Official Trailer for Dirt Relations: The Story of British Columbia's Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program

Jan 30, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


The BC Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program (IYMBP) has announced the world premiere and release of a new documentary film, Dirt Relations: The Story of the Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program, on opening night of the 2024 Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, Friday, February 23 at the Centennial Theatre in North Vancouver. The film will also be available through VIMFF online from February 23 to March 10. You can get tickets at vimff.org.

Dirt Relations tells the story of three men: Patrick Lucas, an 8th generation Canadian from Courtney, BC, Thomas Schoen, a first generation Canadian, and Tom Eustache, a Secwepemc man and member of the Simpcw First Nation. Their unlikely friendship led them to create the Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program, and ultimately find themselves recognized as leaders in fostering meaningful reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

bigquotesBuilding trails and riding bikes together has provided us with powerful insights into what it means to be an ally to Indigenous Peoples and work towards reconciliation.Patrick Lucas, the Executive Director of the IYMBP


bigquotesTrail building is an amazing tool when it comes to reconciliation. We’re working side by side, in the dirt, we’re talking about the past, we’re talking about the pain, about the hurt. There’s no way to form a better bond than by working shoulder-to-shoulder to create something for the people.Thomas Schoen


bigquotesPatrick and Thomas gained my trust because they actually came out and built trails. They were some of the few people who came to the community and followed through on what they said they were going to do.Tom Eustache


The Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program is a non-profit that assists First Nations in western Canada to develop world class multi-purpose nature trails that promote outdoor recreation and healthy living. Over the past decade the Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program has worked with dozens of Nations, trained hundreds of youth to build trails, and engage in the sport of mountain biking, and built more than 100 kilometres of trails.

Dirt Relations is a Stirl and Rae Media Haus film directed by Matt Clark, written by Patrick Lucas, and produced by Matt Clark, Patrick Lucas and Thomas Schoen. The film was sponsored and supported by 7mesh Apparel, Norco Bicycles, Mountain Biking BC, and Fox Trail Trust.

Learn more at iymbp.ca/dirt-relations

sarahmoore

10 Comments
  • 8 0
 These are guys who've paid their dues and who have worked VERY hard to create something unique and long overdue. Kudos across the board. A worthy example and a new model. At what point would you not be interested...
  • 3 0
 Absolutely killer content, amazing program, absolutely love seeing this stuff 3
  • 2 1
 Great to see the work that IYMBP have accomplished. Patrick is an inspirational guy who really seems to be driven by working towards reconciliation. Looking forward to seeing the film.
  • 1 0
 Great Trailer! A really interesting story not just for the Canadians.
  • 1 0
 Awesome stuff!
  • 1 0
 Awesome stuff!
Below threshold threads are hidden







