VIDEOS

Official Oceania Whip Off Championships presented by Spank: Video - Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Mar 31, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  



MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @spank-bikes


Must Read This Week
EWS Round One, Giant Toa Enduro: Results - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
101665 views
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
92590 views
EWS Round 1 Tech: Crankworx Rotorua 2017
80976 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
72933 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
70460 views
4 Facts About Rocky Mountain's Prototype Altitude
59703 views
30 Second-ish Bike Checks - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
56255 views
Battle for Rotorua Full Race Highlights - EWS Rotorua 2017
56038 views

8 Comments

  • + 7
 Casey Brown is the ultimate rider.
  • + 5
 Better than your average potato
  • + 4
 love to see this event during the night ! Nice move !
  • + 4
 The lights made it feel like a moto event! Loved it!
  • + 3
 Whip to manual in the dark. I wouldn't even want to be in that line-up.
  • + 2
 My goodness, for a sec I thought Boggs won $1,000,000. I almost passed out.
  • + 1
 Those whips are soooo sexy- I think I just came, O.O
  • + 1
 :45 WAS THAT RYAN HOWARD?! His new helmet is SIIIIICK!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026347
Mobile Version of Website