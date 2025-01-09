Powered by Outside

Official Trailer: 'I Will Walk Again' - Yannis Pelé's Incredible Story in 'Beyond Prognosis'

Jan 9, 2025
by Yannis Pelé  

Our film Beyond Prognosis - one step at a time, is now officially available on main VOD platforms.

After film festival season and many awards (Jury Prize - Xplore Alpes Festival / Public Prize - FIFAV La Rochelle / Best soundtrack Prize - High Five Festival) we are pleased to make it available for everyone on Canal+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV.

photo
photo

Produced with the support of the CNC, ALMO Film presents Beyond Prognosis.

Their new creative production tells the incredible story of Yannis Pelé, a young downhill mountain biking hopeful, whose fate changed after a terrible accident in competition, and who, through the strength of his spirit, manages to walk again. And thus, surpass the prognosis. Beyond Prognosis is a story of refusal. Because when the diagnosis strikes, Yannis refuses to believe it, convinced he won't spend his life in a wheelchair. But it's also a universal tale about the power of the mind. In his room, away from prying eyes and in his still world, Yannis reactivates every cell in his body to awaken his legs through mental visualization exercises.

And several times a day, the 17-year-old writes the same refrain in his notebooks: "I will walk again".

photo

photo

photo

photo

Duration: 55 min
Directed by: SILVALEX & Morgan LE FAUCHEUR
Executive producer: Franck CORBERY
Produced by: ALMO Film
With: Yannis PELÉ, Nicole CROSNIER, Patrice PELÉ, Alexandra VINAY, Dominique HOFFMANN, François BOURDEAU, Hubert TOURNEBISE, Aymeric GUILLOT, Melvin PONS et Kilian BRON
Original soundtrack by JB CasiniI as D.L.i.d
Produced by @oka_hey
Supported by @leCNC, Creative Europe MEDIA, Hutchinson Cycling, Lapierre Bikes & Picture Organic Clothing

43 Comments
  • 2820
 As an older guy, I've watched the industry and riders review bikes for decades with rating outcomes increasingly rooted in speed, speed, speed. On occasion, I've done speed... and it scares me. I've had life-changing concussions and I have friends with spinal injuries ranging from career-changing to full quadraplegic dependency.
A bike's best attributes are NOT primarily about how fast it can go down a tight and tree-lined trail with its 29" or MX monster wheel setup. Listen to this, reviewers: you're creating collateral damage!
I understand it's not for everyone, but at 6'1", I shred wonderfully on 27.5 wheels on all of my bikes and enjoy every bit of the the playful cornering, dynamic pops, insanely steep descents, and easier climbs without the need to race because I'm "supposed to" on my bike's setup.
Bike reviews that suggest for weekend warriors to emulate pros who train daily on and off the bike are reckless and leaving a wake of carnage.
  • 182
 I think thats something of a generalization. I feel like how dangerous something is comes down to two main factors, the rider and the thing, some people are just hazards, and some features are just dangerous. I'm sure we've all seen drops that are half the size of other drops but orders of magnitude more dangerous because of a sketchy runoff, badly placed rock or whatever. i kinda feel like im crashing less than ever on my modern bike, and according to strava at least, not going much/any faster than i was a decade ago, so i've sort of reached my skill limit and the bike being more capable is just bringing up the safety factor surely?
  • 32
 @GumptionZA: this is for sure the case for me. As bikes have gotten more capable I have been hitting the ground much less. When things do actually go wrong, I'm able to hold things together and scrub some speed before going down whereas in the past I was much more likely to explode off the bike before I had a chance to react.
  • 41
 I agree, even the bit about 27.5er being the best wheelsize. I just built a 27.5er from scratch. Crazy playful and nimble long travel bike.
  • 70
 A man has got to know his limitations...
  • 81
 People have been getting hurt on all wheel sizes since the begining of the wheel. To generalize or blame it on on wheel size is ridiculous. Each rider has their skillset and limits. This site in particular is focus on the 'gravity' side of the sport vs say XC type riding (not saying that isn't here either). That said, respect your limits and your conditions. Have fun riding bikes regardless of wheel size and apprciate your circumstances as they could change quickly. Rubber side down and happy 2025 to all us crazy bike riders regardless of the bike.
  • 23
 I think making it all about wheel size is a bit too simplistic. And I say that as a guy who deliberately rides 26" and loves their playfulness, fast acceleration and deceleration, and their light weight.

