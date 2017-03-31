EVENTS

Official Oceania Whip Off Championships, Crankworx Rotorua 2017 - Results

Mar 31, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Men Results
1. Reed Boggs
2. Ryan Howard
3. Alan Cooke and Tyler McCaul

Women Results
1. Casey Brown
2. Katy Curd
3. Vic Armstrong


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @spank-bikes


