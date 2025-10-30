Powered by Outside

Official Trailer: Chris Benchetler's Wild New Multi-Sport Film 'Mountains of the Moon'

Oct 30, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

bigquotesWithout darkness, we can’t see the light.

In Mountains of the Moon, world renowned artist and skier, Chris Benchetler explores the unseen connections between sport, life, music, and the living earth—set to the timeless tunes of the Grateful Dead.

Captured almost entirely at night using cutting-edge cinematography, lasers, animation, and projection mapping, the film leads viewers on a surreal journey through ocean, river, and mountain landscapes. The world’s greatest athletes, adventurers, and thinkers appear as luminous figures, navigating through the natural world.

At its core, the film reflects on what makes us human. The glowing skeletons represent the essential truth of our existence, the light within us all no matter our external differences. Through their journey, the film reflects on life and death, the resilience of nature, and the threads of humanity that bind us together.Chris Benchetler

World Premiere + Exhibit: Santa Monica, Los Angeles, November 15-23
Theatrical Release: In select theatres from November 14
3 Comments
 where do you guys think we can watch this after it comes out if we cant make it to one of the screenings?
 Just slam a fist full of fungus and you can live it!
 Looks brilliant! Can't wait. Hope its eventually released on internet.com







