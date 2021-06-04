Official Trailer for 'A Biker’s Ballad' Featuring Richie Rude, Reed Boggs, Casey Brown, Kate Courtney & More

Jun 4, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesToyota Presents Matchstick Productions’ latest creation, “A Biker’s Ballad”. The team at Matchstick has brought you the highest level ski movies for years. Now we are bringing that same stoke to mountain biking.

This new film from Matchstick Productions explores the various disciplines of mountain biking in the birthplace of the sport, Crested Butte, CO. Ranging from Enduro to Cross Country to Freeride, the film makers at Matchstick leave no stone unturned. This is a bike movie for all riders and an ode to the deep rooted culture of the sport.Matchstick Production

Featuring: Richie Rude • Shawn Neer • Lauren Bingham • Nate Hills • Payson McElveen • Kate Courtney • Will Patterson • Reed Boggs • Nicholi Rogatkin • Ray George • Carson Storch • Casey Brown • Micayla Gatto • Georgia Astle

Shot on Location: Crested Butte, CO | Gunnison, CO | Downieville, CA | Virgin, UT | British Columbia, CAN

Coming Spring 2021

Matchstickpro.com/tour for information on the Film Tour.


Dave Kozlowski-Richie Rude-CrestedButte
Photo of Richie Rude in Crested Butte by Dave Kozlowski

Jeff Cricco-Nicholi Rogatkin-CrestedButte
Photo of Nicholi Rogatkin in Crested Butte by Jeff Cricco.

Photo of Lauren Bingham in Crested Butte by Dave Kozlowski.


16 Comments

  • 24 0
 Toyota presents... redeeming themselves for that sweet sweet instagram campain
  • 2 0
 Could they have not tapped this production team lol?
  • 1 0
 Exactly what I was thinking! Doh
  • 1 0
 Not enough kick stands in this to be a proper Toyota production...
  • 5 0
 I’m only watching if that guy from the 4Runner ad is sending it down the rampage site. www.instagram.com/p/CPijcAIMweu/?utm_medium=copy_link
  • 1 0
 That dude is so thankful that a full face and goggles were part of the kit. Plausible deniability.
  • 2 0
 This looks promising. I'd like to see more fast DH/trail riding in movies. Too many productions have perfect purpose built jump/slope style lines showcasing robot tricks. For me...I just can't relate to that.
  • 3 0
 LOOKS LIKE A RAGER!! Stoked to see the whole thing.
  • 2 0
 Cool
  • 1 0
 Beautiful shot with falling leaves. Can't wait to watch this.
  • 3 0
 Not pictured, someone shaking the tree lol
  • 1 1
 @DHhack: lol. "some trees were harmed in the making of this film"
  • 1 0
 Neato
  • 1 0
 Tight
  • 1 0
 Noice
  • 1 0
 Bueno

