Official Trailer for Dirt Relations: The Story of British Columbia's Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program

The BC Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program (IYMBP) has announced the world premiere and release of a new documentary film, Dirt Relations: The Story of the Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program, on opening night of the 2024 Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, Friday, February 23 at the Centennial Theatre in North Vancouver. The film will also be available through VIMFF online from February 23 to March 10. You can get tickets at vimff.org
Dirt Relations tells the story of three men: Patrick Lucas, an 8th generation Canadian from Courtney, BC, Thomas Schoen, a first generation Canadian, and Tom Eustache, a Secwepemc man and member of the Simpcw First Nation. Their unlikely friendship led them to create the Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program, and ultimately find themselves recognized as leaders in fostering meaningful reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.
|Building trails and riding bikes together has provided us with powerful insights into what it means to be an ally to Indigenous Peoples and work towards reconciliation.—Patrick Lucas, the Executive Director of the IYMBP
|Trail building is an amazing tool when it comes to reconciliation. We’re working side by side, in the dirt, we’re talking about the past, we’re talking about the pain, about the hurt. There’s no way to form a better bond than by working shoulder-to-shoulder to create something for the people.—Thomas Schoen
|Patrick and Thomas gained my trust because they actually came out and built trails. They were some of the few people who came to the community and followed through on what they said they were going to do.—Tom Eustache
The Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program
is a non-profit that assists First Nations in western Canada to develop world class multi-purpose nature trails that promote outdoor recreation and healthy living. Over the past decade the Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program has worked with dozens of Nations, trained hundreds of youth to build trails, and engage in the sport of mountain biking, and built more than 100 kilometres of trails.Dirt Relations is a Stirl and Rae Media Haus film directed by Matt Clark, written by Patrick Lucas, and produced by Matt Clark, Patrick Lucas and Thomas Schoen. The film was sponsored and supported by 7mesh Apparel, Norco Bicycles, Mountain Biking BC, and Fox Trail Trust.
Learn more at iymbp.ca/dirt-relations