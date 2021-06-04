Official Trailer for 'A Biker’s Ballad' Featuring Richie Rude, Reed Boggs, Casey Brown, Kate Courtney & More

|Toyota Presents Matchstick Productions’ latest creation, “A Biker’s Ballad”. The team at Matchstick has brought you the highest level ski movies for years. Now we are bringing that same stoke to mountain biking.
This new film from Matchstick Productions explores the various disciplines of mountain biking in the birthplace of the sport, Crested Butte, CO. Ranging from Enduro to Cross Country to Freeride, the film makers at Matchstick leave no stone unturned. This is a bike movie for all riders and an ode to the deep rooted culture of the sport.—Matchstick Production
Featuring: Richie Rude • Shawn Neer • Lauren Bingham • Nate Hills • Payson McElveen • Kate Courtney • Will Patterson • Reed Boggs • Nicholi Rogatkin • Ray George • Carson Storch • Casey Brown • Micayla Gatto • Georgia Astle
Shot on Location: Crested Butte, CO | Gunnison, CO | Downieville, CA | Virgin, UT | British Columbia, CAN
Coming Spring 2021Matchstickpro.com/tour
for information on the Film Tour.
