Official Trailer for Freeride Film 'Vision' with Veronique Sandler, Tahnee Seagrave, Casey Brown & More

Jul 15, 2019
by Five Ten  

VISION Official Trailer - A New Female-Led Freeride Mountain Bike Film – Coming July 30th 2019.

adidas and Five Ten present VISION, a female-led Freeride Mountain Bike film. VISION is a film about inclusivity, standing alongside your heroes and redefining the status quo. VISION blends the creative worlds of Veronique Sandler in a coming together of art, design and sport.

Veronique Sandler, a former World Cup racer, has paved her own way in the mountain bike industry away from competition. This is a film about her VISION for the future of a sport.

Taking inspiration from the streets, dirt jumping and freeride, this action focused documentary follows Veronique’s journey alongside her heroes as she brings her VISION to life. Working in partnership with Revolution Bike Park in Wales, UK. Together they made a dream a reality.

VISION – Coming July 30th 2019 Itunes, Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now, Vimeo on Demand


Starring Veronique Sandler

and featuring

Brendan Fairclough, Joey Gough, Tahnée Seagrave, Casey Brown, Matt Jones, Martin Söderström, Olly Wilkins, Vaea Verbeeck, Manon Carpenter, Steve Peat, Kade Edwards, Kaos Seagrave, Max Nerurkar, Joe Parfitt, Nikki Whiles, Ajay Jones

#VISIONmovie

Posted In:
Videos Five Ten Veronique Sandler


1 Comment

  • + 1
 about time!

