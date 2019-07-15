Official Trailer for Freeride Film 'Vision' with Veronique Sandler, Tahnee Seagrave, Casey Brown & More

VISION Official Trailer - A New Female-Led Freeride Mountain Bike Film – Coming July 30th 2019.

VISION

VISION

VISION

VISION

VISION

Sandler

Fairclough

Gough

Tahnée Seagrave

Brown

Jones

Söderström

Wilkins

Verbeeck

Carpenter

Peat

Edwards

Seagrave

Nerurkar

Parfitt

Whiles

Jones

adidas and Five Ten present, a female-led Freeride Mountain Bike film.is a film about inclusivity, standing alongside your heroes and redefining the status quo. VISION blends the creative worlds of Veronique Sandler in a coming together of art, design and sport.Veronique Sandler, a former World Cup racer, has paved her own way in the mountain bike industry away from competition. This is a film about herfor the future of a sport.Taking inspiration from the streets, dirt jumping and freeride, this action focused documentary follows Veronique’s journey alongside her heroes as she brings herto life. Working in partnership with Revolution Bike Park in Wales, UK. Together they made a dream a reality.– Coming July 30th 2019 Itunes, Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now, Vimeo on DemandStarring Veroniqueand featuringBrendan, Joey, Casey, Matt, Martin, Olly, Vaea, Manon, Steve, Kade, Kaos, Max, Joe, Nikki, Ajay