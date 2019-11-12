Trailer: 'Connection' Explores the Origins of the Swedish MTB Scene

Words: Niklas Wallner
It's finally time to present the official trailer for the feel-good documentary Connection. Get an insight into the Swedish mountainbike scene and the personalities that shaped it into what it is today. From the generation that led the way to the youngsters who just started their journey.
This is their stories, why this sport means so much to them and what it actually takes to pursue a career as a professional cyclist.
Starring: Martin Söderström, Robin Wallner, Max Fredriksson, Emil Johansson, Simon Johansson & Zakarias Blom Johansen.
The full film releases January 18th, 2020 on our YouTube Channel
.
Produced by Niklas Wallner