It's broader than that.
Since the early days, bikes have been getting gradually more capable. When suspension came around, that process really sped up. People often say that bikes got 'better', but one could wonder if that is really the case.
I started mountain biking in the late eighties, and just like everybody, we tried everything, found where the bikes and/or our riding skills had its limits, and we had our fun up to and sometimes a bit over those limits. We didn't bomb down rock gardens, we navigated rocky descends with care and technique. We didn't jump man made huge gap jumps, we just used every little natural takeoff we saw during our rides. We didn't float over roots, we braced ourselves and tried to float above the bike like a jockey on a race horse.
And we had a blast! Fresh air, beautiful scenery, goofing around with friends, wearing shorts, a t-shirt and a simple helmet, we generally got home in one piece, and things couldn't be better.
Now, things are different.
Bikes became so capable that what we used to ride got boring. So they built bike parks with rock gardens, flowwy trails, jump lines, North Shore obstacles, and all that. So now you have a heavier (see the article about that on the homepage), more expensive, more complicated bikes, that need meticulous setup, and regular maintenance. You need body protection, knee protection, a full face helmet. Entrance fees and lift rides. And if you crash, you'd better hope for the best.

So, again, did mountain bikes actually get 'better'…?
For me, that's a definitive NO.
Me and some friends still happily ride nineties mountain bikes. Full rigid, 26", V-brakes, no dropper post. And we still have a blast. I'm happy to *not* have to wear knee pads, a full face helmet and all that, and our partners are happy that risk is kept at an acceptable level.
  • 20
 @WhateverBikes: I grew up BMX in the 80's/90's and started riding MTB in the early 90's just as you said and had a blast on hardtails with skinny tires and narrow bars. That said, I take modern bikes every single time over those old MTBs which were basically road bikes with dirt tires. You have some valid points on the terrain at bike parks and their influence on bikes/riding. However, still plenty of old school natural trails out there as well as the capcity to ride those trails on a modern bike at a chill pace without full armor... or faster depending on the bike and rider. One dosen't have ride an enduro bike all the time. A modern hardtail is just fine or even a 100mm machine if you want to have a btit of comfort (but still vastly better than a v-brake equiped narrow bar machine from 1994). Modern bikes for the win!
  • 22
 @bman33: It's not that I haven't tried modern bikes. I have. Both on familiar trails and at my previous work in a bike shop. Basically I like nothing about them :-D
The overly wide handlebars make me feel like a gorilla. The steering with such a wide handlebar is super awkward, and slower than what I am used to, because the bigger movements you have to make (and the big wheels don't help either). The position on the bike feels weird too, with the slack head tube. Feels cramped. Dealing with a dropper post and suspension lockout is cumbersome. And the suspension… meh. As if I am constantly rising on a thick, soft mattress. Hate it.
And last but not least: they make the trails I have available, and that I love, a boring affair. Why would I want that?
  • 50
 @WhateverBikes: If all you ride is 30 year old bikes and components on old school trails, you sure Pinkbike is the website for you? lol
  • 10
 The last time I went OTB was on my 26er, and I wasn't being aggressive. I have a 29er as well and would argue its safer.
Tire, suspension, and most other technology (MIPS) has improved greatly in the last 30 years. Most injuries are not people stunting, but people having small mishaps like my last OTB. I've been riding 30+ years and do not have a lot of OTB's, but they are what injures people, apparently.

The number of annual spinal cord injuries linked to mountain biking in B.C. is comparable or higher to those connected to amateur football across the USA.
This is a really good analysis, and very sobering.
orthopaedics.med.ubc.ca/spinal-cord-injuries-from-mountain-biking-exceed-hockey-other-high-risk-sports/#:~:text=In%20more%20recent%20years%2C%20mountain,football%20across%20the%20entire%20U.S.
  • 20
 @bman33: It surely isn't 'the' website for me. It is however, 'a' website for me.
I routinely follow cycling/mtb developments on about 10 websites, ranging from Pinkbike to off.road.cc to The Radavist.

