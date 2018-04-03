Official Highlights Video: EWS Colombia



Round two of the Enduro World Series may have been a completely new venue, but it offered up some familiar terrain: mud and rain.



Colombia will go down in the history books as the most unique EWS race to date, with an opening stage that raced through the downtown streets of Manizales, followed by six stages in a single day amongst the dense rainforest high above the town. The tropical climate of Manizales lived up to its reputation with regular downpours throughout practice and racing, a stark contrast to Round 1's thick dust. And while the conditions couldn't have been more different, the outcome was the same wild, wild racing.



