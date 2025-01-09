Official Trailer: 'I Will Walk Again' - Yannis Pelé's Incredible Story in 'Beyond Prognosis'

Our film Beyond Prognosis - one step at a time, is now officially available on main VOD platforms.
After film festival season and many awards (Jury Prize - Xplore Alpes Festival / Public Prize - FIFAV La Rochelle / Best soundtrack Prize - High Five Festival) we are pleased to make it available for everyone on Canal+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV.Produced with the support of the CNC, ALMO Film presents Beyond Prognosis.
Their new creative production tells the incredible story of Yannis Pelé, a young downhill mountain biking hopeful, whose fate changed after a terrible accident in competition, and who, through the strength of his spirit, manages to walk again. And thus, surpass the prognosis. Beyond Prognosis is a story of refusal. Because when the diagnosis strikes, Yannis refuses to believe it, convinced he won't spend his life in a wheelchair. But it's also a universal tale about the power of the mind. In his room, away from prying eyes and in his still world, Yannis reactivates every cell in his body to awaken his legs through mental visualization exercises.
And several times a day, the 17-year-old writes the same refrain in his notebooks: "I will walk again".
Duration: 55 min
Directed by: SILVALEX & Morgan LE FAUCHEUR
Executive producer: Franck CORBERY
Produced by: ALMO Film
With: Yannis PELÉ, Nicole CROSNIER, Patrice PELÉ, Alexandra VINAY, Dominique HOFFMANN, François BOURDEAU, Hubert TOURNEBISE, Aymeric GUILLOT, Melvin PONS et Kilian BRON
Original soundtrack by JB CasiniI as D.L.i.d
Produced by @oka_hey
Supported by @leCNC, Creative Europe MEDIA, Hutchinson Cycling, Lapierre Bikes & Picture Organic Clothing
A bike's best attributes are NOT primarily about how fast it can go down a tight and tree-lined trail with its 29" or MX monster wheel setup. Listen to this, reviewers: you're creating collateral damage!
I understand it's not for everyone, but at 6'1", I shred wonderfully on 27.5 wheels on all of my bikes and enjoy every bit of the the playful cornering, dynamic pops, insanely steep descents, and easier climbs without the need to race because I'm "supposed to" on my bike's setup.
Bike reviews that suggest for weekend warriors to emulate pros who train daily on and off the bike are reckless and leaving a wake of carnage.
It's broader than that.
Since the early days, bikes have been getting gradually more capable. When suspension came around, that process really sped up. People often say that bikes got 'better', but one could wonder if that is really the case.
I started mountain biking in the late eighties, and just like everybody, we tried everything, found where the bikes and/or our riding skills had its limits, and we had our fun up to and sometimes a bit over those limits. We didn't bomb down rock gardens, we navigated rocky descends with care and technique. We didn't jump man made huge gap jumps, we just used every little natural takeoff we saw during our rides. We didn't float over roots, we braced ourselves and tried to float above the bike like a jockey on a race horse.
And we had a blast! Fresh air, beautiful scenery, goofing around with friends, wearing shorts, a t-shirt and a simple helmet, we generally got home in one piece, and things couldn't be better.
Now, things are different.
Bikes became so capable that what we used to ride got boring. So they built bike parks with rock gardens, flowwy trails, jump lines, North Shore obstacles, and all that. So now you have a heavier (see the article about that on the homepage), more expensive, more complicated bikes, that need meticulous setup, and regular maintenance. You need body protection, knee protection, a full face helmet. Entrance fees and lift rides. And if you crash, you'd better hope for the best.
So, again, did mountain bikes actually get 'better'…?
For me, that's a definitive NO.
Me and some friends still happily ride nineties mountain bikes. Full rigid, 26", V-brakes, no dropper post. And we still have a blast. I'm happy to *not* have to wear knee pads, a full face helmet and all that, and our partners are happy that risk is kept at an acceptable level.
