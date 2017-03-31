Pinkbike.com
Official Oceania Whip Off Championships, Crankworx Rotorua 2017 - Results
Mar 31, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Men Results
1. Reed Boggs
2. Ryan Howard
3. Alan Cooke and Tyler McCaul
Women Results
1. Casey Brown
2. Katy Curd
3. Vic Armstrong
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
nyhc00
(3 mins ago)
I guess we just have to visualize what the contest looked like.
[Reply]
+ 1
ZacMichaelides
(21 mins ago)
YES REED!!!!!!
[Reply]
