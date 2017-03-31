Pinkbike.com
Official Oceania Whip Off Championships presented by Spank: Video - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
Mar 31, 2017
Pinkbike Staff
Results and replay
Photo Epic
+ 7
Aprilfisheye
(40 mins ago)
Casey Brown is the ultimate rider.
[Reply]
+ 5
dfiler
(1 hours ago)
Better than your average potato
[Reply]
+ 4
Gilmarques
(40 mins ago)
love to see this event during the night ! Nice move !
[Reply]
+ 4
Takeshi194
(32 mins ago)
The lights made it feel like a moto event! Loved it!
[Reply]
+ 3
properp
(41 mins ago)
Whip to manual in the dark. I wouldn't even want to be in that line-up.
[Reply]
+ 2
J-Fletch
(25 mins ago)
My goodness, for a sec I thought Boggs won $1,000,000. I almost passed out.
[Reply]
+ 1
J-Fletch
(35 mins ago)
Those whips are soooo sexy- I think I just came, O.O
[Reply]
+ 1
J-Fletch
(31 mins ago)
:45 WAS THAT RYAN HOWARD?! His new helmet is SIIIIICK!
[Reply]
8 Comments