My reasons to include Pinkbike are twofold.
1: It lets me follow XC racing.
2: It keeps me up to date on modern stuff.

I am not against modern technology, I just happen to think that new technology is not automatically progress just because it is new. But, I do want to make informed choices.

Fun fact: I really like trying new stuff. I bought the very first GripShifts the day they were available, big, clunky units with a cork layer around them. I tried under the bar Y-shaped shifters when thumbs were still the norm. I had Cannondale's water bottle/'cage' combo that used only velcro to grip the bottle. Pink latex inner tubes. Power Grip toe clip alternatives. I was a very early SPD adopter (converted back to flat pedals a few years ago btw, but that's another matter). I would have bought a Slingshot if I had had the money. I tried a whole lot of hacks on my bikes.
That curiosity is still there. There's just not been anything in the last decades that I like better than what I have. I tried 1x a few years ago. Went back to a triple crankset and a compact cassette last year :-)

Lastly, if I'm honest, I also just love to read about all the stuff that I luckily don't have to deal with. Dried up sealant. Rubbing, squeeling disk brakes. Suspension setup. $300 cassettes. Charging. Bike park tickets. Full face helmets. Knee pads. Love it :-P
  • 10
 @woofer2609: Well, what can I say. Freak accidents happen, sure. But if "Most injuries are not people stunting, but people having small mishaps like my last OTB." is correct, I am not convinced. What's your source for that?

To be clear, I never mentioned 'stunting'. People can just be riding the current day trails, without doing anything stupid. But, what I do know is that if I have to choose between a fall on the trails and with the speed that I ride, or on a bike park trail's gap jump or rock garden, I know what I'd choose.

Regarding bikes being safer now, I actually agree. That added safety however is useless if your riding is far more dangerous.
Take elite level road racing. All the riders now use disk brakes, yet more accidents happen the last few years, and the injuries are more serious. Disk brakes and wider tires are actually blamed for that, the reasoning being that riders used to be more cautious, because they were well aware their rim brakes and narrow tires didn't offer a whole lot of power or control. Now, with more grip and more powerful brakes, they descend and corner faster, but in a compact, nervous, full out racing peloton, one rider making an unexpected move often causes a carnage, because reaction times are shorter than they were before. And in cornering they now ride so on the edge of what the bike can handle, that the smallest oil spill or wet leaves etc. can cause losing grip, and it just can not be corrected.
  • 10
 I actually think 29er make it too easy. It just rolls over everything and weighs too much, when using proper tires. But I guess if you attempt to do a spinning backflip with tractor wheels you are going to get injured.
  • 10
 @WhateverBikes: My source was the UBC doctor the article quoted. He stated this in an interview on CBC radio in last month.
  • 40
 That unbreakable spirit and self belief is incredible. The human body is a fragile thing, but, life is to be lived! From experience, recovery on this level is so isolating, I used to think jail must feel like this. You wish for people to truly understand - though the only way too, is to go through something similar, which you'd never wish on your own enemies. I wish Yannis all the best on this long journey, your mindset makes me believe you will get back to skids and wheelies!
  • 65
 "we are pleased to make it available for everyone on Canal+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV."

Yeah well, hopefully it comes available at some point, but as of now can't watch it. Some day these film makers make it actually so that their movie can be watched from every location.
  • 211
flag DickPoundsGhost (Jan 9, 2025 at 2:36) (Below Threshold)
 LOL. I dont know a single person with any of these.
  • 30
 @DickPoundsGhost:

Yeah, I have prime and appletv and ofc youtube, but when its geostricted in all three, makes it kinda hard. Same shitshow that was Deathgrip 2’s release until they fixed it.
  • 10
 "The number of annual spinal cord injuries linked to mountain biking in B.C. is comparable or higher to those connected to amateur football across the entire U.S."
-University of British Columbia
Absolutely staggering statistics for a province that has less than 2% of the US .
orthopaedics.med.ubc.ca/spinal-cord-injuries-from-mountain-biking-exceed-hockey-other-high-risk-sports

Ride safe, I personally know 2 people who are now paralysed from mountain biking, and they were not doing anything near Rampage like.
  • 30
 "Ce programme n'est actuellement pas disponible depuis votre zone géographique"

Thanks Amazon Prime
Below threshold threads are hidden







