pace would be very interesting to see.
  • + 1
 I'm not sure why Sam takes his foot off so often since most of time he doesn't even need to dab.
  • + 1
 @XC-SCRUB: counter balance point which helps you to take a tight turn at a faster speed than you could manage with both feet on.
The MotoGP guys have been doing for a few years now, taking their inside foot off and braking later than usual.
  • + 2
 Geez. It's not sexist. Look at the size of the field in each category. Quite different. Points is an abstraction used to score riders within their category. A bigger category requires more points to make a proper spread. Yes they could just make it equal in total and alter proportions by place. Anyway you're barking up the wrong tree.
  • + 4
 As a wise pinkbike commenter once said: "everything is alright in the world when Sam Hill is on an inside line" . . . or something like that.
  • + 4
 This is fantastic coverage! Thank you so much. I love watching World Rally Championship and this is just like that but better more succinct editing.
  • + 1
 Questions. Why are all the trees on the side of track with tape around them ringbarked big time with axe/machete? Surely the trees will die and the track possibly blow out in wild rainy conditions?. And why men and women's points different for wins and places?
  • + 1
 Those trees are grown, harvested, and replanted to be used for paper. It's very much an operational/commercial forest in some areas
  • + 5
 haha 8:22 classic hill. silly spectator got lucky
  • + 3
 Yup. Could you imagine if that doofus hit Sam? I'd hate to be the guy to take him out and set his time back.
  • + 1
 @Leppah: Just like what happened with Damien Oton in NZ last year when a spectator trying to evade him but end up in collision
  • + 1
 Does Courdurier take her lenses out for interviews.... or just ride with no lenses?!
  • + 2
 12:50 near disaster mach-speed into wooden bridge. Could have been bad.
  • + 1
 Awesome highlight video! Thanks to the filmers and the post production people.
  • - 1
 As a former super fan of graves, I'm starting to believe since the move to specialized, he gets mechanicals on purpose because he can win...I feel like I broke up with a long time love.
  • + 2
 Didn't Graves smash his shifter with his knee in Italy last year as well? He finished the race on Keene's bike that day. Seems like an odd mechanical to keep happening...
  • + 2
 Why should Cecile not race in France?
  • + 1
 8:23! Any link on that selfie?!
  • + 1
 Great work EWS and Ric McLaughlin.
  • + 1
 Graves is looking DENCH! Wish he would get some good luck!
  • + 1
 Katy Winton running 800mm bars? looking huge
  • + 1
 E BIKE at EWS at 14:08 ????
  • + 1
 OMG at 12:53
  • + 0
 I don't know about you guys but I think Bex Baraona is hot.
Post a Comment