The overly wide handlebars make me feel like a gorilla. The steering with such a wide handlebar is super awkward, and slower than what I am used to, because the bigger movements you have to make (and the big wheels don't help either). The position on the bike feels weird too, with the slack head tube. Feels cramped. Dealing with a dropper post and suspension lockout is cumbersome. And the suspension… meh. As if I am constantly rising on a thick, soft mattress. Hate it.
And last but not least: they make the trails I have available, and that I love, a boring affair. Why would I want that?
Tire, suspension, and most other technology (MIPS) has improved greatly in the last 30 years. Most injuries are not people stunting, but people having small mishaps like my last OTB. I've been riding 30+ years and do not have a lot of OTB's, but they are what injures people, apparently.
The number of annual spinal cord injuries linked to mountain biking in B.C. is comparable or higher to those connected to amateur football across the USA.
This is a really good analysis, and very sobering.
orthopaedics.med.ubc.ca/spinal-cord-injuries-from-mountain-biking-exceed-hockey-other-high-risk-sports/#:~:text=In%20more%20recent%20years%2C%20mountain,football%20across%20the%20entire%20U.S.
I routinely follow cycling/mtb developments on about 10 websites, ranging from Pinkbike to off.road.cc to The Radavist.
My reasons to include Pinkbike are twofold.
1: It lets me follow XC racing.
2: It keeps me up to date on modern stuff.
I am not against modern technology, I just happen to think that new technology is not automatically progress just because it is new. But, I do want to make informed choices.
Fun fact: I really like trying new stuff. I bought the very first GripShifts the day they were available, big, clunky units with a cork layer around them. I tried under the bar Y-shaped shifters when thumbs were still the norm. I had Cannondale's water bottle/'cage' combo that used only velcro to grip the bottle. Pink latex inner tubes. Power Grip toe clip alternatives. I was a very early SPD adopter (converted back to flat pedals a few years ago btw, but that's another matter). I would have bought a Slingshot if I had had the money. I tried a whole lot of hacks on my bikes.
That curiosity is still there. There's just not been anything in the last decades that I like better than what I have. I tried 1x a few years ago. Went back to a triple crankset and a compact cassette last year :-)
Lastly, if I'm honest, I also just love to read about all the stuff that I luckily don't have to deal with. Dried up sealant. Rubbing, squeeling disk brakes. Suspension setup. $300 cassettes. Charging. Bike park tickets. Full face helmets. Knee pads. Love it :-P
To be clear, I never mentioned 'stunting'. People can just be riding the current day trails, without doing anything stupid. But, what I do know is that if I have to choose between a fall on the trails and with the speed that I ride, or on a bike park trail's gap jump or rock garden, I know what I'd choose.
Regarding bikes being safer now, I actually agree. That added safety however is useless if your riding is far more dangerous.
Take elite level road racing. All the riders now use disk brakes, yet more accidents happen the last few years, and the injuries are more serious. Disk brakes and wider tires are actually blamed for that, the reasoning being that riders used to be more cautious, because they were well aware their rim brakes and narrow tires didn't offer a whole lot of power or control. Now, with more grip and more powerful brakes, they descend and corner faster, but in a compact, nervous, full out racing peloton, one rider making an unexpected move often causes a carnage, because reaction times are shorter than they were before. And in cornering they now ride so on the edge of what the bike can handle, that the smallest oil spill or wet leaves etc. can cause losing grip, and it just can not be corrected.
Yeah well, hopefully it comes available at some point, but as of now can't watch it. Some day these film makers make it actually so that their movie can be watched from every location.
Yeah, I have prime and appletv and ofc youtube, but when its geostricted in all three, makes it kinda hard. Same shitshow that was Deathgrip 2’s release until they fixed it.
-University of British Columbia
Absolutely staggering statistics for a province that has less than 2% of the US .
Ride safe, I personally know 2 people who are now paralysed from mountain biking, and they were not doing anything near Rampage like.
